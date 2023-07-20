Volunteers Jaccqulene and Cole Tackett offer local youth an exciting day on the square during Sidney Rodeo Week.

Rodeo Days, in its fifth year, will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5. The event is entirely free for all ages and costs are paid through donations.

“We are set up through the Legion but we are the ones who have organized it. For funds, we put on a golf tournament this year," Jaccqulene said. "People sponsor holes and we will display a big banner with those names on it. We will also have a photo booth on Saturday with a backdrop so people can get pictures.”

The event starts with a freewill donation pancake breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. at Head to Toe Salon.

“Just the east side of the square is closed this year, starting at 9 a.m. The sign up for our 5K run/walk ended July 20 but if people want to come and run, they can sign up the day of,” Jaccqulene said.

There should be a little of something for everyone at Rodeo Days. Kids of all ages will find bounce houses, inflatable games, a water balloon fight, face painting, balloon artists and a variety of other activities offered.

Jaccqulene said that everything has a specific time so people should be sure to check the fliers so they don’t miss anything.

“We’ll have a dunk tank from 1 to 4 p.m. with teachers and staff," she said. "We are also hoping to get a rodeo clown and Josh Hilton, the DJ for the rodeo, to participate.”

This year, there will be plenty of vendors and possibly a food truck for those looking to test their taste buds. Sidney Hometown Pride will be providing cotton candy as well. New to the day is a beer garden put on by Whiskey Springs. For those interested in relaxing and listening to music, the Rock and Roll Cowboyz out of Missouri Valley will offer their musical talents in the beer garden.

There will also be a Rodeo Princess contest held July 31 at the Gathering Place. Jaccqulene said anyone interested will need to sign up beforehand. If anyone wants to help or get involved in future Rodeo Days, they may contact Jaccqulene at jacqui-rose@hotmail.com.

Jaccqulene said that many of the activities would be done by the time the big parade starts so everyone can enjoy that part of the day’s celebration. Kendra Johnson and Jessica Kuhms have taken over the role of organizing the parade this year. Johnson said they have been slowly getting entry forms in.

“We have reached out to many people and organizations, and many others have reached out to us," she said. "We are also going to try to do a float contest for first and second prizes and are hoping for donations for that.”

Kuhms said they have 50 entries so far and are waiting for more replies. A parade entry form can be found on the Sidney Rodeo website and the deadline has been extended until July 25. The parade begins at 4:30 p.m. on the square on Aug. 6.