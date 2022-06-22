Sidney ready to wrap up its water system improvement project

At the June 13 meeting of the Sidney City Council, City Engineers Steve Perry and Jeff Frey, both from Olmsted & Perry Consulting in Omaha, had several items to clear up as they finish work on the water system improvement project. Perry gave an overview to the council, “The good news is we are moving toward closeout on several of these contracts. If you weren’t aware, the water treatment plant went fully online on Monday, June 6. We’ve been using our new system for a week, and the water tower is concurrent with that. The old water tower is drained and the old water system is now offline. We are no longer taking water from the spring, which would be the first time in over 110 years. ”

Frey said that the start up went very well, and he is very pleased with Chris Sokolowski’s work. Sokolowski is the city’s water department supervisor.

“The chemical treatment is going as planned, the PH is running just right and the removal of zinc and manganese has gone well,” Frey said. “We should be in good shape.”

Perry and Frey asked councilmembers to approve several pay requests and change orders. The requests approved by the council included:

• Pay request No. 1, payable to Ferguson Waterworks LLC in the amount of $1,900 for water meter installation.

o Perry said that the meters will be delivered July 1 and it will take approximately 30 days to complete installation.

• Pay request No. 15, payable to Building Crafts, Inc. in the amount of $13,118.74 for their work on the water treatment plant.

o As Building Crafts is still finishing up minor details, it is a progress payment, but Perry said he hopes to close the contract at the next meeting.

• Pay request No. 7, payable to Gerard Tank and Steel, Inc., in the amount of $12,084.68 for their work on the new water tower.

o This is the final payment request for their contract.

• Change order No. 4, a time extension for Gerard Tank and Steel, Inc., to June 13, which will be the start date for the warranty.

• Change order No. 5, a time extension for McCarthy Trenching, LLC to June 27.

o McCarthy is finishing up their work on the water transmission main as they couldn’t complete work until the plant was online. The contract will close out on June 27.

• Change order No. 5, a time extension for Isler Demolition, Inc. to June 27 to complete the old water tower demolition.

o The demolition is planned for June 21, and the contract will close out on June 27.

According to Perry, the street project is moving along. He asked the council to approve the bid of $19,872 by Kerns Excavating, Inc., from Plattsmouth, to complete the work on the Douglas Street storm sewer project. Council member Kenneth Myers asked about a timeline for the project, and Perry said that Kerns had indicated they could get to it “in a timely fashion” and is hoping the work could start by month’s end.

The council members discussed the approval of bid letting for Main, Filmore and Maple streets for replacement and serious repair. Council member Anne Travis said that the sewer issues on Maple Street needed to be considered as well. The group discussed the increased costs, the use of grants and the use of money for cost matching.

Audrey and Alan Johnson were present to ask about the property at 106 Main, a property next to theirs. They are frustrated with the condition of the property and want to know what can be done about it or what they can do to buy it or take care of it.

“We are aware of it and are working to get it taken care of,” Mayor Ken Brown said. “The owner is not available and the son doesn’t know what he wants to do with it.”

Brown also told them that the trash will be picked up and the mowing will be done, but to be patient due to the process the city has to take, such as talking to the city attorney and notifying the owner before proceeding.

The Johnsons said they would come back in a few months to check on the progress of the property.

Council member Don Benedict gave a short update for park board news.

“We have the projector and screen for movie night but are still working on a date and managing all the details,” he said, adding they are also continuing to look into grants.

In other business, the council approved the following:

• May 23 and May 24 minutes

• Payroll reports No. 11 and No. 12

• June 2022 claims

• Ordinance No. 238, an ordinance to amend the code of ordinances of the City of Sidney, Iowa, Chapter 66.04.

o Public hearing was open.

o Brown completed the first reading.

o There was no public comment so the council approved to close public hearing.

• Resolution 2022-23, a resolution setting the salaries for employees of the City of Sidney for Fiscal Year 2022-23.

• Resolution 2022-24, a resolution setting the fees for the City of Sidney for Fiscal Year 2022-23.

• Resolution 2022-25, a resolution amending the City of Sidney’s Employee Handbook Manual of Personnel, Policies and Procedures.

• A purchase agreement for the property west of the city pool.

• The purchase of City of Sidney high visibility shirts for public workers and water department employees.

• The hiring of a pool maintenance position at $9.50 an hour.

The council agreed to table the decision to sponsor the Discovery Iowa Grant for Sidney Community School District and entering into a 28E agreement with the school for maintenance of the sports complex until they can get more information and a school representative at a future workshop.

The next meeting for the Sidney City Council will be a workshop on Monday, June 27.