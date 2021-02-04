Sidney Hometown Pride optimistically plans for future events

Other potential concession items considered were popsicles or something like slushees and tacos. The group agreed whatever they did it would be best to keep it simple, and will consider it further.

They revisited a discussion they had before about purchasing one or more pop-up tent/shelters for occasions such as this. They had previously agreed it would be a good investment, since they had been borrowing them as needed. Jonna Loewe will order two red 12-foot by 12-foot shelters for $110 each.

They also considered lighting inside the shelters, and ways to keep cool, having borrowed string lighting and fans in the past. It was suggested Loewe look into LED string lights at Menards, too.

Funding sources has always been a priority topic, and the group talked about upcoming grant application periods.

The Fremont County Community Foundation grant application was due February 1, and Dick McClure told the others he thought this was their bigger disbursal cycle. The group discussed a previous idea to put on a health fair or something similar. They agreed that no one was holding those kinds of events this year because of COVID concerns, though.