Sidney school board considers changes to construction plans

None of these changes or substitutions were particularly high-dollar savings, but the board and Hood agreed every little bit helped, as long as they weren’t losing value or security/stability.

The board debated removing one planned linear trench in the automotive shop, having one instead of two, but wanted additional input from the automotive instructor. Dropping this trench would save the district $1,500.

Another potential change under discussion was whether to affix the bleachers to the wall or not. Affixing them to the wall would save the district about $9,455. Hood said he and the music instructor had debated back and forth about this change and weren’t sure themselves which they would prefer.

The board questioned how this would change space available in the gymnatorium, and if there was a difference in safety. They planned to get more input from the music teacher.