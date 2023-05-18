At its monthly meeting on May 15, the Sidney School Board approved pursuing the use of SAVE (Secure an Advanced Vision for Education) Revenue Bonds to complete work on the football stadium, renovations that were included as part of the 2019 bond issue.

“To finish up the stadium project, our financial representatives are recommending that we use SAVE. So there will be two things tonight; we’ll need a motion approved to start that process and the second part would be to set a date for a public hearing to approve the use of the bonds to complete the renovations," Superintendent Tim Hood said.

This funding stream, part of the 1% sales tax for the state, was formerly known as the statewide school infrastructure sales and services tax and also known as the local option sales and services tax for school infrastructure. Funds received for school infrastructure purposes shall be utilized for school infrastructure needs or school district property tax relief only.

“We just want to borrow some money against the sales tax so we finish up the stadium project since it came in over budget due to COVID and inflation. No one could have ever imagined everything that happened right when we were trying to do all of this," Hood said. "We told our community we would do the education renovations and additions first, and we believe we have met that. Now it’s time to finish up the next part of that which is the stadium renovations. The estimated cost of the project, $2.1 million, is the number that we think is at the upper end. We are very hopeful we will be under that number.”

He added that they are probably looking at a 5- or 7-year note.

Board members also approved a resolution for fixing the date on the proposed use of SAVE revenue for the athletic facility infrastructure project. Hood detailed the specifications and details required for use of the SAVE Revenue Bonds. The date of the public hearing is set for June 13 at 6 p.m. in the Junior/Senior High School media center.

Hood added that the stadium renovations are moving forward.

“We are getting bids for concession stands and restrooms," he said. "I can’t guarantee those will be done by the fall but we can at least put a sign up that says ‘future site of.’

In other business:

• Elementary Principal Shannon Wehling was happy to announce that Pre-K and Kindergarten Round Up is complete.

“We finished up Pre-K over a week ago, and we had Kindergarten Round up on Friday and had a great turnout," she said. "There were a lot of parent questions. We had a great time and it was a complete success. We look forward to having all those students join us next year.”

Wehling also reported that all fifth grade students will graduate from the DARE program on May 18.

“Students had their last official DARE class last week so we are finished with that. Part of the completion of the program is to write an essay about what they learned and how they are going to include what they learned into their decision-making," she said. "This Thursday, the 18th, we will have a graduation celebration with Sergeant Luke (Ashton) who will announce the winning essays and present students with T-shirts and certificates.”

• The Targeted Summer Reading Program will be held Monday through Friday, July 17-28, from 9 a.m. to noon.

“We are working on determining those students who are eligible through their results of the spring FAST assessments," Wehling said. "We are analyzing that data right now and we will get that list out to parents as soon as possible.”

She also indicated that there is still work to do in order to staff the program.

• Wehling detailed upcoming dates for the elementary building. The last day for the Pre-K3 will be May 18, and the Pre-K4 classes are done on May 19 and will enjoy a celebration in Cowboy Cafe at 9:30 a.m. that same day. On May 23, there will be a PBIS assembly in the elementary gym at 2:30 p.m. and Elementary FUN Day is on May 24.

• Junior and high school principal Kimberly Payne told board members that everyone enjoyed hosting the 6th graders at the "big school" on May 5.

“They told me they really liked the lunch where they could make their own choices at the salad bar! We look forward to having them in the fall,” she said.

• "The last day of junior/high school consists of an awards ceremony for our students, grades 7-11. We will recognize participation in athletics, our art show winners, band and choir awards, science fair awards and things like that,” Payne said.

She added that middle school music students are also getting ready to do band and vocal solos.

• Payne pointed out upcoming calendar dates that included several dates for seniors, with graduation being on May 21 at 3:30 p.m. Staff check out date is May 26.

• The personnel update from Payne included the hiring of a Spanish teacher.

“I sent a contract to a Spanish teacher and we are very, very excited," she said. "She’s from Spain, and it’s through a foreign exchange program that we have through the state of Iowa. They are really looking forward to this. I think she'll be a great fit.”

• Both administrators shared the number of openings available at their prospective buildings and are hopeful they can be filled.

• Transportation Director Tim Lemrick updated the board on the status of charging stations for their new electric buses that should arrive this summer.

“Miller Electric has been down here this week and they’ve been busy installing our electrical boxes. Now it’s time for MidAmerican to come in and complete the work to get them hooked up," Lemrick said. "I talked to Josh Murray at InCharge about the status of our charging stations, because MidAmerican would like to install them while they are down here working, but it sounds like the units won’t be here for a couple of weeks yet.

"Basically, they are going to go as far as they can while they are here and then when the chargers arrive, it will basically be a plug and play deal. Everything is moving along at a pretty good clip.”

Sidney was one of the 13 Iowa school recipients of the EPA’s Clean School Bus Rebate Program and received funds last fall that has enabled the district to purchase three electric school buses. The hope is to be operating them by the start of school in August.

• Athletic Director Aaron Lang informed board members that he is still working on fundraising for the scoreboard. I

"'m still at a standstill trying to get a hold of people or waiting for them to call back. Still working on that front," he said.

Lang has been working since January to obtain a new scoreboard for the gym and football field, with hopes to gain enough sponsors to include video on each. He is going to continue to work on grants.

• Lang also shared that the girl’s golf team qualified for the regional final. Paycee Holmes broke the school record in the long jump multiple times and qualified for the state track meet in that event. Lilly Peters and Eve Brumbaugh also qualified for the state meet and will throw the discus and run the 400-meter dash, respectively.

• Lang attended the Corner Conference athletic director meeting in early May and said there were several discussions.

“We talked about pay for officials, discussed those prices and got that set across the board so we will all pay the same. We also talked about trying to get more teams into our conference,” Lang said.

Sidney is part of the Corner Conference, which currently consists of eight schools. He added that they also met with a Varsity Bound representative to learn how to better use that program.

• Lang reported that the sports banquet will be held March 24 at 6:30 p.m. and that the weight room and summer activities schedule is near completion. He hopes to get the schedule sent out to parents before school is out so students and parents are aware of the many opportunities.

The board approved:

• The end of year calendar.

“There will be no change," Hood said. "We have enough hours for the school year without having to make up those few days so that is my recommendation to the board.”

The last day of student classes is May 25 at 11:30 a.m.

• The 2023-2024 lunch prices and student/activity fees. There will not be a change in fees or in students lunches but the adult lunch prices will increase to $4.84 as mandated by the state.

• The GHAEA Technology Service Agreement.

“The two things we would like to have you approve are the E-Rate and E-Cisco. I think the AEA does a really good job with that,” Hood said.

E-Rate is a universal service program for schools and libraries that make telecommunications and information services more affordable and costs $1,000. Lang explained that E-Cisco is a plan for cyber security and that the AEA would help the school create that plan. The cost for the district is $3,600.

• The Sidney Jr./Sr. High School Individual Career and Academic Plan and District Team Academic Year 2023-2024.

Hood said the plan is required in order to receive Perkins funding.

“There are no major changes," Payne said. "We updated it by adding career fairs and requiring all juniors to have a resume and all seniors to do a job shadow with a reflection on that shadow. This will be a part of the English curriculum.”

• The review of the 700 Series Board Policies.

Hood told board members there were three sections left for review and then it would be complete for five years.

• The resignations of Tammy Lee, elementary teacher; Chelsey Cozad, preschool teacher; Amy McClintock, elementary education special ed.

• The hiring of Eli Bales as weight room supervisor and Andrea Vila Garcia as Spanish teacher.

• Board Secretary Randy Albright announced that both band and choir earned I ratings at the Iowa High School Music Association Large Group Festival on May 5.

Payne added that Kaiden Stockstell was selected as Outstanding Performer in the Vocal Center Solo/Small Ensemble Festival on April 15 and was invited to perform in Ames at an Outstanding Performer Showcase that recognizes all outstanding performers across the state.

• In honor of School Board Appreciation Month, Albright gave special notice to board members.

“Our school board members are down to earth people with real feelings and deeply care about the students, faculty and community they serve," he said. "We are blessed to have such a wonderful group of individuals representing our school district.”

Board members were also treated to pizza and pie and received certificates.

The Sidney School Board will meet next on Tuesday, June 13.