Sidney’s ‘Presents for Parents’ program accepting donations

Each holiday season, the Sidney United Faith Church sponsors a program called “Presents for Parents.” The program is for Sidney Elementary School students to choose Christmas presents for their parents, grandparents, or siblings. The church collects gifts and delivers them to the school, and each student has the opportunity to pick out two presents. Church volunteers will wrap the gifts for the students to take home for Christmas. This year there are over 260 students, so the church will need around 500 gifts for the program.

The church asks for the communities help in making this important mission possible. Anyone that would like to help can purchase a few gifts for the children to choose from. Examples of gifts include candles, lotions, candy, knick-knacks, flashlights, small tools, gloves, etc. The church asks that the gifts be small enough to fit into a backpack. They ask that no knives or clothing be purchased.

If you are not a shopper, monetary dona

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

PRESENTS

Continued from page 1A

tions are accepted for the program volunteers to shop for needed gifts. If you would like to donate, please send your donations to the United Faith Church, P. O. Box 115, Sidney, IA 51652. Please mark on your check: for presents for parents.

Gifts should be dropped off at the church no later than Monday, Dec. 13. If you have any questions, please call the church at 712-374-2521.