Sidney Council may alternate focus of monthly meetings

Updating the city’s code book had also been discussed in several previous meetings and was revisited at this one. The city’s attorney had reviewed the codes, made some suggestions and questioned language used in some current code sections.

The council was able to agree to keeping several chapters, adopting the State of Iowa fireworks code, and removing some chapters, sections or phrases to comply with the law. They also approved corrective wording where necessary to fit the City’s actual circumstances.

It had been suggested the city remove the section on Pit Bulls, as there was new law on the subject under consideration, but Gamber was against this removal. He acknowledged the city does a poor job of enforcing the current code they had on the subject, but believed that having it in the books protected them from some liability. The council agreed to table removal of that section pending the outcome of new legislation or decisions.

The council revisited its decision on the official publication for the City of Sidney. In a previous meeting the group had decided on using The Valley News for legal notices and publications, but Mayor Peter Johnson expressed concerns that the county had chosen a different publication. He suggested citizens would have to go to more than one news outlet to get all of their news or legal notices.