Sidney Hometown Pride discuss future ideas

The Sidney Hometown Pride committee used their meeting time on April 19 primarily for a brainstorming session. Chairman Terry Graham told the committee members that he believes their team should be more vigilant in the community and lead by example. “With the economic downturn, people need fellowship, and we should all be more community oriented.”

Several ideas came out of the discussion, and one idea was to plant a tree in the community on Earth Day every year. Graham explained, “It’s something that doesn’t cost a lot of money but can make a big difference in town. I also thought we could have a community picnic at the park where we provide the meat and then everyone could bring covered dishes.”

The group also considered having a pancake feed for homecoming and putting up signs for the graduates, two events that have been done in the past. Aaron Loewe added another idea, “I thought a barbeque night - a contest, possibly at homecoming, for barbequing ribs. That’s something that would bring people together.”

Peter Johnson brought up the idea to bring in someone to paint a mural depicting the history of the community or something that signified the city of Sidney in some way. “A mural would be a visual indicator of our town and could be something that draws people to Sidney.” Johnson said that he is certain that grants could pay for the paint or even possibly a bringing a professional in to do the work. “There are grants are out there. I think we would be able to get the county grant, the paint grant, and the tourism grant. I think we would be able to make a case for all three. This is beautification and tourism, and would be cleaning up an unsightly wall. The mural could tell a story with the museum and rodeo connection.” This conversation brought about an idea of making a wall or a sign with a list of the town’s state champions. Loewe said a Sidney resident had approached him about doing just that. Dialogue followed about where and how to go about getting this done.

Other ideas the committee came up with included a farmer’s market, a chili feed, and a dump station for campers. Members Emily Johnson and Susan Hilton are going to head up a project to welcome new residents to Sidney. Committee members will continue to discuss all projects and work on prioritizing a list at future meetings.

In other business, Dick McClure left messages at Plum Creek to check on the progress of the 8’ boots but hasn’t heard back yet. He did indicate that he is slowly working on the smaller boots but is waiting for the weather to warm up. Sherry Bohlen told the members that Jaclyn Tackett has asked if the committee would be interested in selling or providing cotton candy and popcorn at Rodeo Days in August. The committee discussed the possibility and is hoping with limited help they can still get that accomplished. They discussed details and will approach the subject again next month. The committee has been working on a bench project for the past several months, and the project is now complete. June McClure, treasurer, said that the bench has been paid for through the grant money received and. Graham added, “It looks really good and has been put at the south end of the square between the VA office and Shepherd's Frock.”

The Battle of the Bulls is moving right along. The colored flier is ready to go and within the next few weeks, Graham will meet with the Farragut Hometown Pride Committee. Aaron Loewe told members that he has the contract for the Battle with the Bulls vendors for both Farragut and Nebraska City, and it will be $150 per vendor. “I’ve talked to several people in Farragut who are looking forward to it, and they are hoping for a successful event.” McClure asked where the vendor fees go, and Loewe said the money goes back to the county. Loewe added, “As a 501(c)(3), we keep a little nest egg to get things started for next year and then donations are made to groups selected by the committee. Most groups are those that helped us with cleanup, set up, the fire and rescue squads and 4-H groups that helped us, youth sports - groups like that. We gave back to nearly every town in the county.” The dates for the Farragut event are August 26 and 27; the Nebraska City dates are September 16 and 17.

The next Sidney Hometown Pride meeting will be held on May 17.