Sidney School board approves additional construction changes

Glockel did advise the board members that she had noted that there were 14 accounts with negative balances in activity funds, most of them sports accounts. She acknowledged that a large portion of that was because the district was unable to take in much in gate receipts over the last year due to the pandemic. But, she pointed out, football was the only activity actually taking in enough to cover its own gate and pay for referees and expenses, in general. Glockel said this was a common problem for schools, especially small ones, and there is a bill being considered by legislature that might allow schools to move funds to help with this, but that was up in the air. Hood agreed the board needed to consider ways to bring these account balances up, and planned to do more research and discuss it further in future.