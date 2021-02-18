Sidney School board approves construction alternatives

The Sidney School Board approved construction changes at their Feb. 15 meeting, including the addition of two small rooms at the elementary and using attached bleachers rather than free standing, at a cost of $42,259 for the rooms and savings of about $9,455 for attaching the bleachers. The board agreed to purchase acoustic panels to hang with the savings from attaching the bleachers.

The board also debated whether to add in new lighting at the elementary at a cost of $99,000, or new carpet and paint at a cost of $219,245. They were told by Ryan Quiring, Construction Manager with Boyd Jones, that they needed to make a decision on the lighting that night, but could hold off on the carpet and paint decision a little longer if needed.

Quiring said the new lighting would save the district about $3,000 per year, essentially taking 35 years to pay for itself. He noted, though, that the $99,000 cost was as cheap as it would ever be, installing the lighting now while the other construction was going on. He also cautioned that lighting systems all tend to go bad at about the same time or within a few years period, because they were usually all put in at the same time to start. He suggested if they thought they might be replacing the lighting any time within the next five years, they should probably do it now.