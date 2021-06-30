Sidney School Board accepts the resignation of Janet Lembrick

The board combined many of the discussion and action items to keep the meeting moving along. There was significant discussion about the walls in the elementary building and the finishes of the walls at the Jr./Sr. High addition. Hood gave the floor to Ryan Quiring of Boyd Jones so he could explain the change orders and options for each.

Quiring asked for permission to take down and completely rebuild walls in the elementary building so that the finished product will be true classroom walls and not temporary walls. He explained to the board that the block walls were 6 inches, not the 8 inches that was previously thought. They will have to be rebuilt because the 6 inches does not have enough room for a 2-inch pipe. The engineers want to be able to do them the right way rather than a temporary fix.

In looking at what they wanted to “dial in on,” according to Quiring, there will be changes in the wall finishes in the music area at the Jr./Sr High and in two Career Technical Education (CTE) areas. He reported that the cost will be $109,426.

Although asbestos was found at the elementary building, Quiring indicated there is no immediate danger as it is all encapsulated.