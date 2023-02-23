Plans are already underway for a breakfast to be served by the Sidney’s Hometown Pride during the High School Rodeo that will take place in Sidney on May 20-21. The committee discussed the event at its Feb. 21 meeting.

Member Dick McClure said that it seems early but they’ve been working on it, as there are only a few more meetings before the date of the breakfast.

“The Legion Club was already booked, so I booked the Open Class Building at the fairgrounds. It will be on May 20 from 7 to 10 a.m., tentatively," he said. "We could consider doing it earlier if that’s what the kids need.”

The breakfast will be a offered for a freewill donation and open to the public.

June McClure said they will be serving pancakes, sausage, biscuits and sausage gravy. Dick indicated that the sausage would be donated.

Committee members made a list of food and drink items needed and where to shop for the best prices.

“We will also need condiments, paper goods, coffee and coffee pots, utensils, roasters, garbage bags, rubber gloves, etc. so we have to be thinking about all that, too," Dick said.

The committee members discussed the number of tables and chairs and electrical hookups in the building and also determined they will need flyers to advertise the breakfast.

“The iJAG students from Fremont-Mills could get involved in that and their instructor, Brenda Dailey, will help with that. However, it is graduation weekend so their seniors may not be able to work," Dick said.

He thought that it would be enjoyable to have the High School Rodeo Queen at the breakfast for a little bit of time, and he will contact her to check on her schedule for that morning.

The committee will continue discussion at its next monthly meeting.

In other business:

Dick is still not getting responses about getting the 8-foot boots painted and said that the wrap material used by Plum Creek does not adhere to the plastic service of the boots. The committee has been waiting for well over a year to get the boots repainted and now plan to search for someone else who can do the work.

The committee plans to provide concessions again at the Battle With the Bulls events in Farragut and Nebraska City.

June presented the treasurer’s report and told members that the committee received a $250 donation from Gold Buckle Productions for their help with the Battle With the Bulls event. She also let them know that she purchased a food license for the event in May.

There are funds available to construct a third welcome sign for the city.

“There is grant money for a new sign at the south end of town if we can find someone to build it. Terry (Graham) will check on the deadline for the grant," Dick said.

The next meeting for the Sidney Hometown Pride will be on March 21.