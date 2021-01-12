Sidney City Council works on budget and goals

The cost of the 28E contract with the sheriff was discussed, and Benedict told the council it was likely the city would have to raise taxes significantly in the next year to cover this and other costs. The council debated the wisdom of decreasing hours or changing the approximately $100,000 contract cost in some other way, before deciding they would need an in-depth discussion on the matter at a later date.

City Clerk Elease Cowles told the council they should budget for a full audit for this fiscal year, due to the amount of money spent on the water project, and that it would cost about $10,000. She said new phones and possibly a new internet provider were also needed, and that she and Benedict thought it would cost about $4-5,000 for all of the new phones and connections, including the new water plant. The bathroom remodel remains an unknown cost and timeline, and the clerks planned to get more information to the council as soon as possible. The clerks also noted they needed direction from the council on how many nuisance properties to send to the city attorney each year, so they could estimate that potential cost.

They provided a list of city fees and rates to the council, noting most were far below what other cities charged, and suggesting the council consider raising some of those. It was also suggested the city attorney should be asked to look into franchise fees.