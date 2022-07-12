Sidney City Council tables decision on truck route regulations

Sidney City Council tables approval of Ordinance No. 238, truck route regulations.

The Sidney City Council opened a public hearing for the final reading of Ordinance 238 at its July 7 meeting. The ordinance is being amended to establish truck routes through the city and to eliminate truck travel on Maple Street. While the first and second readings went through without public comment, there was a bit of controversy concerning the change after the third reading.

Randy Grudle spoke to the council members.

“We’re talking about an agricultural community,” Grudle said. “You need to consider the agriculture in the country that has to use your town. We used to come in for lunch with our stock trailers. Now we can’t. So you've already run business out of town by not allowing trucks on the square -- something as simple as that. Forcing us to go around on the by-pass, that ain’t gonna happen.”

While Grudle is concerned that he will now have to travel on the by-pass with vehicles going a high rate of speed, Justin Shirley is concerned about the safety aspect of agricultural vehicles traveling in the city.

“You’re putting your farm machine on a road where my kid has to walk,” Shirley said. “So, it’s a difficult situation for both sides of the deal. I’m being taxed for a residential area, but the road in front of my house is basically gravel because it’s so torn up. There’s no sidewalk, so there is no option for my child to walk to school safely.”

Brenda Benedict, deputy clerk said a lot of road use money used to maintain those roads was lost once they put in the by-pass.

That’s why they have gotten in such disrepair,” she said. “It’s like a third of what we used to get. We have to do something. We’re saying that if trucks have no reason to be on our city roads, we have to limit those trucks. Our residents are forced to pay for these streets through their taxes. We can’t keep doing that to them. There are routes available for trucks to take.”

Council member Kenneth Myers agreed.

“That’s right -- all you have to do is drive up Maple,” he said. “That street was never built for that kind of traffic. If someone has business in town, they can be on the streets but other truck traffic needs to be rerouted.”

“We have to amend the ordinance and remove Maple as the truck route before we can go onto the GPS to make the change. Then GPS maps will be rerouted, and people will know they have to take the by-pass,” Benedict explained,

Grudle said that many will still use Maple. “I won’t be the only one who will still go on Maple Street, because that’s the shortest route to our farm,” he said.

Myers said that the council thought a lot about the ordinance before it was written.

“We’ve allowed for anyone who has a reason to stop in town to travel on it,” he said. “If your truck needs to stop in town, it’s not restricted. But if there is something we haven’t allowed for, we would definitely take some time to take a closer look.”

Council member Anne Travis told council members that she has been approached about farm-to-market concerns, as well. Benedict said that the city doesn’t receive funds for farm-to-market so there aren’t marked roads or specific routes.

“Even if we did receive funds for farm-to-market, the farm-to-market generally allows for the shortest route through town, which wouldn’t include Maple,” Myers said.

The council tabled approval of the ordinance to take time in considering residents’ concerns.

Steve Perry, city engineer, told council members that the water project is very close to being finalized.

“As you know, we are working through our final items here on the water project. Isler Demolition, who submitted their progress pay request last meeting, submitted their final amount for the contract, the 5% due them, of which I recommend approval. And, I also would ask the council to approve the pay request from Building Crafts for their final retainage and the final items that they have completed,” he said.

The council approved payment of $1,685 to Isler Demolition and the $14,982.87 payment to Building Crafts, Inc. Perry also told the council that he is communication with Chris Sokolowski, water department supervisor, and after a month of having the water treatment plant online, all is running smoothly.

Tracy Lovett visited with Perry and council members to determine her role in the Water Tower Historic Preservation Project.

“I’ve been working on this for over a year but I’ve been photographing the water tower for 23 years, so I have a lot of visual pieces,” Lovett said. “When we started this, I was told the project needs to be a record with the historical society. What exactly does that mean? Is that a video? Document? Book? There are so many things we can do with these images.”

She showed the council a video of a time lapse of the tower being dismantled and said, “We could make a nice video presentation for the museum. I just need direction from my end.”

Perry said he understood that the project would be an actual document that would depict images through time and would not be more than 20 pages.

“I will speak to what we need as a city as part of the federally funded project, part of the historical view as related to the tower,” he said. “It was deemed that the tower was not historical but it has significance to the championship rodeo so there was a tie to a potential historic district. The agreement we entered into with the USDA, who funded the project, is that we would memorialize the water tower. So as far as they are concerned, it just needs to be photos that document the history of the tower and a narrative as it relates to Sidney and the rodeo. So, from that standpoint, that is what we would need to meet our obligation with the memorandum of understanding that we entered into. Now, with what the local folks want to do, it can take on a life of its own.”

Lovett said there could be a poster, a banner, video with music or a hardbound book with the possibility of a paperback that residents could purchase.

“It could be two different documents,” she said. “We could draw local history into it, and I could collaborate with others. You just need to let me know what you want.”

Lovett and Perry will be meeting at the museum to discuss the project further.

Riley Moreland presented the report for the city library.

“Our numbers from May include a headcount of 274 people in the library and our community room has been busy this summer. It was used 10 times with over 80 people. We’ve had nine programs with 63 people, and we circulated 468 items. Our Facebook page reached 1,058 people, and that’s because there are a lot of pictures of kids because of the summer library program.”

She said that the summer program ran for five weeks and finished up last week.

“We talked about flora fauna, geology, weather and camping. We made kites and did some sewing. It was a good group and I hope to see these kids coming around in the coming school year,” Moreland said.

She said that the staff will start planning for the coming year and will be having a book sale during rodeo the first week in August.

The council approved a payment of $1,195.50 for a bronze plaque that will be placed at the water treatment plant. Council members also approved the June 27 minutes, payroll report, July claims and the purchase of a 1995 International Silver Wheels for $5,000. The council tabled the approval of the Hamburg Electric wiring proposal at Perry’s request.

In an update from the clerk’s office, Lisa Cowles, city clerk, told the council that the old laundromat is going to be demolished beginning July 8. She also let council members know that Benedict will be attending the MPI (Municipal Professionals Institute), July 18-21.

The next meeting for the Sidney City Council will be held July 25.