It’s getting late, and it’s time for Cinderella to get to the royal ball for her opportunity to meet Prince Charmfull, her hopeful one true love. Sadly, when she calls for her fairy godmother, a substitute is sent instead due to bad potato salad. Nothing is going as planned.

Head to Sidney to watch the Sidney High School students bring "Cinderella and the Substitute Fairy Godmother" to life on March 23 or 24 in the high school gym at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the door; ages 3 and under are free. No advanced tickets will be sold.

In the production, Molli Fichter plays Lecretia, scented candle saleswoman and the substitute fairy godmother. Fichter said she has enjoyed playing the substitute fairy godmother.

“The best thing about my role is that I’m this very off-the-wall character," she said. "I get to do a bunch of random things and mess everything up.”

Fichter is a senior and it’s her second year on stage.

Cinderella, played by senior Grace Zach, isn’t impressed with Lecretia. This is Zach's second production.

“It is a story about how Cinderella is going through her life, just like the regular Cinderella story, but there’s a substitute fairy godmother who can’t get anything right. Then, it air balls throughout the show and gets out of control,” she explained.

Cinderella has her heart set on Prince Charmfull, played by Taylor McFail.

“I throw a ball and try to find a wife, and Cinderella comes up. I’m super dirty and love to play with model trains. I am a very interesting prince," McFail said. "What I like best about my character is that I can act goofy and no one will judge me.”

McFail is also a senior with two years experience on the stage.

Christian Harris, a senior, plays Prince Charmfull’s father, King Valdimir, and is really enjoying his second year of acting and working with classmates.

“The best part of this is that I get to work with people in the school that I usually don’t hang with or see often but I get to know them a lot better," he said. "It’s fun to see them in character and in real life, and then see part of that character in their real life. It is so much fun to reenact a story and also see how everyone portrays their character. We all have so much fun together.”

Of course, Cinderella wouldn’t be the same without an evil stepmother. Sadie Thompson, a senior in her second year on the stage, portrays Fabreeze. Thompson said she is a typical evil stepmother.

“I’m really nice to my own kids and very mean to Cinderella. I try to coach up my daughter to get the prince at the ball so we can rule the whole country,” she said.

Thompson said it has been fun working with so many others and has been a great experience overall.

This Cinderella also has an evil stepbrother, Fabio, played by Chace Wallace.

“My character is basically a goofy nerd. I like food, and I’m lazy,” Wallace said.

He is a senior performing his second show. He has really enjoyed acting and having fun with the rest of the cast.

Although she loves the show and the rehearsals, senior Caydence Moore admitted it is time consuming and a big commitment to do the musical.

“I’m the boss of the fairy godmothers, and Boss is my name. I assign the substitutes and tell the other ones what to do," Moore said. "We had to get a substitute because one of the fairy godmothers served bad potato salad and they all got food poisoning, so none of the originals could go.”

It’s Moore’s first year on stage and she said, although it is out of her comfort zone, she has enjoyed the experience.

Musical director Nicole Zavadil is in her 16th years as the music teacher, K-12 for Sidney. She has thoroughly enjoyed working with students on the stage.

“I had never been in a play or musical but it needed to be done, so I went with it. I’ve grown to love it," she said. "It takes a lot of time and is very challenging, but also very rewarding. My favorite part about it is to witness the students taking a story from a book and bringing it to life.”

The cast and crew for Cinderella and the Substitute Fairy Godmother are:

Cinderella: Grace Zach

Lucretia: Molli Fichter

Alberta: Avery Dowling

Fabio: Chace Wallace

Fabreeze: Sadie Thompson

Merwin: Nik Peters

Maurice: Gabe Johnson

Wembly: Philip Gardner

Wasabi: Isaac Hutt

Prince Charmfull: Taylor McFail

King Vladimir: Christian Harris

Queen Shania: Jayden Sheldon

Rumpelstiltskin: Kylee Foster

Pinocchio: Maddie Hensley

Messenger: Kaiden Stockstell

Noxima: Ellah Pummel

Panteen: Eve Brumbaugh

Waiters: Caydence Moore, Kaelyn Surrell, Virginia Lytle

Dancer 1: Makenzie Myers

Dancer 2: Mavryc Morgan

Dancer 3: McKenzie Thatcher

Dancer 4: Jazlyn Alvarez

Dancer 5: Abby Briley

Dancer 6: Kaiden Stockstell

Dancer 7: Kylee Foster

Dancer 8: Alisyn Sowell

Dancer 9: Maddie Hensley

Lights & SoundL Ulrich Humpal

Stage Crew: Grace Hansen, Lillie Peters, Wyatt Thompson