Sidney School board approves additional construction changes

The Sidney School Board heard a construction update from Sidney School Superintendent Tim Hood and David Dominguez of Boyd Jones at their March 15 meeting, approving some minor additional changes.
During discussion from the maintenance department it was revealed the Sidney Elementary School building roof had been leaking for some time. Elementary Principal Shannon Wehling noted it had always been minor leaks, not often, and generally only when there was heavy snow that sat and melted slowly or extremely heavy rain. Maintenance Director Josh Poe pointed out he would hate to see the roof leaking on the new construction and renovation going into the elementary building. Hood agreed that repair costs should be researched and considered at a future meeting.
Hood also told the board members the new gymnatorium would have to have a fire/sprinkler system, and the estimated cost was $150,000. He added that for an additional $90,000 they could do the entire building. He planned to research needs and costs further and get back to the school board in future with more information.
The board members officially approved the $99,600 change order to add new lighting to the elementary building. This change had been previously approved in discussion and the board was just formalizing that understanding.
Other change orders considered were:
- Fire alarm for JH/HS building-$9,796;
- Gas service update for JH/HS building-$3,602;
- Additional marking on the new gym floor-$1,475;
- Adding a temporary entrance door at the elementary building-$1,794, and
- Using a different concrete mixture-$6,175.
Hood explained the fire alarm change was a system update and said he was told by Dominguez the price given was good. The board approved this change order.
The gas service update was to add new gas line from the meter to the school system. Hood said Black Hills would be paying for a new meter and part of the line, but the school needed to update the line into the school. The board approved this change.
The additional gym floor marking was to add markings to delineate two cross courts. The board approved.
A temporary entrance would be needed at the elementary building while construction was going on near the old entrance. Hood said that work would start soon, and the camera and access door needed to be moved temporarily to the south side of the building. He indicated that work could begin as early as the next week. The board approved.
The different concrete mixture suggested contained an additive to make the concrete dry faster. Hood told the board he wanted to table this change order temporarily, though. Boyd Jones will run the numbers to see if the faster drying concrete actually saves construction time on the site and is worth spending the money on. They will report back to Hood.
Dominguez advised the board members all of the above suggested changes except the new lighting in the elementary building were actually coming out of the contingency fund already in place in the construction/renovation budget.
New business manager Trisha Glockel gave the board members a budget presentation showing how enrollment numbers affected the budget and spending authority, as well as the property tax components that make up the General Fund, and other non-general fund levies.
Glockel noted the Unspent Authorized Budget (UAB), or the amount of spending authority remaining at the end of a fiscal year, is a good indicator of the school’s financial status, and Sidney School District is in good shape despite slightly lower enrollment numbers.
She and Hood pointed out the district was able to lower the property tax levy slightly for the next fiscal year even with lower enrollment and making the first large construction payment. The proposed property tax rate for fiscal year 2021-2022 is 13.75153 per $1,000 taxable valuation, down from this year’s rate of 13.81. The new rate should generate about $2.497 million dollars for the school.
Hood thanked former business manager Jen Maher for all her hard work getting the district finances in line, and new business manager Glockel for her speedy assumption of duties and understanding of the district’s finances. The school board members approved the proposed preliminary budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
Glockel did advise the board members that she had noted that there were 14 accounts with negative balances in activity funds, most of them sports accounts. She acknowledged that a large portion of that was because the district was unable to take in much in gate receipts over the last year due to the pandemic. But, she pointed out, football was the only activity actually taking in enough to cover its own gate and pay for referees and expenses, in general. Glockel said this was a common problem for schools, especially small ones, and there is a bill being considered by legislature that might allow schools to move funds to help with this, but that was up in the air. Hood agreed the board needed to consider ways to bring these account balances up, and planned to do more research and discuss it further in future.
Both the elementary and JH/HS principals reported average or better attendance at parent-teacher conferences held by Zoom. Both were also well pleased with FAST testing results. Between school time missed and remote learning, they were hoping to recover knowledge and proficiency lost over the last year, but were thrilled to see growth, too. The goal is for 95 percent of students to remain at or exceed benchmarks, and 97 percent of Sidney students achieved that goal.
In other business, the board members:
- heard one bus was out of service and will be looked at by mechanics;
- heard about boiler issues at the elementary due to the heavy rainfall;
- agreed the school district should continue doing field maintenance themselves again this year, rather than paying an outside contractor;
- approved the 2021-2022 calendar, with an August 24 start, May 22 graduation, and May 27 last day;
- approved passing a resolution for 101 percent budget guarantee;
- did not act on Hood’s suggestion COVID-19 leave payments continue through the end of the school year, and
- approved the resignations of Julie Murren-HS Play Director, Joyce Morgan-AP Clerk, Kent Larsen-Head Varsity Softball, Taylor Briley-Elementary Teacher, and Paige Landwehr-Assistant JH Volleyball Coach.