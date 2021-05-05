Sidney Hometown Pride discusses trails and housing

Member Ken Brown told the group there was about $20 million coming to the county for Rural Housing Readiness, and said maybe some of that money could be used towards infrastructure. Infrastructure that would go in with the trail would also be necessary for any housing development in that area. Dick McClure told the others there was a local housing development group that would be interested in the area if some of the infrastructure were put in.

Graham said he thought the only infrastructure they needed to work on for now as far as development of the trail was curb and gutter with two drains, and running a water line in the area of the trail.

Committee members talked about their ideas for the kind of housing needed in Sidney. Loewe pointed out the school was one of the biggest employers in town, and said it would likely be easier to keep teachers if they had affordable nearby housing to offer. Susan Hilton said she was hearing from a lot of parents that they wished they could live where their kids went to school.

Graham added that he believes Fremont County was getting a lot of resident inflow from Pottawattamie and Sarpy counties, as housing in those counties was sold as fast as it was listed. Committee members said they were convinced if Sidney could get someone interested in building houses there, they would sell, and quickly.