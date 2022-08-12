Sidney council hears project updates

Steve Perry, city engineer, continued his updates on the water system improvements project at the regular meeting of the Sidney City Council on Aug. 8.

“We continue to replace the meters. Ferguson (Ferguson Waterworks LLC) is in town doing the installation, and we are moving forward with that,” he said.

Perry said he also keeps in close contact with Chris Sokolowski, city water department supervisor, to ensure the target date is met.

“We hope to be done with the meters the first week in September, but they are contracted to complete installation by Sept. 20,” he said.

Perry also updated council members on the well project.

“We are on a borrowed motor for the well,” he said. “There was a warranty issue, and I talked to the contractor last week. It has been repaired, so our motor will be reinstalled at some point next week.”

Perry presented a bid from New Castle Materials Midwest, Omaha, for the Clay Street paving reconstruction project.

“You’ll remember that part of the requirement of the bid was a 5% bid bond, and that bid came in at $211,258.40,” he said. “This is a project we anticipated to complete before winter and because of contractor schedules, we put out an addendum to extend it until next spring. We were looking for a bid in the $150,000 range and this comes in quite a bit higher than that. But, no decision needs to be made tonight since it will be a spring completion.”

Perry’s recommendation was for the council to wait to take action so he could speak with the bidder prior to approval. The council tabled Resolution 2022-27, award of construction contract.

Kerns Excavating completed the storm sewer on Douglas Street in July, and Perry asked the council to approve three items associated with that contract, including a change order for a $1,200 increase.

“We had to add more pipe to go up into the hill to connect into the existing CMP (corrugated metal pipe) so that resulted in an increase,” Perry said.

The council approved the change order, as well as a pay request for $20,018.40, which is 95% of the adjusted contract amount for Kerns, and a second pay request for $1,053.60, the 5% retainage that closes out the contract.

Council members also approved a pay request of $1,596.95 to R & R Concrete to close out their contract on the work done for the gazebo site, as recommended by Perry.

Perry also discussed the levy associated with the street projects.

“We extended the levy that was there for the street project we had put into place, and that levy supports a project about the size of 2.1 million,” he said. “In order for that to be proper with the statute, we have to incur the debt. That means we either move forward and sell that bond or we actually go out and borrow in the interim for the financing as we look to complete our street project.”

He said that he and Brenda Benedict, deputy clerk, would be visiting with the bond council to ask their recommendations moving forward. Perry will communicate the outcome of that conversation with the council prior to the next meeting.

Perry then announced that there are changes coming with Olmsted and Perry.

“We’ve been your city engineers since 1984, but now Jim (Olmsted) and I are looking to transition out,” he said. “Three of our employees that I have here tonight are actually our new ownership group for a company called Eagle Engineering, although the name Olmsted and Perry itself will carry on, due to projects we are still a part of.”

All three employees have worked in some regard in Sidney the past several years and are familiar with projects within the city. Perry introduced Greg Perry and Jacob Zimmerer, and reintroduced Jeff Frey to council members.

“Jeff is very familiar with Sidney and has been to previous meetings,” Perry said.

“Jake was the project engineer when we were looking at options for Birch Street and sanitary sewers. Greg had his hands in the downtown Streetscape project.” Greg Perry, Zimmerer and Frey have all been working with Olmsted and Perry for many years and said they are looking forward to continuing to work with and provide service to the council and to Sidney. Olmsted and Perry will be transitioning out in the next six months.

Mike Crecelius, Fremont County Emergency Management Coordinator, took to the podium to discuss the National Flood Insurance Program.

“I’ve been here twice before to discuss national flood insurance and am wondering why the City of Sidney doesn’t participate in the NFIP program,” he said. “They’ve done a new flood plain mapping for the whole county, and this town can flood.”

Crecelius pointed out areas on the east side of town and throughout the city that are prone to flooding.

“There are other areas around here that could flood, too,” he added. “There are places that have never flooded before, but will in the event of a torrential rain. West Street has the real possibility of flooding in that kind of event, as does Heritage Terrace and Draper Drive.”

Crecelius explained that the council just needs to complete an application to DNR and FEMA and pass an ordinance to participate in the NFIP.

“You just have to apply, write an ordinance and put in certain prerequisites as to any new building or something like that,” he said. “It doesn’t raise anyone's taxes; it has nothing to do with taxes. It won’t cost you a thing.”

He added that if Sidney does not participate, FEMA and DNR could actually withhold disaster funds from the entire town.

“This has nothing to do with homeowners insurance, but it does make homeowners eligible to buy flood insurance if they want it, but they can’t do it through the NFIP program if Sidney isn’t a part of it,” he said.

He told the council that Sidney is the only town in Fremont County that isn’t participating in the program.

“This would be a benefit to people within the city limits, and your job is to take care of people in the city limits,” Crecelius said. “You should be doing it, and it doesn’t cost you anything but provides benefits to the inhabitants of this city.”

Mayor Ken Brown said that the council would start working on a resolution and ordinance so they can start the process.

In other business, the council approved the minutes from July 25 and July 28, payroll report No. 16, the July and August 2022 claims and the hiring of Joe Travis at $15 per hour as a part-time public works laborer.

The council tabled the decision to approve hiring History Walks, LLC, for the cemetery stone restoration work until council members could gather more information.

Council member Anne Travis brought up a concern about the lack of traffic signs limiting the weight of vehicles on streets in the city. Brown told her that the signs have been ordered.

Brown asked the council for a motion to approve the community visioning program that he presented at the July 25 meeting. Although council member Kenneth Myers made a motion, the motion died for lack of a second.

Dick McClure, a member of the Sidney Lot Development, LLC, was once again at the council meeting urging council members to complete the paperwork to close the alleys on properties purchased by the LLC.

“I haven’t heard a word since the last meeting about getting the alley transferred,” he said. “Has anything been done? It’s been too long, and it’s time to move on.”

Brown told McClure that he would call the city attorney, Bri Sorensen, and let him know as soon as possible.

The next meeting for the Sidney City Council will be Aug. 15.