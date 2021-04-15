Sidney Mayor will not run for re-election

Sidney Mayor Peter Johnson announced at the end of the Sidney City Council meeting held April 12 that he would not run for re-election when his term ended in November.
Johnson indicated it had been his pleasure and honor to serve as mayor, but said he was at a turning point in his life professionally. Johnson had been attending law school during his tenure and expected to graduate from law school soon and take the bar exam.
Upon successfully passing the bar exam, Johnson said he planned to join the family law firm, Johnson Law, in Sidney full-time.
Johnson stressed that his decision was no reflection on the council or the job, but just a logical next step in his career.
Steve Perry and Jeff Fry of Olmsted & Perry Consulting Engineers gave the council members an update of progress on the water project.
Fry said the wellfields are substantially complete, but for wiring to be done yet by electricians. He expected to meet the April 15 completion date.
He said footings and the base were in for the new water tower. Steel was expected to arrive by April 19 for the tank, and that was expected to take five weeks to build. Water to the tower is already set up and will be ready to be hooked up once the tower is completed.
Fry said the water treatment plant has been the biggest scene of activity over the last several weeks. Filters are in place and electricians are working on wiring. Ceilings are going up and painters will need to paint rooms before control panels can go in. Fry indicated that could happen yet the week of April 12. Roof construction started that day, but it is a slow process as it is a standing seam roof.
Perry indicated the treatment plant is on schedule for completion at the end of May, and the distribution system is also on track for its April 15 substantial completion date.
Perry told the council the city had spent $4.475 million to-date, for about 73 percent completion on projects. He said total projected project cost was $6.1 million. He advised the council that Dee Fischer, the USDA Rural Development Specialist had told him she wanted to see the city close on its loan before the new fiscal year starts on July 1. Doing so would get the city an interest rate of 1.375 percent, plus a supplemental loan interest rate of 1.25 percent, both of which would be a savings. The council will revisit the issue in a later meeting.
Perry told the council that council member Lou Ann Kyle had asked about the possibility of lighting up the side of the new water tower where the city name was, and he had looked into the possibility and its costs, as this was not planned for in financing.
The city name is supposed to be on two sides of the water tower, so Perry looked into costs to light up either of those sides, but suggested the best focus would be on the eastern exposure.
Both options would require lighting set up about 50 feet from the base of the tank, which would put the light outside the city’s property. Perry thought it likely the light might need to be put on a post, to keep vandals from damaging it. He suggested it could cost the city about $7,000 to $7,500 to light up one side, and about $3,500 more if they wanted to light up both sides. The council decided to consider the matter further.
Perry and the council talked about the next step of tearing down the old water tower once the new one was in place. Perry suggested the city take bids on the demolition and open those bids on May 10 at 6 p.m. Council member Anne Travis asked if the city could have the demolition bid in two ways. She said the historical society had questioned whether the water tower roof could be preserved and used for a historical society gazebo. Perry indicated they could set up demolition as the base bid, and demolition that preserves the tower roof as an alternate bid. The council approved a resolution to provide notice of bidding, and the May 10 hearing and bid opening.
The council approved three pay requests from water project contractors:
- $223,976.75 from Gerard Tank and Steel, Inc., representing 28 percent of their contract work;
- $927,318.57 from Building Crafts, Inc., representing 62 percent of their contract work, and
- $286,814.50 from Rieschick Drilling Co., representing 95 percent completion of their contract work.
Perry also asked for and received council approval of signing the water and waste system grant agreement, so they could start getting funds released to pay for water project costs.
Perry provided the council with a copy of the results of the speed study and traffic counts at the Main Street and Foote Street intersection. This intersection has been the subject of an ongoing controversy about whether a four-way stop is needed there to slow traffic on Main Street. Citizens for and against a four-way stop have spoken to the council in several previous meetings, and the city agreed to do the study to see if a stop was warranted.
Perry said they had records from 22 days of recording traffic speeds at that location in the month of March, and the average speed had been 23 miles per hour most of the time. The speed limit on Main Street at that location is 25 miles per hour. Perry indicated about 85 percent of traffic was travelling about 28 miles per hour, which was pretty good, and the majority of those exceeding the speed limit were travelling 25-28 miles per hour. He did point out that higher speeds were seen at about the time school was letting out, and said that was not surprising.
Perry said the traffic count took place at different times on two days, focusing on the morning and afternoon traffic peaks. He indicated they had counted 2900 vehicles during the count, and that most of the traffic was through-traffic, staying on Main Street.
Perry concluded that based on suggestions from the traffic control device manual, the speeds seen and traffic numbers did not warrant a reduction in speed or a stop sign at that location.
Council member Fabian Bell asked if just making visible crosswalks in that area might draw attention and slow traffic. Perry said he would look into signage and other needs for crosswalks there.
The council reviewed the only application received for the Sidney Pool Manager position. Carrie Hardy, who has been the pool manager, re-applied but said she was unable to start until June. Council members asked if they had any applications for Assistant Manager and were told the city did not. Members shared concerns that the pool would need to open before Hardy could start if the weather was hot enough. City Clerk Lisa Cowles said Hardy had suggested she might be able to work 5:30 to close in the evenings and on weekends ‘til her actual start date.
Public Works Superintendent BJ Varellas suggested someone on his crew might be able to run up to help with the required water testing until Hardy’s start date. He said testing had to be done before the pool opens and every two hours, but he thought they could make it work.
The council approved hiring Hardy for the position. Cowles indicated there had been a party inquiring about the Assistant Manager position, so the council was hopeful they could soon fill that position, too.
Council member Steve Gamber told the other council members he had sat down with Travis and city employees and talked to other cities about how they handle their comp time. Sidney currently has a 240 hour maximum accrual and the council had been trying to figure out how to dramatically lower that maximum for quite some time.
Gamber suggested the city change the policy to include an annual paydown to employees to bring their accrued comp time back to 40 hours. He also suggested adjusting schedules to try to avoid accruing comp time in the future. Council member Ken Brown worried that holding 240 comp time hours up to a year could be too long and was a liability risk. Gamber and Varellas reminded Brown and the others that the city crew was a two-man operation, and they didn’t want to run into a situation and have somebody off taking comp time. Gamber and the rest of the council agreed the city needs to find a way to lower the maximum comp time being accrued and adjust scheduling.
Travis talked about the 28E agreement with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, and what the city gets for their investment. Travis wanted to ensure ordinance enforcement was taking place, as well as nuisance abatement enforcement. She also wanted Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope to attend the first city council meeting each month to report and answer any questions the council has.
Gamber suggested any failings in the 28E agreement were more a situation of the city not letting the Sheriff know what they wanted. Mayor Johnson asked the council members to make a note of any concerns they had with the contract, saying he was meeting with Aistrope that week and could discuss them.
In other business, the council:
- approved the renewal of Casey’s General Store cigarette permit;
- approved allowing Home Serve to send letters to residents regarding water and sewer line insurance information;
- approved a resolution setting city employee salaries for the rest of this fiscal year;
- approved hiring a seasonal employee, and planning to run the ad for seasonal help annually in March;
- discussed cleanup days coming up on April 16 and 17, and the fact that the city had some extra trash bags citizens could have;
- approved hiring Johnson Service Company to fix the pipe that feeds into the pool pump basin for about $4,395 within the next three weeks, and
- approved USG sewer cleaning, running a camera through the lines, and jetting for the year, including the pipes at Birch Street.