Sidney Hometown Pride hires accountant and discusses Battle with the Bulls

Chairman Terry Graham started out the Sidney Hometown Pride committee meeting on June 21 to introduce Cooper Talich, an accountant in Sidney. After a discussion in March, the committee had decided to invite him to a meeting to take a look at the books and individual accounts. June McClure, the committee’s treasurer, gave Talich statements and financial information to look over and explained that there is only one major fundraiser so there are not a lot of checks being written. She then added, “Just knowing what check goes with what account is important because we have so many accounts due to the many grants received. It’s all earmarked for different places.”

Graham said he would like a monthly printout of the financials for each meeting so everyone can see and know how each of the funds are being used and what their current balances are. He’s been happy with the work that’s been done in the past but he said, “If we pay for a service, we expect something out of it, we’re not just counting on someone to volunteer. It’s also about checks and balances.” Graham also feels that with the amount of money they are dealing with the committee is better covered with errors and omissions by hiring someone.

Talich explained to the committee what services he would provide and the costs associated with them. He said, “If there’s a report you’re not getting that you want, you can just call me and let me know. If you are having a busy month and you want to know what your cost report is for that month, I can do that. Once I can see the books and statements, I’ll know more and can have a better idea what to provide for your needs. I’ll come to the meetings when you need me, and I’ll provide monthly balance statements.”

The committee members voted to approve hiring Talich as their accountant.

Sherry Bohlen said, the Battle with the Bulls event is all coming together quite nicely. “We walked the area, and everything is mapped out at the field in Farragut. We have 10 vendors coming so far and have ordered tables. We will meet again next week to go over what else needs to be done.” June added that the food permit for Nebraska is done, and she is still working on the Iowa permit and the liability insurance. The event is set for Aug. 26 - 27 in Farragut and for Sept. 16 - 17 in Nebraska City.

The committee discussed the possibility of combining the efforts of Farragut, Randolph, and Hamburg Hometown Pride committees to run the concession stand at the Battle with the Bulls in Farragut. Graham said, “Members of Hometown Pride Committees in the other communities reached out to me, and I said I would bring it to you folks.” Committee members were definitely agreeable to the joint efforts. Dick McClure said, “I believe we would all be glad to have the help, and it would help to build good relationships among our communities.” The group considered how the expenses and profits would be split but didn’t make a final decision. The majority thought that it might work best for one group to incur all the expenses and then pay a lump sum to the other groups working once the profits are determined.

Committee member Susan Hilton is in charge of organizing the rodeo parade, and she gave a brief update. Hilton sent out 94 letters to groups to determine interest in participating in the parade. She said, “To date, five entry forms have been returned with their application. I will be sending up follow-up letters, as well. Also, I’ve recruited some help but we definitely need more volunteers, especially those who can help line up entries at the start of the parade.” The parade will be held on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 4:30 p.m. June interjected that she was pretty sure there was grant money specifically received for the rodeo parade and told Hilton she will look it up and get back to her. Teresa Crecelious will work with Hilton to complete the application for the tourism grant that is due in July.

Dick reported that he worked on getting weeds out of the gravel around the city welcome signs but the tall grass still needs trimmed. He is hoping someone can get that taken care of soon to clear up the area around the signs.

Several members of the committee will meet on June 30 at 6:00 to inventory equipment and supplies in their committee trailer.

The next meeting for the Sidney Hometown Pride will be on July 19.