Stadium renovations for the Sidney Cowboy’s Football Field continue to go very well. Clint Mount of Mount Farm Drainage and Mark Pfister with Boyd-Jones Construction Manager Firm reported their updates to the Sidney School Board of Directors at their July 17 meeting.

Sidney’s $10 million bond issue for renovations and expansion of the district’s facilities was first passed in November 2019. The project included an expansion at the junior-senior high school to allow for growth in the Career Technical Education classes. There were also renovations made to the elementary building, which included new preschool rooms, ventilation upgrades and new entrances.

The project was stalled for a short period of time due to COVID-19, rising costs and complications with deliveries. The improvements to the high school football field and track were slated as the last phase of the project.

“Mount Farms has been getting a lot of work done out there even if you can’t see it," Pfister said. "The rain did slow things down a bit. We brought an electrician on board and everything is run under the track now, which has allowed the track grading to happen.

"Next steps are to finish grading the football field, start installing the irrigation, and then putting the sod down," he said. "Once sod is down, there is a one-month time period where you can’t be on the field. So that is the driver for when it is going to be ready.”

The steel for the bleachers will be in this week and the press box will arrive next week, Pfister said. The asphalt is set to go in for the track by the second week of August and the surfacing will likely be put down after the last home football game.

Superintendent Tim Hood said he and Aaron Lang, athletic director, explored the possibility of flipping the hosts for the first football game due to the timing of putting in the sod.

The board approved the following:

An extension of principals’ contracts to two years

Changes to the Student Handbook

Changes to the SAC (Sidney Academic Connections) Handbook

Activities Handbook updates

900 series of Board Policy

An agreement for athletic trainer services with Shenandoah Medical Center

A resolution appointing and approving a pay agent, bond registrar, transfer agent as related to the SAVE Bonds. Hood asked that this be done by professionals who were not in house. The motion also included an approval of a transfer agreement and authorizing the execution of same.

A form of Tax Exemption certificate as related to SAVE bonds

A resolution for the issuance and providing for and securing the payment of the SAVE Bonds

The removal of Trisha Glockel from bank accounts and addition of Darla Hetzel and Bailey McNees

The district Level 1 Investigators, Jessica Athen and Logan Roberts

The district Level 2 Investigators, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office

Homeless Coordinator, Athen

Employment contracts for Dustin Dunkeson as maintenance director; Cassandra Higgs, elementary paraprofessional; Barb Pierce, part time junior high social studies.

In other business, the Sidney School District Leadership Team made a presentation to the board about a four-day school week.

“The team asked the board if they could present information on something they had been working on this past year to potentially recruit staff and students to our district," Hood said. "They thought a four-day week might be a good way to do so.”

Steve Thatcher, speaking for the leadership team, detailed reasons for a change in the schedule, addressed concerns people may have and went over what the team thought was cmisinformation about four school days per week.

Board members asked several questions of the team but no decisions have been made. Hood said he would do some research by reaching out to area superintendents who have made a similar change in their district’s calendar.

• Elementary principal Shannon Wehling reported that the Targeted Summer Reading program started on July 17.

“Of the 21 at-risk students that were eligible for our reading program, only nine signed up, which is disappointing, but we have three teachers working with them and all is underway," she said.

Wehling listed the open positions that the district is still actively seeking.

“It’s about that time where I am ready to pull the trigger on our contingency plans and evaluate which plan is going to best benefit students and staff," she said. "Other than that, there is a lot of planning and scheduling going on right now to get ready for school.”

She said she will be posting the school supplies list on the school website.

Junior-senior high Principal Kim Payne said she still has nine of 10 students in summer school, which will end on July 27.

“They are working hard so I am very proud of them," she said. "They have done a really good job, so hopefully they can finish those credits and get that taken care of.”

Payne was pleased to report that they have filled most of the positions.

“I am super happy that our list has gone down. I’ve gotten Barb Pierce to come on board, but we are still looking for an ag teacher and trying to connect there," she said. "And, we are always looking for bus drivers.”

She indicated they would continue to advertise for full-time math and social studies teachers for the 2024-25 school year.

• Dustin Dunkeson is the school’s new maintenance director, and he said he is excited to be in Sidney.

“I am pleased to be here. I love being around students and seeing them achieve things they don’t think they can achieve," he said. "I enjoy making their facility as clean, organized and appealing to them as I can. Getting students to take pride in their facility is something I would like to do.”

Dunkeson’s first day is July 21.

• Athletic director Aaron Lang is continuing to get sponsors for new scoreboards for the gym and football field and detailed new information for the board. He added that he has been asked by alumni about donating to a fund and is hoping he can set up a type of fundraising account where people can donate online. Business managers Bailey McNees and Darla Hetzel will investigate the best option and report back.

Lang also reported that it is the last week of weightlifting and that it has gone very well. He relayed that all fall sports will begin on Aug. 7.

• Hood asked the board for the possibility of exploring avenues for new lighting in a variety of areas.

“Our local utility has a very robust rebate right now so I can potentially put new lighting in the stadium, locker rooms, wrestling rooms and the old gym for $12,000," he said. "If the board is okay with me continuing conversations about that, I would like to do that. The payback is about 3 and a half years.”

The board agreed that it was worth looking into further.

• Administrative Assistant Randy Albright detailed accolades for students in the district.

“Congratulations to Lilly Peters, Eve Brumbaugh and Paycee Holmes who represented Sidney at the state meet and did very well," he said. Peters placed eighth in the discus.

Albright also gave kudos to softball players Fallon Sheldon for being named First Team All-Conference and Gabi Jacobs being named Honorable Mention All-Conference. He added that baseball players Seth Ettleman and Gabe Johnson earned Second Team All-Conference honors and Michael Hensley received Honorable Mention.

“Thanks to the Football Booster Club for paying for our team camp,” Albright said. The high school football team went to an eight-man football camp July 16-17 at Central College to build team chemistry and bonding.

Payne wanted to acknowledge all students that participated in the Fremont County Fair.

“We had a fair number of students enter in the fair and they all did a great job," she said.

Albright announced that band camp will be July 31 through Aug. 5 for all students going into eighth through 12th grades.

The next Sidney School Board meeting will be held Aug. 21.