Sidney Rodeo Board gears up for 99th year

Get ready rodeo fans for the 99th Sidney Iowa Championship Rodeo Aug. 2-6.

The Sidney Rodeo Board, comprised of seven members and four advisors, is busy gearing up for the event.

“The advisors are the younger people we brought in, and eventually, someday, we’ll turn the reins over to them. They are all a great bunch of guys. Just today we did the weed eating, the painting needed on the arena fence and checked the grounds. Every year there’s something going on as we build up to the 100th,” said Lyle Tackett, vice president of the board.

Tackett described a bit of the rodeo’s history:

“My grandpa, Henry Tackett; my uncles, Earl and Willie Tackett and another gentleman, Arch Richard, put Model T’s in a circle for a type of fence and then rode horses to entertain people at what was called the Old Soldiers Reunion They got paid $50 to ride. That’s what the rodeo started out as. Then the Legion ended up buying their own stock and running it for quite a few years and then as time went on, they started hiring stock contractors and it’s developed into what it is today. Now it is one of the bigger rodeos around.”

Tackett said that the board starts planning in September and also attends the national rodeo event.

“We start planning for the next year right after the rodeo and then we go to the national convention in Las Vegas in December. There we see different acts that we can hire,” he said. “And, we are right on track for this year’s event.

“Ticket sales look real good so far and our contestants look good. I think we have a really good bunch of contestants this year. It’s shaping up to be a pretty nice rodeo. This year our specialty act is Roman and Trick Riding by the Cowgirl Sweethearts. They will be there every night, and it’ll be an amazing thing to watch. They do acrobatics on the horses, run them through fire and many other stunts. It’s quite an act.”

Each evening’s activities also include the Two County Dusters, mutton bustin’ and autograph sessions.

This year the board is adding a new event for riders on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

“It’s called Ranch Bronc Riding,” Tackett explained. “They ride bucking horses and don’t use an association saddle. They use a saddle like you would use to go out and check the cows. You don’t have a whole lot to hold on to and it makes it quite entertaining! We really just try to make things better every year by adding something new.”

Tackett said that there will be plenty of activities going on all week at the rodeo.

“It is quite a week with a lot going on. There’s a 50/50 raffle and part of that goes back to the rodeo museum and historical society,” he said. “We have a Relay for Life event where all the proceeds go back into our local area. We really try to give back to the community as much as we can. We hire the football boys to help park cars and that gives them a little bit of income to start their football season. We have special deputies who help out, and the fire department and the rescue squad are out there every night. We give them donations, too, just some extra, for helping out.”

Saturday is the biggest day for the rodeo, according to Tackett.

“On Saturday, we have Rodeo Days on the square,” he said. “There will be a free-will donation pancake breakfast, vendors and many things for kids to do, such as a bouncy house, games and a clown competition judged by our rodeo clowns. There’s also a 5K walk/run first thing in the morning and bands and a beer garden during the day. It’s a big celebration on Saturday. Of course, the parade is at 4:30 p.m. and then the parking lot at the rodeo grounds opens at 5:30 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m. You can have a full day.”

Tackett also said that Ken Sitler, a singer and songwriter from Omaha, will be playing underneath the south grandstands on Friday night and Kevin Whitehill’s band, Running on Empty, will play after Saturday night’s performance.

“So, it’s all coming together very well with the efforts of many,” he added. “Mainly, it’s a lot of free help. We owe a lot to our volunteers and to our sponsors; they are great. They all help it keep going. It’s wonderful to have volunteers and supporters because there’s no way you could do it all with seven people.”

Rodeo performances start at 8 p.m. nightly. Tickets can be purchased at the gate, online at www.sidneyrodeo.com or by calling the ticket office at 712-374-2695.