Planning for a basketball tournament is underway in Sidney, but not your typical basketball tournament. For this March Madness ballgame, the players are riding donkeys!

Sidney’s FFA chapter is working with Dairyland Donkey Ball, LLC, to provide what should be hilarious entertainment on March 18. Dairlyland touts the event as the world’s craziest sport, wilder than a rodeo and funnier than a circus.

FFA members and advisor Kasey Wallace are hoping this fundraising event goes over as well as it has in the past. She said that her chapter is a small group but all are very involved and have worked together to present this affair.

Chapter President Fallon Sheldon explained why this event was chosen as their fundraiser this spring.

“We had donkey basketball a few years ago that FFA and student council hosted together, and everyone loved it because they had a lot of funny memories,” she said. “We had a bunch of community members ask if we were ever going to do it again. It had gotten shut down because of COVID, and we thought this would be a perfect time to bring it back and get the community involved.”

Sheldon is a junior and a three-year member of the chapter.

Sheldon said while it has taken a bit of time to get sponsorships and teams together, the fundraiser has been a fairly simple one.

“It’s not super difficult to put this on. We first called the company, and they are very organized,” she said. “We just picked our date and time and they sent us everything. We have called people and businesses in the community to see if they want to participate and be a part of the event. We also have businesses that choose to sponsor a team, and they will get together eight to 12 people who will actually participate, play and ride the donkeys.”

The players are called ‘Donkey Jockeys’ and must be mounted onto or holding their donkey to score a basket.

“I remember when I went to it the first time, it was very comical. People will definitely laugh at this event,” Sheldon said. “We have three business teams and we are also doing a student/faculty team. It’s set up as a tournament with a championship game. It is just a fun night of family entertainment.”

Maddie Hensley, also a three-year chapter member, is the chapter secretary and she said there are businesses who don’t necessarily want to play or form a team but will provide sponsorships to help cover the chapter’s costs.

“Our businesses have been very generous. Our FFA members post signs around town and then we’ll get signs put up around the gym for everyone so they get some advertisement,” she said.

Hensley said that the money they raise would go to a variety of activities and projects.

“We are raising funds to go to the National and State FFA conventions, for FFA apparel, classroom projects and for funds to help our contest teams,” she said.

Funds also help with a major event that FFA members organize in the fall.

“Harvest Meals is probably our biggest project of the year, and we do it either in September or October. We take a week and make meals for the farmers so they don’t have to eat cold sandwiches out in the field or go without,” Sheldon said. “We have a few businesses that help by supporting us so we can take food out to the farmers, and we can maybe get to six farms a day. Last fall, we took pulled pork sandwiches and warm sides and the farmers just loved it. They get to interact with students and it’s a nice break for them. The students love it, too, because they get to see all the equipment and see the farmers in action.”

Wallace said all the members are excited for the fundraiser and also seeing donkey ball in action.

“We invite Sidney and surrounding communities to come out on March 18 to enjoy a night of family fun and see something we haven’t seen around here for a few years,” she said. “Tickets can be purchased from an FFA officer or from me. Community members can reach out to Randy, our secretary in the front office, or me. They can also buy them at the door that night.”

The Donkey Basketball Tournament will be held in the Sidney Elementary Gym on March 18 at 6:30 p.m. Advance tickets are $7; tickets at the door are $10.