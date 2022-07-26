Sidney Rodeo parade scheduled for Aug. 6

Susan Hilton steps up to ensure that the parade will be part of Sidney Rodeo Days this year during the 99th Sidney Iowa Championship Rodeo.

“We can’t have the Sidney Rodeo without the parade,” Hilton said. “Community organizations said they had too much to do and not enough people, and no one was stepping up so I had to do it! I think this will be the 99th year of the parade.”

The annual Sidney Rodeo kicks off on Aug. 2 and finishes up on Saturday, Aug. 6 with a full day of events, which include Rodeo Days on the square, the parade at 4:30 p.m. and a final performance at 8 p.m. on the rodeo grounds.

Hilton, a Sidney graduate, is not new to volunteering. Years ago, she worked with others to start the Sidney Booster Club and helped start both the Sidney Alumni and Friends and Sidney Hometown Pride.

“Helping our community has been a passion of mine,” she said.

Besides organizing the parade, Hilton also volunteers at the rodeo and it is a family affair.

“Both of our sons are very involved in the rodeo,” she said. “My son Josh is the soundman for the rodeo and also announces the parade. My son Andy is the head of the timed events at the rodeo. And my husband, Vince, is on the rodeo board and has been involved for many years.”

According to Hilton, 84 invitations have been sent out.

“I’ve communicated with all the people and organizations that were in the parade last

year to see if they want to participate again this year,” she said. “Ken Brown organized it last year and he has been very helpful. He sent me the spreadsheets and last year’s entries so I followed up with each one. I also filled out all the forms needed to put on the parade and put ads in the paper.”

She said the conversations with those calling about participating in the parade have been very enjoyable.

“It’s been a lot of fun hearing from the different groups and communicating with all of them. We’re hoping that we can get everyone back and also some of the new ones who have contacted me.”

Hilton looks forward to the growth of the parade.

“I hope it can be as big as or bigger than last year and continue to get better each year,” she said.

Volunteers are needed, and welcome.

“We have some volunteers but anybody that would be available to help, especially with the lineup, would be appreciated,” she said.

Parade entries line up northwest of the square.

“I just want everyone to know that, yes, there is a parade, and it’s coming along,” Hilton said. “And, if anyone is interested in being part of the parade, I just need to know as soon as possible.”

To contact Hilton, email vshilton@windstream.net.