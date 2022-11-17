Sidney Hometown Pride explore ways to increase community involvement

The Sidney Hometown Pride didn’t have a lot on their agenda on Nov. 15, but it gave members an opportunity to brainstorm a variety of topics.

Susan Hilton opened up a discussion about how to get information out to the community about the Hometown Pride and ways the community can get involved.

“Now is the time of year that a lot of people look to see who they can give to, and I think sometimes it just takes communication. They can get tax benefit by giving to a nonprofit," she said. "Is there any way to have a meeting to invite people to answer questions?”

Chairman Terry Graham suggested having a dinner with a speaker as a type of informational fair.

“It would be kind of like a health fair but for estate/financial planning," he said. "We could have speakers talk about wills, trusts, etc. The VA could talk about VA benefits and things like that. We can also let people know we are always looking for new members and there are many ways to get involved.”

Sherry Bohlen proposed a social hour with appetizers.

“I know there are people who have trouble understanding how the endowment works. Having some type of meeting would be beneficial to a lot of people,” she said.

Hilton said they had something lined up a few years ago but it fell through during the pandemic. Members agreed it was something they should pursue. Graham added that it would be important to invite young people, too, so they can learn the importance of starting early with investing and planning.

The committee approved the financial reports shared by June McClure, treasurer. They also approved taking part in Sidney's third annual Christmas Window Walk. Graham said it was important to be visible during as many public events as they can. They will have the committee’s trailer on the square and give out candy canes and popcorn.

In other discussions, Graham said he is going to see about getting a Paint Iowa Beautiful voucher to get some paint to update the welcome signs, the committee reviewed funding streams and grant deadlines and Dick McClure shared with the board information about the possibility of selling a meal at the city’s high school rodeo event.

Members of the Sidney Hometown Pride will be at the new 8 Seconds store on Friday, Dec. 2, at 1:15 p.m., to welcome the owner, Susie Forbes.

The next meeting for the Sidney Hometown Pride is Jan. 17.