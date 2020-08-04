Sidney Rodeo results for 2020

Sidney Iowa’s Championship Rodeo held July 28-August 1 had a record number of participants, topping 800, or nearly double the usual number of contestants. The high number of participants was due to cancellations of other rodeos due to coronavirus concerns. Despite those same concerns, organizers say audience attendance at the Sidney Rodeo was also higher than expected.
“We had excellent attendance,” said David Magel, Sidney Rodeo Board President.
Magel said tickets sales were up this year compared to the last several years. He said things went smoothly without any issues with the restrictions put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Below are the rodeo results, as compiled by Jann Tackett:
BAREBACK RIDING: 1. Waylon Bourgeois, 86.5 points $2,561 2. Orin Larsen, 85, $1,963 3. Richmond Champion, 83.5, $1,451 4. (tie) Pascal Isabelle and Mason Clements, 83, $768 each; 6. (tie) Tim O’Connell and Mark Kreder, 82.5, $384 each; 8. (tie) Jake Brown and Cole Reiner, 82, $128 each
STEER WRESTLING: 1. Heath Thomas, 4.2 seconds, $2,840 2. (tie) Nick Guy and J.D. Struxness, 4.3, $2,391 each 4. Jesse Brown, 4.5, $1,943; 5. (tie) Paydon McIntyre and Justin Shaffer, 4.7, $1,495 each; 7. (tie) Marc Joiner, Riley Reiss and Cole Edge, 4.8 $747 each; 10. (tie) Brandon Volker and Riley Duvall, 4.9, $75 each.
TEAM ROPING: 1. Chad Masters / Wesley Thorp, 4.2 seconds, $4,831 each 2. Coleman Proctor/ Ryan Motes, 4.5 $4,323 each; 3. (tie) Clay Tryan/ Jake Long and Nelson Wyatt/Levi Lord, 4.6, $3,560 each; 5. Colby Lovell/Paul Eaves, 4.9 $2,797 each; 6. (tie) Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan and Kaleb Driggers/Corey Petska, 5.1, $2,034 each; 8. (tie) Pace Freed/Dustin Searcy and Dawson Graham/Dillon Graham, 5.2, $1,017 each; 10. Cale Markham/Cody Doescher, 5.3, $254 each.
SADDLE BRONC RIDING: 1. (tie) Logan Hay and Wade Sundell 84.5 points $2660 each; 3. Allen Boore, 83.5 $1,707; 4. (tie) Cole Elshere and Coburn Bradshaw, 82.5, $904 each; 6. (tie) Wyatt Casper and Cody DeMoss, 82, $452 each; 8. (tie) Riggin Smith, Chuck Schmidt and Colt Gordon 81, $100.
TIE-DOWN ROPING: 1. Ty Harris, 8.1 seconds, $3,867; 2. Trent Creager, 8.2, $3,460; 3. (tie) Shane Hanchey, Tyler Prcin and Lane Livingston, 8.4, $2,646 each; 6. (tie) Tyson Durfey, Haven Meged and Cade Swor, 8.5, $1,425 each; 9. (tie) Kyle Lucas and Josh Eirikson, 9.0, $407 each.
BARREL RACING: 1. Hailey Kinsel, 17.38 seconds, $2,886; 2. Carly Taylor, 17.56,
$2,453; 3. Lisa Lockhart, 17.57, $2,020; 4. Cheyenne Wimberley, 17.59, $1,731; 5. Shelley Morgan, 17.60, $1,443; 6. Nellie Miller, 17.64, $1,010; 7. Michelle Alley, 17.66, $721; 8. Patti Hovland, 17.70, $577; 9. Lacinda Rose; 17.72, $505; 10. (tie) Paige Jones and Dona Kay Rule 17.80, $397 each; 12. Alyssa Gabrielson, 17.81 $289.
BULL RIDING: 1. Ty Wallace, 89.5 points, $3,581; 2. Tyler Bingham, 87, $2,746; 3. Maverick Potter, 86, $2,029 4. (tie) Wade Berg, Brody Yeary and Hawk Whitt, 85 $915 each; 7. Colten Beaty, 83.5, $478; 8. Chris Bechthold, 83. $358.
