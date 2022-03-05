Sidney High School flashes back to the 80s with its performance of ‘Footloose’

Get on your dancing shoes and head to Sidney on March 10 and 11. Sidney High School is putting on their version of the 1984 classic, “Footloose.” Nicole Zavadil, Sidney’s band and choir teacher and musical director, is excited to put one of her favorite movies on stage. “I love ““Footloose”” and grew up watching the movie. I chose this one because I felt like I had the singers and actors to perform it.”

Zavadil is an 18-year veteran teacher and has been teaching both band and choir in Sidney since 2006. She doesn’t have a musical theater background but has been willing to put herself into the job and learn as she goes.

She said many people will know and recognize the movie ”Footloose”.

“It’s about a big city kid, Ren, who comes to Small Town, USA, and struggles to fit in with the reserved ways of the conservative town. The pastor, Reverend Moore, has ultimate control over the town and allows for no sin of any type. Dancing is one of those sins. Ren, the main character, wants to throw a dance, but gets fought at every turn by Reverend Moore and the adults in the community. His fellow high school students love the idea, and all work together to change the minds of the elders in the city,” she said.

Zavadil has enjoyed being able to introduce the stage to several students for the first time. “We have a number of brand new actors on stage. The last production we did at Sidney High School was ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ in 2018. The seniors now were freshman, and only a couple of this cast even went out for the musical. So it has definitely been a rebuilding year.”

She said although they are new to the stage, it doesn’t mean they haven’t shown progress. She added, “They have made huge growth since we started in January.”

There are funny moments within the show, Zavadil said, but it really is a serious play. “It’s probably more serious than the kids probably realize. The reason the town outlaws so many activities was because of a car crash that killed four high school teenagers, one of whom was the pastor’s son.”

She added that Cole Stenzel, who portrays the lead, Ren, is not a serious kid nor is his cohort, Faith Brumbaugh, who plays the female lead, Ariel, and it’s hard to watch them act seriously without laughing aloud.

“I can hardly watch those two act seriously.

“FOOTLOOSE”

That part of the show has been tough, but fun all at the same time.”

Stenzel has had some stage experience from his freshman year (2018) when he took the stage in “Singin’ in the Rain” and enjoyed it so much, he wanted to do it again. As far as whether he can sing and dance, he believes he can. “I can do it okay, I guess. I’ve never been a shy person; I’ve always been out there and outgoing.”

He always loved the movie ”Footloose” and has enjoyed sharing it with his classmates. “I really like practicing with all these guys. I think it’s a great environment to be in. There are scenes between me and Nik (Williard) that bring out the musical. Actually, there’s a lot of scenes with everyone that really bring out the musical. It’s like everyone has their own special part and they are nailing it when it comes to practice.”

He said that this next week is going to be stressful and also included,,“It’s all about memorizing everything and speaking as fluently and clearly as you can when it comes down to opening night.”

Ren becomes interested in Ariel, played by Brumbaugh. Ariel is the pastor’s daughter who rebels against her father’s strict rules. She has definitely enjoyed taking part in the musical and said the facility, the newly built gymatorium, feels so big and the sound is so clean. “We all really like being in here and performing. It’s so nice.” Her favorite part of the musical is the big fight between Ren and Chuck, her on-stage boyfriend. “The funniest scene of the play is when Ren and Chuck are fighting over me (Ariel). It’s so hard not to laugh, and it’s very hard to take seriously.”

Earline, a close friend of Ariel’s, is played by Avery Dowling. Dowling doesn’t have theater experience but has really enjoyed her involvement. “I went out because I thought it would be a new experience, and it really has been fun to do something different. I get to hang out with people I don’t normally hang out with.” Her favorite part has been getting to know everybody.

Another stage friend of Ariel’s is Wendy Jo, and Emily Hutt performs her role. She said they’ve been rehearsing for about two months and although it’s a lot of work she would definitely do it again. “It’s been a lot of fun, just seeing how everyone plays their part.” What has really stood out the most for Hutt is getting everything memorized and knowing where to go. “It’s a lot of work but I like it.”

Nik Peters plays the part of Willard, a ‘country boy’ who becomes Ren’s best friend. Peters auditioned for the musical because he wanted to be a part of something new. “I’ve never been a part of something like this. Being with a group of friends, hanging out and seeing things differently has been really fun.” In describing Willard’s character, he said, “It kind of fits me. It’s kind of fun to act like this weird kid on stage and also act like a cowboy while learning to dance.” He said he would definitely do it again, “Oh, yeah, I would audition again because I’m really enjoying it.”

Zavadil can’t say enough about the entire cast and is really looking forward to opening night and being able to showcase each member. “I can’t wait for the community to see so many of the kids in this new light! They are involved in sports and other activities but this shows their talents in such a fun and creative way!”

The cast of “Footloose” is Cole Stenzel as Ren McCormack, Faith Brumbaugh as Ariel Shaw, Christian Harris as Reverend Shaw, Jayden Sheldon as Vi Shaw, Sadie Thompson as Ethel McCormack, Jeryn Parmer as Chuck Cranston, Gabe Johnson as Bickle, Kurt Speed as Jeter, Isaac Hutt as Garvin, Nik Peters as Willard, Grace Zach as Rusty, Avery Dowling as Urleen, Emily Hutt as Wendy Jo, Molli Fichter as Eleanor, Austin Pike as Cop, Gabe Johnson as Travis, Isaac Hutt as Lyle, Taylor McFail as Cowboy Bob, Eve Brumbaugh as Cowgirl Bonnie, Ellah Pummel as Cowgirl Jude, Isaiah Aldana as Cowboy Chet, Kennedy Shull as Cowgirl Laura Jo, Aidan Shivers as Coach, Taylor McFail as Principal Clark, Kaelyn Surrell as Betty, Virginia Lytle as Dani, Kennedy Shull as Lindsay, Ellah Pummel as Stevie, Gabe Johnson as Marty, Eve Brumbaugh as Lulu, Gabe Johnson as Boy 1, Isaac Hutt as Boy 2. Church Council is played by Austin Pike and Virginia Lytle. The crew are Ulrich Humpal (sound), Austin Pike (manager), Grace Hansen (set), Jackie Strinz (lights), Lilly Peters (spotlight), Sailor Lovett (make-up). Parishoners, cowboys and cowgirls are played by Ellah Pummel, Isaac Hutt, Aidan Shivers, Gabe Johnson, Austin Pike, Eve Brumbaugh, Molli Fichter, Kennedy Shull, Isaiah Aldana, Kaelyn Surrell, Virginia Lytle, Chace Wallace.

Performances will be held at 7 p.m. on March 10 and 11 in the Sidney High School Gymnatorium. Admission is $6, and kids three and under are free.