Sidney has registered their slogan, Rodeo Town USA, as an official trademark

Sidney made it official.

At the City Council meeting on Feb. 14, the council passed a motion to register the slogan Rodeo Town USA as an official trademark of the city. The council also approved a new city seal that includes the slogan and iconic water tower.

The evening’s meeting was a busy one with several items on the agenda. Council members got down to business and approved additional motions with little discussion:

• The consent agenda, which included the Jan. 24 meeting minutes, payroll report No. 3 and the February claims.

• The hiring of Kevin Behrhorst for cemetery services

• The opening and closing of a public hearing to enter into a general obligation corporate purpose loan agreement.

• Resolution 2022-10, a resolution taking additional action on proposal to enter into a general obligation corporate purpose loan agreement and providing for the levy of taxes to pay general obligation corporate purpose bonds

• The opening and closing of a public hearing approving the max levy

• Resolution 2022-11, a resolution to approve the max levy

• Resolution 2022-12, a resolution to set March 14 at 6:00 pm for a public hearing for the city’s proposed fiscal year 2022-23 budget

• The RC Tree Service bid for tree removal and trimming at the park in the amount of $2500-$3000

• The tabling of the purchase of a Ditch Witch water line locator with a lithium battery in hopes of obtaining a better quote

• The removal of asbestos at 909 Indiana, the Cromwell House Hotel, which is now the city’s property

Steve Perry, city engineer, gave the council an update on the water project. Perry stated that he didn’t have a lot to update for the overall project but wanted the council aware of communication concerning the project.

“I did reach out to McCarthy Trenching and Building Crafts with request for change order No. 6. That is the restart, the reset, to get the plant up and running. We are still talking with McCarthy with respect to his participation in some of the costs that we’ve incurred. We are still in the discussion stages with that,” he said. “I’ve also talked with Building Crafts. They’ve come back with a slight deduct as there was still a bit of work left on the original contract. At this juncture we need to move forward. My recommendation is to approve the change order so we can get them down here to set everything in motion.” The council approved change order No. 6 in the amount of $18,405.27.

Sam Caldwell was on the agenda to address his frustrations and ask the council about resolving Birch Street sewer issues.

“I’ve been coming here for over a year complaining about sewer drainage on Birch Street,” he said. “We’re talking raw sewage, not rain water, but human waste. I addressed this council again on Oct. 25 for the same issue. Then I read in the paper on January 3, the new council discussed the use of over $100,000-$130,000 of ARPA funds for work needed for sewage and streets. On Jan. 10, Mr. Perry stated that work for Douglas has been approved and that the backup issue on East Street needed to be a priority. Where was Birch Street? How did Douglas become a priority over raw sewage in my basement?”

Caldwell also pointed out that Birch Street was discussed at the Jan. 10 meeting but only about replacing 265 feet of sewer line as a discussion item only. He continued, “My stepson Greg lives at that property. There are guys that camered it and surveyed that line. They said with the slope of the sewer, the entire street needs to be replaced and not just the 265 foot line.”

Perry said that he had tried to get a hold of the tape when the sewer was surveyed but had not yet been able to obtain it. “We are hoping the crew can get here tomorrow. We are going to redo that. I have a picture of that design of the replacement of 265 feet of sewer we are replacing and cleaning out. We will be submitting it to the state for the construction permit, and once it’s approved by the council, we can go ahead with it.” Perry said he isn’t convinced the line is as flat as they found and once they determine the actual slope, they can relay it from point to point. He assured Caldwell that the project is moving forward. Caldwell asked if he could be notified when this construction takes place. “I would like this thing solved. That’s my focus.” The council said they would notify him when the project moved forward.

Speed humps have been a controversial issue the last several months, and it continued at this meeting because the removal of speed humps was an agenda item. There has been division among the community as to whether they should stay or be removed. Council member Don Benedict reiterated the concerns that were addressed at the last meeting. “The IDOT study shows it slows down emergency response vehicles, it diverts traffic and there are liability concerns.”

Donna Walker does not want the speed humps removed and displayed her disappointment, “It’s diverting the traffic but at least they can’t go 55 miles an hour where they go.” Council member Fabian Bell agreed with Walker and said, “When we did the study, it was done the right way. It determined that if we were looking to reduce speed, it’s about more enforcement and the use of speed humps. I know they do work, and I don’t see why they need to be removed.”

Benedict replied, “There are advantages. Yes, it did reduce the speed. But there has also been damage to the city vehicles and curbs where cars go around the humps. If this passes we aren’t going to just let it go. I propose that we put up digital speed limit signs, and I would like to invite the sheriff’s office to our next workshop to see if we can discuss this further and try to reach a better decision.”

Council member Anne Travis said that the main concern is about children but now that it diverted the problem to arterial streets, it’s still a concern. She feels there needs to be a better process in place. “We wanted to slow the traffic, not stop it. And these humps stop traffic. Heights of the humps may have been the problem. It’s not just about taking them out, there are other things we can consider as a city council.” Bell admitted that the height may need to be reassessed.

Council member Drew LeMaster also agreed that there are alternatives, but they should be explored soon.

The council did approve the removal of the speed humps but indicated they would like to address the concern for the traffic issues in other ways where possible.

In the clerk’s notes, Lisa Cowles, county clerk, was happy to report that the asbestos in the city hall basement has been removed.

In the mayor’s report, Mayor Ken Brown said he is looking at additional properties to put on the city’s books so decisions can be made about how to proceed with them. He also reported that he went to a seminar about the infrastructure bill.

“The meeting was very good, and there should be funds for use to do some of the projects we’ve talked about,” he said. “We just have to go through the process and work with SWIPCO to do so.”

He added that he looked into the prison houses he had described at the last meeting but they are booked for the year. He encouraged the council to continue to seek other avenues for additional housing.

Benedict said that he had new residents approach him that want to get more involved in the city parks. He learned from them that there are grants for planting trees in the parks so he will be looking into that.

The next Sidney City Council meeting will be a workshop on Monday, Feb. 28.