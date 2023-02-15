Sidney’s Park Board is a fairly new one but they have certainly gotten off to a successful start. Park Board President Kala Clark brought several approval requests to the Feb. 13 Sidney City Council meeting.

“We held a park board meeting last week and we would like to recommend that we go with BitWind for cameras for the city park and Gazebo Park," Clark said. "They are a local business and were much lower in cost than the other bids. Their representative came to our meeting and answered a lot of our questions.

"He said the cameras had infrared elimination built into them and also told us that we already have some of the equipment needed for the process in place.”

Clark also asked for approval for the rental of six movies for the board’s planned movie nights.

“We would like to have six movie nights this year and are planning on doing it once a month," she said. "Our first one will be in conjunction with the planned Brew Crew activities on April 22. It is $295 per movie but we can get a package deal for six.”

Clark indicated that there were 85 people in attendance at the movie night in the fall and that they are hoping for continued success. Councilmembers approved both purchases.

The council also approved bid letting for the landscaping project at the Gazebo Park.

Dan Hunter, park board committee member, acknowledged that the committee had an initial bid, but now they have decided to go in a different direction with their landscaping needs.

“We wanted to put in more native materials and make more opportunities for some educational aspects of it as well,” he noted.

Hunter shared several pages of drawings and plant and flower examples with council members and explained the reasoning for the plants included within.

“We came up with a solid installation without a lot of upkeep," he said. "There won’t be any annuals and we’re putting in a significant border to reduce long-term maintenance. We didn’t include creeping plants although trimming would have to be done down the road. For the first two years, there would be routine, possibly weekly, watering but after that, they should be pretty well established.”

Councilwoman Anne Travis shared her worry of the necessity of upkeep of the landscape on a daily basis because of the location and the aesthetics of the town square and Councilman Fabian Bell asked board members to check on the deadline of the grant to ensure it is met before approving a bid and potential purchase. Councilman and park board member Don Benedict said he would check the specifics of the grant and share the information with the council.