Sidney Mayor will not run for re-election

Perry indicated the treatment plant is on schedule for completion at the end of May, and the distribution system is also on track for its April 15 substantial completion date.

Perry told the council the city had spent $4.475 million to-date, for about 73 percent completion on projects. He said total projected project cost was $6.1 million. He advised the council that Dee Fischer, the USDA Rural Development Specialist had told him she wanted to see the city close on its loan before the new fiscal year starts on July 1. Doing so would get the city an interest rate of 1.375 percent, plus a supplemental loan interest rate of 1.25 percent, both of which would be a savings. The council will revisit the issue in a later meeting.

Perry told the council that council member Lou Ann Kyle had asked about the possibility of lighting up the side of the new water tower where the city name was, and he had looked into the possibility and its costs, as this was not planned for in financing.

The city name is supposed to be on two sides of the water tower, so Perry looked into costs to light up either of those sides, but suggested the best focus would be on the eastern exposure.