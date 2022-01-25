Sidney educators excited about recent professional learning

The Sidney School Board heard jointly from school principals Kim Payne and Shannon Wehling at the Jan. 17 meeting. They recently returned from Malvern where they attended a full day of professional development presented by Heidy LaFleur.

Sidney educators and paraprofessionals came together with educators from Fremont Mills, East Mills and Stanton to hear LaFluer present on “a trauma-sensitive approach to motivating and managing hard-to-reach, uninterested and disruptive students.”

Payne commented, “That was the best professional development I have ever been a part of. We heard positive comments from staff members. It was truly amazing.”

Wehling added, “It was very eye-opening, and I think will serve for some really in-depth conversations at both building levels as we move forward. It will fit very well with our Conscious Discipline.”

Regarding having educators from Fremont Mills, East Mills and Stanton in attendance as well, Wehling stated, “You always gain more when you’re able to broaden those discussions with other people from other districts.”

Superintendent Tim Hood explored dates with LaFleur on next year’s school calendar with the intention of having her return for further professional development.

Wehling and Payne also shared that the FAST assessment period for winter is currently open. The elementary school is currently testing and collecting data; the junior/senior high school will begin as the new quarter starts on Jan. 18.

Business Manager Trisha Glockel reported that W2s were distributed to all staff the week of Jan. 10 with forty percent being delivered electronically. Her goal is to have Affordable Care Act tax paperwork distributed by the end of the month.

Glockel also reported that after the current round of bills, the remaining $798,000 in the bond fund savings account would be earmarked for the upcoming stadium project.

Glockel also responded to a follow-up question from Board President Renee Johnson regarding the school’s Internet hotspots. After speaking to the school’s US Cellular representative: “We told them to cancel that in October of 2020, and they had not done so yet, so we’re going to go back and get a refund. That’s 14 months of refund that we will have coming back to us.”

The plan is to keep a few hotspots, approximately seven, for emergency use as needed.

In other business:

•Approval of consent agenda including two planned FFA fundraisers to raise money for State and National Conventions.

•Business Manager Glockel will follow up regarding the purchase of a gambling permit that would allow activities to hold raffles, one-to-one ticket sales, or carnival games as fundraising options.

•Approval of desk area in nurse’s workspace for $3,486.

•Approval of $3,900 for raising the elementary administration desk.

•Approval of $2,354.23 for countertops for the elementary administration desk.

•Approval of interior room signage (room numbers) at the elementary for $2,140.

•Approval of electrical work to relocate entry camera for $843.

•Approval of deduction in the amount of $480 from costs saved in countertop materials for the elementary administration desk.

•Approval of Statewide Voluntary Preschool Program request to the School Budget Review Committee for additional funds in the amount of $14,544 in increased spending authority.

•Approval of the resignation of Mrs. Teresa Focht, 7th/8th grade English, High School PE, Senior Class Sponsor, and High School Assistant Track Coach. Mrs. Focht has worked in the district for 33 years.

•Approval of new personnel Kathy Jurey - Junior/Senior High Cook, and Danica Laumann - Junior/Senior High Paraprofessional. Both have served as long-term subs during first semester and are now official hires.

•Board Secretary Randall Albright recommended having Mark Jewell Photography take professional photographs of the school board members and Mr. Hood for the school website.

The February regular school board meeting will be held on Feb. 14 at 5 pm. This reflects a date and time change from the previously scheduled Feb. 21 meeting.