It is still a couple of months away, but Jen Gordon-Maher is gearing up for the Sidney High School Rodeo event scheduled for May 19-21.

Two hundred cowboys and cowgirls from around the states of Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska will turn over the dust and mud at the rodeo arena in Sidney to compete in one of 10 qualifying rodeos across the nation. Their ultimate goal is to compete well enough and earn more points than their opponents to clinch a spot at the national competition, where they will compete for the opportunity to win prize money and scholarships.

Those with the most points at the end of the season qualify to compete at the Nationals Jr. High Rodeo Finals in Perry, Georgia, June 18-24, or the National High School Rodeo Finals that take place July 16-22 in Gillette, Wyoming.

Besides being a member of the rodeo board, Gordon-Maher has special interest in the event as she has had children competing in the rodeo for the past 13 years and has two competing this year, both vying for the chance to earn those coveted points.

“May 19 is the cutting competition, and that starts at 5 p.m. On Saturday, the 20th, competition starts at 10:30 a.m. and on Sunday, it starts at 9:30 a.m.," she explained. "It usually lasts about six hours and it goes on rain or shine. The age groups are fifth graders through eighth graders for the junior high level, and the high school level is ninth to 12th graders. They all compete at the same time, but we track if they are junior high or high school for their points.”

Rodeo goers will be able to witness 14 different events that include all the rough stock events such as saddle bronc, bareback and bull riding. There will also be pole bending, goat tying, barrel racing, breakaway roping, tie-down roping, team roping and steer wrestling.

Gordon-Maher said that their small committee is made up of people from around the county and many of them have been involved for several years.

“Our stock contractor is Shad Smith from Sidney, and Shad started this a long time ago. This event has been held in Sidney for over 30 years,” she said.

Gordon-Maher also said that the event is treated like any other athletic event.

“They have to turn in grades to our state level and have to follow a code of conduct just like any other sports in school. They have eligibility guidelines, too. If they aren’t doing well in school, they are ineligible to participate in the rodeo,” she said.

It’s free admission all weekend long, but Gordon-Maher encourages people that attend to be sure to support the concession stands.

“Our concessions are our primary source of making money for the rodeo so we really promote that. We will be serving breakfast and lunch both Saturday and Sunday," she said. "The food is home cooked food, not the standard fare. Our concession stand help and our help for the weekend are our local FFA chapters from Shenandoah, Fremont-Mills and Sidney. We help the ag kids, and they help us.”

Funds are used to continue putting on the rodeo, which brings people to Sidney and the county, and sponsorships also play a huge part in helping to put on the rodeo.

“Our kids in the area go around to the local area businesses requesting sponsorships but if somebody is interested, they can for sure reach out," Gordon-Maher said. "When someone sponsors, we hang a banner with their information in the arena over the weekend and promote them all weekend long.”

Anyone interested in a sponsorship could also reach out to her directly at 712-350-1974.