Considered one of the finest rodeos in the nation, the Sidney, Iowa, Championship Rodeo, to be held Aug. 1-5, will celebrate its 100th year of competitive rodeo.

The rodeo has a rich history of attractions, rodeo legends and honors. From the 1960s to the 1990s, well-known TV stars and singers were a unique draw.

In 2015, the rodeo was inducted into the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame. Other accolades include receiving the Congressional Record Award from Congressman David Young in 2015 and receiving a nomination as one of the top five finalists for the 2015 PRCA Medium Rodeo of the Year.

Lyle Tackett, the vice president of the rodeo board, described a bit of the rodeo’s history.

“My grandpa, Henry Tackett; my uncles, Earl and Willie Tackett; and another gentleman, Arch Richard, put Model T’s in a circle for a type of fence and then rode horses to entertain people at what was called the Old Soldiers Reunion,” he said. “They got paid $50 to ride. That’s what the rodeo started out as.

“Then, the Legion ended up buying their own stock and running it for quite a few years and as time went on, they started hiring stock contractors and it’s developed into what it is today,” Tackett said. “Now, it is one of the bigger rodeos around.”

This year’s featured specialty act is Bobby Kerr’s Mustang Act. Kerr performs nation wide with wild horses, mustangs and dogs in a Wild West show theme using unique props and antique cars.

“He’s called the Million Dollar Mustang Man,” Tackett said. “It’s really an entertaining act. This year we have again. It was such a success last time we had him that we decided to have it again. It promises to be an exciting event for all.”

He added that the rodeo has a stacked deck when it comes to the contractors: “Our contract personnel is the best there is. They have all worked the national finals and have earned many awards. We pride ourselves on doing that every year, of course. Chase Cervi has been named Pick-up Man of the Year, Cody Webster, our bullfighter, has been Bullfighter of the Year three times, and probably nominated a dozen times. Our barrel man has also received many awards.”

Tackett is starting his 16th year on the board. Other board members include Dave Magel, president; Scott Hummel, treasurer; Craig Glasgow, secretary; Vince Hilton; Mike Younts; Dustin Brake. The three advisors are Cole Tackett, Joel Magel and Mark Travis.

“We have some new members, and they stepped in, took on a lot of work and have done a tremendous job,” Tackett said.

They are selling 100th year anniversary buckles and back numbers to raise funds. Magel said there would be tables set up at the event where souvenirs can be purchased.

Although Magel is unsure when the rodeo started their rodeo queen contest, all past queens have been invited to attend the rodeo.

“We are going to have queen alumni for the rodeo. We are hoping for at least 20 of the past rodeo queens,” he said, “They will be introduced on Saturday night in the grand entry and will be riding on a tram.”

Magel indicated that he knows of two former queens who are at least 80 years young.

The Sidney Alumni Band is also going to get involved in this year’s celebration.

“The big thing in the past with the rodeo is that the band marched for every performance. This year they won’t march in the actual rodeo, but they are going to march in the parade on Saturday,” Magel said.

Those interested should contact the current band director, Nicole Zavadil, through the school office at 712-374-2141.

Both Tackett and Magel said that everything takes a lot of time and work and they appreciate the volunteers who make it happen.

“We’ll also have Rodeo Days, which takes a lot of time and work. And, the parade is also a very tough job,” Tackett said. “There are a lot of really good volunteers to make it all work.”

Parking lot gates for the rodeo open at 5:30 p.m. each night; arena gates will open at 6 p.m. and the rodeo starts at 8 p.m. Highlights throughout the rodeo include the Miss Sidney Rodeo Coronation on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 7:30 p.m. in the arena; Boys and Girls Scouts, 4-H, F.F.A. members wearing their uniform will be admitted free for the Aug. 2 performance. Aug. 4 is Relay for Life Night and attendees are encouraged to wear pink and purple to support Relay for Life and breast cancer awareness. For the Aug. 1-3 performances, veterans and their spouses can receive discounted tickets by calling the ticket office.

The Two-County Dusters Drill team will be performing each evening and there will Mutton Bustin’ at each performance for children ages 5 to 7 weighing less than 55 pounds. After each performance, there is an autograph session with rodeo clowns, queens and queen contestants. After the rodeo on both Friday and Saturday, Brooke Turner will perform.

Dave said that ticket sales thus far have been very good and he is very happy with the response. Tickets may be purchased at the gate each evening or on the Sidney Rodeo website, sidneyiowarodeo.com/tickets or by calling 712-374-2695 to order for pick up at the will-call window.