Sidney Hometown Pride optimistically plans for future events

Sidney Hometown Pride members discussed ongoing projects and upcoming events at their Jan. 19 meeting, planning necessary purchases and fundraising efforts to prepare for the rest of 2021.
The group discussed the fact that the Battle with the Bulls event would be returning to Sidney again in 2021, and is currently set for Aug. 27 and 28. Aaron Loewe advised the group they would have to pay a vendor’s fee this year, and the others agreed they wanted to sell concessions again. Loewe said he thought the group could get their same location inside the gates again this year for concessions, and they discussed food and drink options.
Group members said they could barely keep up with popcorn sales last year, and wondered if borrowing the bank’s popcorn machine so they could make kettle corn and regular popcorn at the same time would help.
Loewe pointed out the deal they had last year may not have made a lot of money but was a really valuable benefit to families.
“I just think it’s the best thing that a family of five could afford to get something to eat and drink at the prices we charged,” he announced.
Sherry Bohlen said she would likely have better luck getting donations if she started asking earlier. She asked the group if they wanted her to try to get ice, water, pop or anything else donated.
Other potential concession items considered were popsicles or something like slushees and tacos. The group agreed whatever they did it would be best to keep it simple, and will consider it further.
They revisited a discussion they had before about purchasing one or more pop-up tent/shelters for occasions such as this. They had previously agreed it would be a good investment, since they had been borrowing them as needed. Jonna Loewe will order two red 12-foot by 12-foot shelters for $110 each.
They also considered lighting inside the shelters, and ways to keep cool, having borrowed string lighting and fans in the past. It was suggested Loewe look into LED string lights at Menards, too.
Funding sources has always been a priority topic, and the group talked about upcoming grant application periods.
The Fremont County Community Foundation grant application was due February 1, and Dick McClure told the others he thought this was their bigger disbursal cycle. The group discussed a previous idea to put on a health fair or something similar. They agreed that no one was holding those kinds of events this year because of COVID concerns, though.
McClure suggested the city cemetery could use a directory of some kind. He said finding tombstones of relatives can be difficult for people from out of town, and they might be able to get help at city hall, but only during their open hours. Hometown Pride members talked about several other towns/cemeteries that have directories, including Malvern and Mt. Olive Cemetery.
Someone suggested they should talk to the cemetery board before making too many plans. McClure suggested putting together a proposal for a directory and then taking it to the cemetery board to discuss. The group agreed this idea was coming too late to seek FCCF funding, but it was something they could consider for a later grant.
Member Ken Brown told the others the city was working on a grant and plans for a gazebo in the lot next to the Post Office. Brown said they were seeking a $50,000 grant but the project could cost as much as $175,000, with sidewalks, landscaping, lighting, and parking. He thought this would be a great community project and said they would be seeking volunteers to help put the gazebo up if they did get funding.
The group discussed housing prospects briefly, and the possibility of finding grants for new construction and lot reclamation. They had heard Clint Fichter had a non-profit organization handling or seeking funding for many homes in the area. They agreed they needed more information.
In other business, the group discussed:
putting the endowment drive on hold due to COVID, but reviewing potential advance letters and talking points in the meantime;
finding out how much a memorial bench costs;
welcoming a new business to town: Stokes Auto Service;
advertising dimensions on the enclosed trailer and costs, and getting photos of ads to provide to the printer;
a letter received from Great Western Bank that their savings account was going dormant and should be tended to;
the fact the countywide Hometown Pride celebration was cancelled due to COVID concerns;
the fact that Sidney is having a new website designed that could be running in February, and they would try to include everything of local interest they could on that site, and
the amount of money currently in the Sidney Endowment Fund.
The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Feb. 16.