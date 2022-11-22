Sidney City Council tackles abandoned and nuisance properties

Sidney City Council members are more than ready to tackle the problem of abandoned and nuisance properties in Sidney, and that discussion took up a major portion of the council's Nov. 14 meeting.

First, the council heard from Bill and Autumn Greenwood who had been cited for accumulated vehicles on their property at 209 Webster St. Greenwood said that all the vehicles ran, except for one, and that one would take a year to repair and restore as they are planning on giving it as a gift to a nephew who graduates in the spring.

Councilmember Don Benedict went to the Greenwoods' home two days after the meeting to verify that all other vehicles would start.

“I want to work with people, and we should be able to work with them," he said. "I don’t want to infringe on hobbies and I don't want to make demands. All cars but one started up and they had complied with what we had asked them to do. All vehicles are licensed and insured, except the one they are going to continue to work on.”

The first notice was sent by City Attorney Bri Sorensen last spring, following the city cleanup days as councilmembers thought it would be a perfect time to address nuisance properties.

Benedict said that 11 letters went out and eight property owners complied. A fine was issued to the remaining three, so there was a court date set.

When there was no representation at the hearings that followed, a court order was issued. The court order would allow the city to clean up and remove items from the properties and bill homeowners for the work and disposal of items.

“We don’t want to go to court," Benedict said. "The cost isn’t feasible, but it does show the citizens that the city is serious about cleaning up our community. We’ve tried everything, so now it’s time to take action. I think it was a wake up call.”

Benedict said that he also wants to check in with Michael Morgan at 1108 Filmore St., who had been issued a court order to clean up his residence.

“I want to visit with him at his property so he knows specifically what needs to be removed and cleaned up,” Benedict added.

Councilmembers said that Morgan has not yet made enough progress or effort to clean up his property.

Ralph Blackey defended his property at 702 Clay St. and said he is making improvements on his property, but it has been difficult to finish projects that were started during the pandemic and that time, money and materials have been an issue.

There is a hearing that has been rescheduled for Nov. 30, and Sorensen said it would be very helpful if substantial progress is made before that date.

“All three have made an effort to clean up and that’s all we are really looking for," Benedict said.

The council will not take formal action on the court orders until after they’ve received Benedict’s update.

Councilmembers received an update from Sorensen on abandoned properties that the council has been discussing in recent months. Those properties include 306 Fillmore St., 201 and 205 Webster St., 1211 Illinois St., 106 and 510 Main St., 1003 and 909 Cass St. The council will continue to discuss these properties to determine the next step that needs to be taken. Benedict said that several could end up in court or owned by the city.

The board discussed the Derelict Building Grant Program to help tackle the problems they’ve been facing.

The program is funded through the Department of Natural Resources and assists communities of less than 5,000 people improve the appeal and appearance of their town or city. The financial assistance is available for abandoned, dilapidated or neglected commercial or public buildings that have been unoccupied for at least six months.

Benedict said that funds could be used for deconstruction, renovation and even asbestos inspection. The council will continue to discuss this and all possible grants in future meetings.

Benedict, secretary of the Park Board, asked the council to consider placing cement pads for garbage containers outside the gazebo rather than having the containers inside the structure. The council approved the recommendation.

Benedict indicated that he would like to look closer at the landscaping and tree replacement possibilities around the gazebo, as well. He added that it would make use of the rest of the grant and community betterment funds that have earmarked for the gazebo project.

In other business, the council approved a renewal of the employee insurance with Wellmark, a Dec. 19 date for one council meeting in the month of December and a bid for lagoon land rent to Chris Clark at a cost of $75 per acre each year, for five years.

The council also approved two resolutions. One resolution designates the use of local option sales tax community betterment funds for grant matching, park improvements, pool improvements, trail development and town cleanup. Another resolution set the times and rates for funerals for the Sidney Cemetery.

Councilmembers tabled a decision on insurance opt-out options until further discussion.

The next meeting for the Sidney City Council will be Nov. 28.