Mayor Ken Brown, under the guidance of his attorney Clint Fichter, filed an injunction in district court on July 24, aiming to halt further implementation Ordinance 240, which aims to appoint a city clerk/administrator.

Ordinance 240 has been an ongoing issue for several months. Originally proposed and moved forward by the Sidney City Council members, the ordinance amends Chapter 18 of the city’s code of ordinances to establish a new position and prevent the mayor from holding the administrator position.

Brown has opposed the ordinance amendment since it was proposed.

In March, Councilman Don Benedict asked Mayor Ken Brown to step down as acting city manager and suggested that the city manager position become the city manager/clerk position so the position wouldn’t fall to the mayor when a city manager/administrator wasn’t or couldn’t be hired. Councilwoman Anne Travis said that hiring a city administrator would allow for more consistency within city hall. A resolution to amend the ordinance was written and set for public hearing.

On May 22, the council held a public hearing to approve Ordinance 240, establishing that position. The council approved the first reading of the ordinance and approved the ordinance for final passage. Brown vetoed the approval on June 5 but, on June 12, council members unanimously approved an override to the mayor’s veto, then approving a second reading of the ordinance.

After another veto of the ordinance, council members unanimously approved the third and final reading of Ordinance 240 on June 26. Mayor Ken Brown once again vetoed the measure on July 10, hours before the first city council meeting of the month. The council again approved a motion to override the mayor’s veto.

Brown said although he had vetoed the approval of the ordinance, a veto was not actually necessary because the ordinance was not validly approved, due to Benedict casting the necessary vote to approve the first reading. He added that the council must restart the entire process.

Brown has continuously stated that council member Don Benedict’s position on the council violates a conflict of interest code regarding his family’s employment with the city. Benedict’s son, Michael Benedict, is in the public works department, and Don’s wife, Brenda, is the deputy city clerk.

Brown has said that the ordinance was spearheaded by Benedict to ensure his family would not be held accountable for their work and/or actions. He said he feels the ordinance was not passed in the interests of the City of Sidney, but was passed for the personal interests of Councilman Benedict.

Benedict has denied all conflicts of interest detailed by Brown.

In the injunction, Brown stated that since January 2023, when he started questioning and investigating the work product of the city clerk and deputy clerk, Benedict began to use his position on the council to disrupt Brown’s ability to supervise his employees and undermine his role as mayor. He indicates that Benedict cast the essential vote necessary for passages of the readings and approvals of the ordinance and the override of the vetoes, thus the vote should be null and void due to the conflict of interest.

A temporary injunction is necessary to prevent the council’s illegal act of hiring and filling the position of city clerk/administrator by the July 28 date determined at the July 10 meeting, according to Brown.

The city council has 20 days to respond and within a reasonable time submit a motion or answer.