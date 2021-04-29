Sidney FFA held Pancake Man fundraiser April 24

Sidney Future Farmers of America held a Pancake Man pancake feed fundraiser at the Sidney Legion Club on April 24 and did brisk business throughout the three and a half hour event. Whether by plan or by accident, the event coincided with Sidney’s High School Rodeo weekend, so there were plenty of extra hungry cowboys and cowgirls in town, right across the street.

Sidney High School FFA Instructor Quinn Sheldon said 20 of her 25 FFA students were able to work the event and took it in shifts.

The Pancake Man is a business out of Council Bluffs that has appeared at numerous local events and has always been popular. They have a patented system for making many, many pancakes at once, and the griddle man engages the audience while doing so. Throughout the event he picks someone standing in line (or even seated) to catch the pancakes he flips to them. He has the nervous participants step back further with each of the pancakes he throws, until they’ve caught four pancakes.

Brian Burken, Pancake Man at Saturday’s event, said in the last week he had just set a new record of tossing a pancake 175 feet to a successful catcher.

Some of the visitors gladly joined in the contest; some were too shy, but all enjoyed the show.