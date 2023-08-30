The Sidney City Council took another step towards improvements to the city's water and sewer system at its Aug. 28 meeting.

Ulteig Engineers, Inc. has been working with the council on a variety of infrastructure needs within the city that include streets and sewer requirements.

Brian Hiles, senior engineer, described possible projects for providing solutions to weatherproof the city’s wells and to provide backup power to the wells.

“Chris (Sokolowski, water supervisor) requested assistance with design options to insulate the new groundwater wells from freezing during the winter," he said. "He had several issues with the wells freezing last winter. We would provide recommendations for weatherproofing.

"Chris also requested a water well backup power design. The new water plant has a backup generator associated with it to provide power during extended power outages. The new wells were not provided with any sort of power backup, which renders the backup power at the plant moot. This project would design a new source of backup power to the new wells, either through connection to the water plant generator or installation of a new generator specifically for the wells.”

Upon Sokolowski’s proposal and Hiles’s recommendation, council members approved the work orders related to both designs.

The council also approved a compliance strategy memorandum for the wastewater treatment facility.

“As part of the new NPDES (National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System) permit issued to the city of Sidney in 2022, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources required the city to meet two new discharge standards, that of ammonia nitrogen and E. coli,"Hiles said. "This is required to be submitted by Oct. 1, 2023, in regards to the new limits in the NPDES permit.

"As the city had several instances of exceeding the new limits over the last 10 years, the IDNR requires a compliance strategy that outlines steps that will be taken to comply with the final effluent standards.”

Hiles also described the company’s scope of services and the steps that will be taken to maintain compliance.

The council also approved the following:

• An update in software for the city siren. Sheriff Kevin Aistrope explained the process.

“You have a siren that is tripped by my dispatcher in case of an emergency or warning and that trip comes from the old sheriff’s office," Aistrope said. "It’s the only thing we still use out of that building. We updated our radios a couple of years ago to work with the state system, which is a lot more dependable. But now, in order to continue to trip your sirens, we have to update your siren software.

"I reached out and got quotes for this so you would know how much it would cost the city. If we choose not to do that, it puts it back on the fire department to set it up and when they are busy on a call, they would not have time trip the sirens. I think it’s something you should take a closer look at. Your cost for the equipment and software needed is $8,271.16. That will get it all up to date.”

Fire Chief Dustin Sheldon said that the update will eliminate the need to use the former sheriff’s office building and will save a step in the process of making an emergency known to residents.

• Resolution 2023-19, a resolution for the disposal of real property at 306 Filmore.

• Resolution 2023-20, a resolution for the disposal of real property at 106 Main.

• Resolution 2023-21, a resolution for the disposal of real property at 201 Webster.

• Lifeguard certification reimbursement. Pool manager Rhonda Hobbie told council members that all eight lifeguards met the conditions set by the council that all lifeguards who worked 100 hours or more during the summer would be reimbursed the cost of their training.

• A format for performance reviews and goal setting for city employees.

• An updated bid for from Hodges Construction for cement work for the Sidney Fire Station. The bid indicates a cost of $48,950.

• The consent agenda which included Aug. 14 minutes, payroll report No. 17, library claims, a street closing request for Sidney Schools on Sept. 22 at 1 p.m. for the homecoming parade and a liquor license for Westside Bar & Grill to extend outdoor service for a wedding on Sept. 16.

• Pay request No. 2 for the Clay Street paving reconstruction project from Oldcastle Materials Midwest in the amount of $133,457.30.

• Iowa Communities Assurance Pool renewal in the amount of $40,207.

In other business:

• The city holds a lien on the lot at 204 Fletcher St. and Robert Drummond is interested in purchasing the property.

"I live at 205 Fletcher St. and 204 is adjacent to my property," he said. "I’ve been maintaining the property since I moved here in 2019. I understand the city has a lien against the property and I wanted to inquire if there is a chance of getting the lien reduced or removed. There are also back taxes. I am interested in the property and would like to keep maintaining it, and if we could figure something out on it, I would like to purchase the property.”

The city does not own the property, but holds a lien on the property for the burning down of a dwelling and removal of debris.

Sarah Dvorak also asked about the property. She indicated that her property backs up into the 204 Fletcher property and neighbors have been dumping debris onto the property. She would also like to have the lien adjusted and the property put up for a tax sale.

Council members said that they need more information when there are two parties that want the same property. No action was taken.

Councilman Justin Shirley thanked them both for coming and told them that by next meeting, they will be ready take action on the property.

• Council members tabled action on closing the alley north of 507 Main.

“If we follow protocol, this goes to the Zoning Board before it comes to the council. So, I would like to see this go to the Zoning Board first," Councilwoman Anne Travis said.

• Tyler Gartenberg, the franchise manager for MidAmerican, and Lynn Porter, senior community affairs manager for Black Hills Energy, talked to council members about franchises, franchise fees and the timeline involved in creating and maintaining a franchise

The Code of lowa allows cities to grant franchise contracts or agreements, which allows a utility use of the public streets and alleyways in order to provide service within the city. Contracts can be amended or renewed and would require a public hearing prior to approval. Council members can make a decision on the percentage of fees charged.

• Joe Travis, city worker, told council members that the mowing is going well in the cemetery but they are really working to keep up with the work. He requested the possibility of hiring seasonal help to get all the work done.

Travis also asked about the purchase of a UTV for the city.

“It would be useful for weed eating and sidewalk snow removal with the addition of a blade," he said. "I’ve used my personal ATV in the past, and when the pickup is being used I think it would be most beneficial. We don’t need to use a pickup when we are doing those types of jobs.”

Travis said he would be willing to collect three bids and request to be put on the next meeting’s agenda.

The next meeting for the Sidney City Council is Sept. 11.