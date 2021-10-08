Sidney couple honored for their community involvement

“We have watched our kids and their friends play in our backyard growing up. They were out there just playing catch sometimes with a couple of friends or maybe an entire game was being played,” Nancy Johnson said. “Our Andy played hours with Kris Henneman throwing a ball over our house. It was always easy to find our kids when supper was ready, or it was bedtime. We still love our backyard the most when kids are playing. It is a good activity to see kids playing rather than being on their cell phones or playing video games. And we have not had many problems in all the years it has been there.”

It was the first ball field where many of the town’s children, not just the Johnsons’ children, learned to play baseball. The elementary girls softball team also used the field for a few years, and it’s been used for kickball and even a little soccer.

In the winter, the Johnsons provided an ice rink when the winter was extremely cold, and their own children would take turns spraying for an hour at a time. Johnson said, “Many Sidney youth learned to ice skate out there. We accumulated a couple of boxes of skates, and they could choose a pair and sometimes make them work with extra socks. We also have a volleyball net and have had several groups use that. One time we even had a mud volleyball game which was fun, but a huge mess.”