Sidney hosts annual Christmas Window Walk

It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Sidney.

It was quite evident as Sidney hosted the third annual Christmas Window Walk on Dec. 10. that brought a crowd of over 600 to the downtown square. Organizer Teresa Crecelius estimated there were at least 200 children in attendance.

Crecelius recounted that she and her husband Mike started the window walk three years ago.

“I bought him a Grinch outfit, as he had been down and out about Christmas before we met. I told him to wear it and we were going uptown and it was only going to be a few others and us,” she said. “So, there was just a handful that participated that year. The next year we had 400 show up! Then 800.”

Crecelius said she is thrilled that it has been such a success and that it has definitely been a group effort.

Although she didn’t want to leave anyone out, she said the committee includes Melissa Adams, Jessa Bears, Sherry Bohlen, Rhonda Bohlen, Stacy Burge, Justin Driever and Tammy Simmerman.

“There are just so many people who have played a big part in the celebration,” she said. “Fremont County Cattlemen, John and Cheryl Long and Sapp Brothers all donated hotdogs and buns that were handed out in front of the fire station for everyone free of charge. The Teresa Montange family helps out quite a bit, too.”

There was no shortage of snacks and Christmas treats for the evening. The Silver Spur and Hummel Insurance hosted fire pits with toasted marshmallows and s’mores.

Thing I and Thing 2 were spotted in front of Vicki Danley’s law office handing out goody bags. Children could enjoy another goody bag at the Rodeo Museum with a nice surprise included from Penn Drug.

Hometown Pride played music and handed out candy canes. Residents could have coffee and cider at Shepherds Frock Thrift Store or hot cocoa sponsored by the Shenandoah Medical Center. Or if people wanted egg nog, they could find it at 8 Seconds, Beer, Wine, and Spirits.

First Interstate Bank hosted Santa and Mrs. Claus, who offered cookies and cocoa while youngsters told Santa their fondest wishes for Christmas. Primerica and Crafty Chick and Tasty Treats provided sugar cookies and people could decorate cookies at Johnson Law.

Revelers saw Santa, the Grinch, Cindy Lou Who and Santa’s elves strolling through the square and found many things to see and several activities to keep them busy.

Arbor Bank sponsored three hours of horse and carriage rides, Tracey Lovett set up a photo booth for an opportunity to have a picture with Santa and many of Santa’s elves were at the post office helping little ones write and send their letters to Santa. The library got involved by helping with letters to Santa, too.

City Hall employees provided candy canes and one of the many photo opportunities throughout the square.

It was certainly a community effort that saw groups and families get involved in the merriment, too. The Sidney High School Fellowship of Christian Athletes performed a live nativity at the new Gazebo Park, and the Sidney Schools choirs caroled around the square, providing a festive air.

Driever Design offered hayrack rides that took riders to an Christmas Town’s Interactive Lights Display in the Montange family’s yard, with yet another opportunity for kiddos to get their letter and wishes to Santa.

It was apparent in the faces and voices of community members throughout the square that Crecelius and the Christmas Window Walk committee brought joy and the spirit of Christmas to Sidney.