Despite the fervent objection from Mayor Ken Brown concerning three issues added to the July 10 Sidney City Council agenda by city attorney Bri Sorensen, council members took action on the following in regard to those agenda items:

• Council members gave permission for city clerk Lisa Cowles to access archived emails between city officials, the mayor and Riley Christie from Councilman Don Benedict’s public information request at the recommendation of the Iowa Public Information Board The emails will be first sent to Sorensen for review and possible redaction.

• Council members gave approval for Sorensen to comply with state code and seek guidance from the Board of Ethics to further investigate a matter regarding a conflict of interest with the former city attorney, Clint Fichter, representing Brown. The ethical rules of the legal profession would deem it a violation to represent a client contrary to the interests of a former client without informed consent or waiver of that conflict, neither of which have been done to date.

• The council tabled action and further discussion regarding Brown’s public information request for city emails dating back to 2018.

Brown stated: “I object to all three items. Over the last six months, I have been subjected to fierce retaliation from city staff and officials. We work for the public - sometimes that makes us take positions we would rather not take, deal with problems we would rather ignore. I haven’t done anything to deserve the retaliation I have received. I have tried to get information from the clerks to complete an investigation, and I am shocked at the city staff and the city attorney. The staff and city attorney have illegally seized my records and have refused to give me information when requested. Now the city council is trying to abuse its legal authority to help Don Benedict, even though it’s obvious he has a conflict. You should all take a step back and consider this objectively.”

Benedict has denied having a conflict of interest.

Sorensen responded, “It is your obligation as city officials to comply with state code and your job as trusted elected officials of the people of Sidney is to work toward betterment of the city. The city is my client and, as such, I am obligated to guide you to comply with state law to do your diligence, to do your jobs without respect to whose side you’re on or what your agenda is as individuals.”

Sorensen said that despite her guidance and advice, she feels she has gotten nowhere with Brown.

“I have continually gotten pushback, specifically from the mayor," Sorensen said. "How that relationship evolved that we essentially have no communication, I am not sure. I have made every effort to advise the mayor when requested of the city and state obligations of each of you as elected officials and the code requirements for complying with those requirements.”

Archived emails being accessed are in regard to an email that was forwarded to Riley Christie, owner of RC Tree Service in March.

A question arose as to how Christie came into possession of an email that was sent by a city employee to her supervisors. The log of email interactions showed email communication between Christie and Brown.

Sorensen said, “When the city receives a request for public information, they are obligated to comply with the request. I have attempted to gain the cooperation of the mayor to provide those emails, and he has not done so. He cited unlawful seizure of those emails. However, the city email policy is pretty clear that all emails are subject to monitoring. The city clerk is in possession of these archived emails and as such as the custodian of these emails. It is her obligation to comply with public information requests. The turmoil that has drowned the city for the last six months continues with the obstinate refusal of the mayor to comply with the request. The clerk has not accessed the files yet due to the demands and threats of the mayor’s personal attorney regarding what he cites as attorney-client privilege and unlawful seizure 4th amendment violations.”

Brown has stated, as mayor, he believes he is exempt from the public records law. Sorensen said that's incorrect.

“Brown’s claims are not justified or efficient in my opinion nor in my research. I have had multiple conversations with the Iowa IPIB, and they are of the opinion that those emails need to be shared in accordance with the public records request. As the attorney for the city it is my duty to aid you in complying with your statutory obligations,” Sorensen said.

Brown insists the emails are part of an investigation, and therefore they are protected. He has also made a public information request for city emails dating back to 2018 citing an investigation.

However, neither the city attorney nor council members are aware of the subject of the investigation. Councilman Justin Shirley said this request is time consuming and costly and that council members should be briefed on the reasons. Brown refuses to divulge the subject of the investigation.

Sorensen said, “If there is some concern about what is happening at city hall or the handling of city business, council members should know about it. The city council is the body that governs the city so there is no reason to keep it a secret. More particular, as city attorney, my opinion should be sought as to what that investigation entails.”

She agreed that it is a pretty big expense to the city and, ultimately, the city is footing the bill for the pursuit of an issue that the council is not even aware of.

Council members tabled Brown’s request in order to determine the number of hours and cost it would take to compile requested information.

“It seems like over the last six months there has been an ongoing effort to trap the city in some way," Sorensen said. "That is a concerning because the mayor’s obligation is to comply with state code and do what’s best for the city and work together with the council. If there is a concern regarding city business, you should all be involved in that and have an awareness of what the concern is.”