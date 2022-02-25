Sidney Hometown Pride is ready to get started on the rodeo parade

On Feb. 15, the first topic of the Sidney Hometown Pride committee meeting was a discussion about the rodeo parade slated for Saturday, Aug. 6. Ken Brown, the previous coordinator, handed the reins back to the committee. Committee Chair Aaron Loewe first asked the committee what they wanted to do about the rodeo parade.

“If anyone wants to head it up, I’m all for it. Ken did it all, and I have no idea what is going on with it. Please share your thoughts.”

The committee first discussed whether it was something they still wanted to take on or whether they should give it to the city or rodeo board. Loewe said the rodeo board has the same ten people doing everything, and was pretty sure they couldn’t take on something else.

Susan Hilton indicated she would get a mailing list together and help organize the parade. She volunteered, “I would be willing to help with it if I could count on some help from other committee members. I think it will take advertising to get others involved. We can get a parade committee that could work together to pull this off.”

Sherry Bohlen said she would be willing to help but they would need to get started. She said, “The parade takes a lot of volunteers. We need to get on it -- it takes months.”

Loewe agreed that it takes a ton of planning but they have all the contact information needed, noting “Brown dropped everything off related to the parade so we have that plus there is a list we can use.”

Shane Higgs said he will talk to Brown to see if there is a checklist for coordination that they could use or go by, and Susie Forbes said she is definitely willing to help.

June McClure, committee treasurer, reminded the committee of the $1,000 grant from the tourism board for support of the parade, “But the grant needs to be written and should be done by our next meeting. The application is due by April 2.”

Shane Higgs said that they are hoping to do some community radio advertising, too.

The next discussion was whether a Tuesday or Saturday parade would best benefit the city. Dick McClure said he feels it should be held on a Tuesday to help people advertise the rodeo for the whole week once they’ve experienced it. Loewe feels if they move to a Tuesday, it’s going to affect attendance. “When it’s on Saturday, you keep them in town for the day and evening.” Hilton agreed that there are many more people attending the parade when it’s on a Saturday. The committee didn’t make a decision but may visit it again at next month’s meeting.

The committee welcomed new members, Peter and Emily Johnson. When recognized, Peter said, “I was here at a few meetings before I was mayor, and now I am ready to get back and see what I can do to help and what projects I can help get done.” Emily said, “I have lived in town a little over a year, and this will be a good way to get acclimated to the community and do my part to help out.”

June thanked the Johnson and said the committee is growing and are hoping to keep attracting new members of all ages. “We are getting more members and some younger members. We’re growing and will have plenty of help as long as people stay involved.”

In the treasurer’s report, June shared that the endowment fund donated $853 to Shenandoah Medical Center for an exam table for the Sidney Clinic and purchased $172 of equipment for the West Central Community Action Food Pantry. She added contributions this past year have been $1320. Although the committee is happy the endowment is growing, they are hoping to get a better handle on how the funds are earmarked and how the donors are selected.

“It’s time to move on to the nomination of officers,” Loewe said, “and I would like to step down as chair. I’ve done it long enough that I think it’s time to get new blood in. I still want to be active and do my part, and I want to find someone to keep the ball rolling. I think anyone here is capable of doing that. Let’s open it up for nominations.”

Terry Graham was nominated and unanimously voted as the new chairperson. Graham was willing to take over as committee chair and said he would do his best. Newcomer P. Johnson was nominated and voted in as vice chairperson. Johnson accepted the nomination and said he would like to be caught up to speed first but is happy to get involved. Shane Higgs will remain the committee’s secretary, and June will continue to be the treasurer. Loewe expressed his gratitude, “Thank you. I know you’ll all come together as a team and get done what needs to get done.”

Dick told the committee that he has finally connected and shared his ideas with Plum Creek about the boot project. “Basically, they will work on it and come up with ideas, too, but we talked about an iconic boot. We thought about adding the water towers both old and new. He is open to ideas so if you have any, let me know.” Dick asked committee members for help in loading two of the 8 foot boots on a flatbed and helping unload them at Plum Creek within the week.

The committee will be recognizing the new director for Shepherd’s Frock at the monthly coffee held there and are working on a March 4 date to show their support of the new business and owner, Melissa Adams.

The next meeting for the Sidney Hometown Pride will be March 15.