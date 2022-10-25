Sidney Hometown Pride discusses need for fundraising

The Sidney Hometown Pride discussed a variety of possible fundraisers at its monthly meeting on Oct. 18. The committee's goal is to promote hometown pride and improve the quality of life within Sidney by implementing community projects and activities. To do so, they must generate funds.

Treasurer June McClure is concerned that the income they are bringing in each year isn’t meeting the expenses for the year.

We just need to be aware of our budget and the need to fundraise if we want to continue doing the things we want to do for our community,” she said.

The committee brainstormed several possibilities. Suggestions included a pancake or chili feed, and a barbecue competition in conjunction with a football game and the booster club. McClure said they should consider selling a meal during the high school rodeo.

“It’s a need, and I think they would really like something like that," she said. "There aren’t very many places for them to go. It could be breakfast, lunch or a dinner."

Committee member Aaron Loewe thought perhaps selling kettle corn at their concessions would go over very well.

The group will continue this discussion at future meetings and determine which of the fundraisers would best fit their needs.

Committee member Sherry Bohlen reported that she and Graham rented out the group’s cotton candy machine to the Riverton Church for the Riverton Autumn Fest at the cost of $60.

“We rented it to them and not only did Terry deliver it, he made it," Bohlen said. "He ended up working it for their event, and they were very appreciative of that. They bought some sugar and bags and donated those to our Hometown Pride, so we will have those for next time.”

Dick McClure, head of the boot project, reported progress on the 6-foot boots the committee had taken to Plum Creek for maintenance.

“Apparently, the material he was using wouldn’t stick to the boot, so he was going to get some paint and try to paint them," McClure said. "Maybe the other material didn’t work because it isn’t a flat surface and has a little texture to it. That’s where we’re at with that. I will keep at it.”

Loewe announced that he was very pleased with the Battle with the Bulls event in Farragut.

“Attendance was very good and although it was raining, the attendance was just as good on Saturday night as it was on Friday night," he said. "It was a good show and everyone liked it. Farragut was very, very welcoming and they were all about what can we do, what do you need, anything you want. It was just awesome! It was a good move, and we’ll go back.”

Other topics covered included funding streams and grant applications that would best meet the committee’s needs, a new shirt design for committee members and a potential spring project to update the city’s welcome signs. The committee also talked about the businesses and individuals who gave donations for the Battle with the Bulls concessions and wanted to make sure they were all acknowledged and thanked properly.

The committee will be parking their trailer near the square on Halloween night to hand out candy to the city youth and will meet at 8 Seconds, a new business in Sidney, on Nov. 4 at 1:15 p.m. to welcome and acknowledge owner Susie Forbes.

The Sidney Hometown Pride will meet next on Nov. 15.