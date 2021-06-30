Sidney School Board accepts the resignation of Janet Lembrick

Janet Lembrick, Sidney Community School District board secretary, hands over her duties to Randall Albright after serving as board secretary for 12 years.
The Sidney CSD Board of Education met on June 21. The first order of business was to approve an amended agenda, which included the resignation of Lembrick, board secretary since 2009. Taking over the secretarial duties for his first time was Albright.
At the end of the meeting, Sidney School Superintendent Tim Hood presented Lembrick flowers and a gift to show his and the board’s appreciation for her years of service. Lembrick had been the elementary secretary for 34 years before retiring, effective at the end of this school year.
Board President Alisha Ettleman was absent from the meeting so Matt McLaren, vice-president, took over presidential duties for the evening’s meeting.
The minutes from the last meeting were quickly approved as the business manager, Trisha Glockel, moved on to ask about consideration of bills to be paid. She told the board about the contract for advertising on the score table in the gym. The school is paid $810 a year to advertise for area businesses. There is a five-year contract to continue and Glockel wanted the board’s permission to continue advertising on the score table.
Glockel asked the board to approve a three-year contract for Edgenuity Academy software. She then gave the board reports of the month end on all accounts.
“We are looking very strong; the unspent budget looks good,” Glockel said. “Activity balances have been negative on the year, due to COVID, and I want us to take a good look at it by year’s end.”
The motion to approve the bill and contracts carried.
Reports were next on the agenda.
First from the building principals was Shannon Wehling, PK-6 principal. She told the board that the summer food program has been very busy.
“The meals are made on Mondays and packaged on Tuesdays,” she said. “Before this week, we were averaging 132 or 133 packages per week. This week, there will be 147 packages sent out and this includes five breakfasts and five lunches per kiddo.”
Sidney schools will be running the food program for seven weeks this summer.
Wehling also told the board that the reading program, usually offered in the first or second week in August, will actually be getting started soon. The school will be using Reading A-Z, an online program, for all kindergarten through third students who didn’t meet reading standards. Forty-three students will be invited to participate.
Wehling announced that summer school has started and runs June 7 through June 30. This is credit recovery and includes 11 students using a virtual program called Edgenuity. Edgenuity is a leading provider of kindergarten through 12th grade online curriculum and blended learning solutions.
Both Wehling and Kim Payne, high school principal, had ISASP packets to share with the board and reported on reading and writing in the lower grades plus science for the 5th grade.
“Our math scores have exceeded our expectations, and we are thrilled,” Wehling said. “The math scores are fantastic!”
She explained what the graphs were showing on the reports and talked about the analysis that was done last week as staff looked at the data given.
On the other hand, Wehling was taken aback by the science scores.
“Whoa! Science has been changed on the tests, and our scores show that we are behind,” Wehling said when talking about the learning loss in the sciences due to COVID.
She said that both ELA and science will be addressed and emphasized during professional development in the coming school year.
Payne told the board that of the IEP students 83% were advanced or proficient in one area of the ISASP testing and 76% advanced or proficient in another.
“This is a huge celebration, and I would love to see an item analysis,” Payne said. She also indicated that the staff does need to emphasize and focus on writing this next year.
Payne told the board that Sidney students, grades seventh through 11th. were comparable to other schools in the Corner Conference, and she was very happy about that. She also said that the parent reports will be available in September this year.
Payne reported that registration will be August 10-13, and will be online again. New teachers will report on August 16, and all teachers will report back on August 17-23, with August 23 being an open house. August 24, is the first day of school for all students.
The first topic of discussion for the transportation report was about a “boo boo,” on one of the busses traveling this summer, according to Transportation Director Tim Lemrick. He said it drives fine but the work needs to be done. He has gotten one estimate back at $5,000 from Waterloo Bus but is hoping the bid from Freightliners out of Omaha is at least half the cost.
Lembrick reported that one of their buses needs to be retired. He asked the board if they want to put it on Purple Wave or whether they should scrap the parts for use in the bus barn.
“The tires are excellent, and I would like to save them if I can,” Lembrick said.
He said it is time to replace busses for reliability and has been talking to area schools such as Red Oak and East Mills to see if they have busses Sidney could purchase or possibly borrow until they get the busses they need.
“With all the activities this fall we are going to need another bus or two; they are going out to activities almost daily,” Lembrick said.
The next report by Hood included the bond update and the Webster Street Update.
The board combined many of the discussion and action items to keep the meeting moving along. There was significant discussion about the walls in the elementary building and the finishes of the walls at the Jr./Sr. High addition. Hood gave the floor to Ryan Quiring of Boyd Jones so he could explain the change orders and options for each.
Quiring asked for permission to take down and completely rebuild walls in the elementary building so that the finished product will be true classroom walls and not temporary walls. He explained to the board that the block walls were 6 inches, not the 8 inches that was previously thought. They will have to be rebuilt because the 6 inches does not have enough room for a 2-inch pipe. The engineers want to be able to do them the right way rather than a temporary fix.
In looking at what they wanted to “dial in on,” according to Quiring, there will be changes in the wall finishes in the music area at the Jr./Sr High and in two Career Technical Education (CTE) areas. He reported that the cost will be $109,426.
Although asbestos was found at the elementary building, Quiring indicated there is no immediate danger as it is all encapsulated.
“When changes start being made and floors are pulled up to expose it, it definitely has to be removed,” he said. “There are two areas where this does have to be removed -- the new office area and the commons area.”
Quiring told the board he has gotten three bids from companies who can get this work completed. One is from New Horizons at a cost of $39,320, which would take care of everything, including the testing. Wheeler Contracting in Omaha came in at $42,920 but did not include the testing. Once a contract dealing with asbestos is signed, there is a 10-day waiting period before the work can be started, and both companies could start about the same time.
McGill’s bid was $43,814 and could start after the 10-day waiting period, but couldn’t give a timeline due to shortage of employees and having to pull them from other jobs.
Quiring suggested that New Horizons is probably the best choice.
“New Horizons could start July 6, if the contract is signed tomorrow,” he said. “The floors can be done in four working days, and they can finish everything else in 10 days.”
According to Quiring, work on the gym will be completed last. School can open without it, so it just can’t be the priority. There is a list of things to get done and a timeline, but they are working hard to get it all done.
“There are time consequences, and I just wanted people to know,” he said.
Quiring also talked about the new floor finishes and is still working on getting pricing and availability.
“We are looking at 12 weeks so school may start without carpet,” he said. “The supply chain is just not moving very fast right now and that is for all floorings, not just carpet.”
Board member, Renee Johnson, asked if the prices were going up for the project.
“Yes, but we are using steel not lumber, which helps,” Quiring said. “The prices have gone up from what was priced last year but have not gone up in the past few months.”
Motions for the walls, wall finishes and asbestos removal were all approved.
The discussion and approval of the fire sprinkler system at a price of $382,075.60 was tabled so Hood could talk to the board about a five-year variance.
“I am not ready to move forward on this because we are looking at other options,” he said.
Hood asked the board to give five years to get it all figured out and “get our pencils sharp.” If given the five-year variance, the school can open this fall without huge changes and cost. Hood called it a “promissory note” of sorts. The motion of the five-year variance on the fire sprinkler system carried.
Next, Hood asked that para-professional pay be part of negotiations for next year.
“Is the board okay with that?,” he asked. “I know we talked about it at last month’s meeting but I was hoping we could table this agenda item.”
The board voted to table.
Hood asked the board for a 1.99% pay increase for administrators and a two-year contract for principals.
“1.99% increase is what teachers received so this is my recommendation for administrators,” he said. “Many schools are giving their principals two-year contracts so I wanted to bring it up.”
Both requests were approved.
Hood’s insurance update indicated that the increased costs of $17,000 for insurance are much better than past years. Motion to approve carried.
As Hood has not yet received the Iowa Western Community College agreements, that item was tabled and will be discussed at the next board meeting.
Other approved items on the agenda included:
•Removing Janet Lembrcik off of the signature cards at all banks and adding Randall Albright.
•Adding Randall Albright on the signatures for the Sidney CSD checks.
•A facilities rental agreement with Nicole Zavadil to use the facilities for a fitness program. Hood recommended $50 to start with and the board agreed.
•Resolution to transfer funds from general funds to activity funds due to COVID.
o“The governor is allowing funds to be transferred from the general fund to the activities accounts due to the loss of funds due to COVID,” Glockel said. “I would like to allocate $24,000.”
•IASB Legislative Priorities
oHood asked the board to indicate their IASB Priorities for the coming year. Out of six choices the board determined that their focus should be on mental health, teacher recruitment and retention, special education and supplemental state aid.
•Paying the end-of-fiscal year bills. Hood will report these bills to the board in July.
•Resignation of third grade teacher, Julie Murren.
•Approval of personnel:
oJennifer Beck, Quiz Bowl Sponsor.
o Mackenzie Daffer, student-athlete standout and a 2016 graduate of Sidney High School, has been hired to be the study hall monitor, weightroom supervisor, junior high assistant track and volleyball coach, and high school assistant track and volleyball coach.
Albright wrapped up the agenda with a variety of celebrations:
Matthew Benedict placed third in high jump at the Iowa State Track Meet.
Avery Dowling placed thirty second at Iowa State Golf Meet.
Kyle Beam placed thirtieth at Iowa State Golf Meet.
Kyle Beam and Avery Dowling placed thirty fifth at Iowa Coed-State Golf Meet.
Cade Smith and Myler Maher qualified for the Jr. High National Rodeo.
McKet Maher qualified for High School National Rodeo.
Marley Shull was the overall winner at the Corner Conference Science Fair.
“Get the word out,” Albright said. “Let people know that we want to recognize our students. We love to celebrate our kids!”
The board went into two closed sessions at the end of the regular meeting.