Sidney Hometown Pride discusses trails and housing

Sidney Hometown Pride discussed progress on the Safe Route to School/Wellness Trail and how that project could help housing projects during their April meeting.
Sidney Hometown Pride member Terry Graham has been leading the Safe Route to School/Wellness Trail project. He told the others the University of Iowa had done a study and created a plan for the trail and infrastructure. He thought it was time to hire a project engineer to oversee next steps and get more detailed cost estimates. The group agreed that most funders would want cost estimates, and reminded each other that most would also expect local matching dollars or in-kind services for their funding.
Although Graham had already gotten some letters of support for the project, he told the others he thought they needed to update and add to letters of support from local governmental groups and other organizations.
Committee members suggested the $11,000 currently in the trail fund balance be used toward hiring an engineer, possibly the same one used by the City of Sidney, since he was already familiar with the subject and the area. Aaron Loewe suggested maybe they should get the project manager lined up before requesting new letters of support.
It was agreed Graham would approach Sidney City Engineer Steve Perry and get an estimate of the costs for his services and return to the group with that information for the next step.
Member Ken Brown told the group there was about $20 million coming to the county for Rural Housing Readiness, and said maybe some of that money could be used towards infrastructure. Infrastructure that would go in with the trail would also be necessary for any housing development in that area. Dick McClure told the others there was a local housing development group that would be interested in the area if some of the infrastructure were put in.
Graham said he thought the only infrastructure they needed to work on for now as far as development of the trail was curb and gutter with two drains, and running a water line in the area of the trail.
Committee members talked about their ideas for the kind of housing needed in Sidney. Loewe pointed out the school was one of the biggest employers in town, and said it would likely be easier to keep teachers if they had affordable nearby housing to offer. Susan Hilton said she was hearing from a lot of parents that they wished they could live where their kids went to school.
Graham added that he believes Fremont County was getting a lot of resident inflow from Pottawattamie and Sarpy counties, as housing in those counties was sold as fast as it was listed. Committee members said they were convinced if Sidney could get someone interested in building houses there, they would sell, and quickly.
The group turned to discussion of running a concession stand at the Battle with the Bulls event on Aug. 27 and 28. Loewe asked the others if they wanted to, acknowledging it was a lot of work, and out in hot weather. Dick and June McClure, Brown, Graham and Hilton all indicated they were willing to do it again and talked about things that went right and things they would change this time.
Jonna Loewe warned the group that this year there would be a lot more vendors, and she had no control over what they were selling, so there might be some crossover in products. The others pointed out it was unlikely the others would match Sidney Hometown Pride’s pricing on the products they were offering. They did note that they would shop around for a cheaper source for pop, and Hilton planned to research their options.
This year they will have a second popcorn machine available, and will sell popcorn, cotton candy and pop again. Sherry Bohlen was already working on finding ice donations and Jonna had purchased two sun shelters to keep the concession workers cooler.
Jonna advised the others she had applied for a $600 Walmart grant for refreshments but hadn’t heard back yet.
In other business, the group:
• talked about the success of the city-wide cleanup;
• will try to have an endowment meeting in November;
• has $2,810 to use for benches when Graham or Hilton find out where The Gathering Place got theirs;
• hopes to see the second Welcome sign put in place in mid-May;
• will try to have all the enclosed trailer advertising sold by Popcorn Day so the trailer can be displayed;
• is looking at creating signs for graduating Sidney High School seniors;
• still needs to plan the county-wide Hometown Pride celebration that might take place in June, and
• received $5,000 toward a third Welcome sign but will have to fundraise for the rest of the cost.
The next meeting will be held May 18 at 7 p.m. at the Sidney Farm Bureau office.