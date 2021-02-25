Sidney Council may alternate focus of monthly meetings

The Sidney City Council agreed to consider alternating the focus of their bi-monthly meetings at their Feb. 22 meeting.
During the board sharing portion of the meeting, Councilman Ken Brown suggested the council might be better off making one of their two monthly meetings a work meeting where subjects are discussed thoroughly, and the following meeting one where decisions are made and votes taken. He noted and other board members agreed that it can be time-consuming and unproductive to try to discuss a subject from start to finish and vote on it the same night. The group hoped this might also lead to fewer items being tabled for additional discussion at a later meeting. No action was taken, but citizens can expect the suggestion to be revisited in future.
One example of ongoing discussion and delay was the four-way stop suggested and protested at the intersection of Main and Foote Streets. The council has heard arguments for and against the stop at several meetings from various citizens, and the matter has always been tabled for more information. On the Feb. 22 agenda was “approve 4-way stop study,” but Councilman Steve Gamber wanted to know who would perform the study, what info was needed, and what it would cost. Mayor Peter Johnson noted that he did not know the answers to those questions and suggested they should ask the City Engineer Steve Perry. The matter was tabled, and councilman Fabian Bell volunteered to spearhead the effort to contact Perry and get details needed so the matter could be voted on at the next meeting.
Updating the city’s code book had also been discussed in several previous meetings and was revisited at this one. The city’s attorney had reviewed the codes, made some suggestions and questioned language used in some current code sections.
The council was able to agree to keeping several chapters, adopting the State of Iowa fireworks code, and removing some chapters, sections or phrases to comply with the law. They also approved corrective wording where necessary to fit the City’s actual circumstances.
It had been suggested the city remove the section on Pit Bulls, as there was new law on the subject under consideration, but Gamber was against this removal. He acknowledged the city does a poor job of enforcing the current code they had on the subject, but believed that having it in the books protected them from some liability. The council agreed to table removal of that section pending the outcome of new legislation or decisions.
The council revisited its decision on the official publication for the City of Sidney. In a previous meeting the group had decided on using The Valley News for legal notices and publications, but Mayor Peter Johnson expressed concerns that the county had chosen a different publication. He suggested citizens would have to go to more than one news outlet to get all of their news or legal notices.
Councilwoman Anne Travis said she had researched the subject thoroughly, contacting all three suggested papers, The Valley News, Hamburg Reporter and Beacon Enterprise, and asking all the same questions. Travis asked for circulation numbers, including how many were in Sidney, whether the paper had a reporter that attended and covered local news and events, deadlines and publication dates, and charges for legal notices.
All other things being equal, Travis advised the others that she thought The Valley News followed Iowa Code requirements for publications best and provided more complete Sidney news and sports coverage. Publishing twice weekly was a definite advantage, too, allowing the city more time to get notices in for publication. The council approved using The Valley News for the city’s notices.
The council heard from Sidney Public Librarian Riley Moreland a report of the last month’s activities and plans for the future. Moreland said they were putting up displays around town with lists of good books to read, and were planning to start a reading challenge in April. That challenge would be open to any age reader, and they could receive little rewards for reading recommended books.
Moreland said the library would likely open its doors starting the week of March 1. While they had been open, the doors had remained locked, with patrons making appointments or knocking on the doors to get in. Gamber mentioned he had concerns that the library had been closed unexpectedly during the extreme cold weather, saying as one of the few public buildings available, they could have been used as a warming station if need be. Moreland told the council she had consulted with the library board trustees before closing, and also had to take her employees’ safety into consideration. Gamber suggested he had concerns the library was not transitioning out of COVID-19 closures well.
Johnson reminded everyone the library the library doors were opening the next week, and said the library board and staff should have some autonomy in decision-making. Travis reminded Gamber that the city website would be running soon, and the library would be able to push out notifications to the public about hours and closures in advance.
Councilwoman Lou Ann Kyle asked for and received council approval to send out a letter to citizens living within her residential district introducing herself and advising them she would be setting up a monthly meeting for the district that citizens were welcome to attend. The council suggested they would have preferred seeing a copy of the proposed letter, but approved the same based on what she told them. Johnson reminded Kyle and the other council members to be sure to differentiate personal views from city actions and approvals when speaking with the members of their zones.
The council had a lengthy discussion about whether a new attorney was needed, specifically for nuisance property actions. Several members were not content with the speed of progress. Johnson told the others there were legitimate reasons for the slow progress, including court delays caused by COVID-19, and time spent on the city’s water project.
“It is, rightfully, in my view,” Johnson added, “a long process to deprive people of their property.”
The council agreed paying more for an additional lawyer to only process nuisance properties probably would not speed the process up.
Kyle told the group the next Coffee with Council meeting was scheduled for March 15 at The Gathering Place, from 9 to 10 a.m. A representative from the Iowa DOT will come talk about signage and businesses and services that can and cannot be listed. Kyle said the DOT would look at Interstate 29 to see if the county had enough signage directing traffic in, and review signage rules with members of the public.
In other business, the council:
• approved publishing an ad seeking members of the cemetery board;
• was told that Sidney Hometown Pride would be getting the second Welcome sign up in the spring;
• heard about progress in onboarding information to the city’s website, and
• heard from B.J. Varellas how much having a snow push had saved the city in hours and manpower.