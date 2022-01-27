Sidney hires Chris Sokolowski as water department supervisor

At a special meeting of the Sidney City Council on Jan. 19, the council went into closed session to conduct job interviews for the water/wastewater supervisor position. After returning to open session, the council members approved the hiring of Chris Sokolowski as the Sidney water department supervisor. The city has been searching to fill this position since the end of November, and Sokolowski has the lagoon grade 2 certification the city needs to run and test the new water plant. He will begin on Feb. 2. After a brief discussion, the council moved to approve a payment of $28 per hour and a benefit package for the position. The council also approved a liquor license for Whips Steakhouse and Saloon before adjourning for the evening.

On Jan. 24, the city council met in regular session to approve several agenda items and to discuss a variety of topics.

The council approved the following:

• City engineer Steve Perry’s request for authorization to solicit construction bids for the Douglas Street storm sewer project

• Resolution 2022-07 to determine authorized signatures for bank inquiry rights

o Those authorized include Mayor Ken Brown, council member Anne Travis, deputy clerk Brenda Benedict, and city clerk Lisa Cowles

• Resolution 2022-08 to set February 14, 2022, as the date for a public hearing on a proposal to enter into a general corporate purpose loan agreement and to borrow money within a principal amount not to exceed $2100

• Resolution 2022-08 to set February 14, 2022, as the date for a public hearing to consider the maximum tax dollars from specific levies for the city’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2022-2023

• The consent agenda that included the minutes from January 10 and 19, payroll report #2, and the clerk’s reports

The council members heard from Riley Moreland, Sidney library director, as she gave her monthly report. She was happy to announce that there were 205 people who used the library last month, 271 items were circulated and the community room was used 11 times with nearly 100 attendees. Moreland added, “The Facebook page reached 343 people which is pretty good for us. And, this month the theme for the library was about dragons, and Harry Potter will be featured for the month of February. The kids were really excited about that.” Council members thanked her for sharing and for the work that she does for the library.

Among the topics of discussion for the evening was a request by council member Don Benedict to revisit the speed hump controversy. “It is a major concern in our community and it keeps coming up,” Benedict began. He added that the speed humps are diverting traffic to other areas of town, and he feels it just moved the speeding elsewhere. “They also slow down the emergency vehicles by nearly 30 seconds so that liability is a concern. Snow removal is also an issue. I would like to see it addressed because something has to be changed.” Council member Drew LeMaster was in agreement and said that one of the city’s emergency vehicles hit the hump and sustained damage and that there was also a problem with snow removal over the speed humps. The council will continue discussion and possible action at their next council meeting.

Other discussions for the evening included updated salaries for the next fiscal period, additional areas of the budget and possible changes in comp and vacation time. The council members talked about changes in cemetery services and whether the city employees should take over some of the duties that the city now hires out. LeMaster shared information about possible bids for a line locator and said that it is something that could be very valuable for the city.

Mayor Brown shared his ideas about making their city logo, “Rodeo Town USA” official and updating the city seal. He also talked about the possibility of a city newsletter and indicated that they could possibly work with a class at the high school to make it happen. He told the council that he also wants the council to keep abreast of housing nuisances so they can be consistently addressed.

In clerk’s news, B. Benedict reported she will be attending the Iowa Municipal Professional Institute (MPI) virtually, February 8-11. The clerk’s office hours will be 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on those dates.

The next meeting for the Sidney City Council will be held Feb. 14.