Sidney school board considers changes to construction plans

The Sidney School Board discussed potential additions to and subtractions from school construction/renovation plans at their Jan. 18 meeting.
Sidney Community School District Superintendent Tim Hood provided the board members with a list of construction additions/alternates and their costs and a list of construction deductions/substitutions and their savings to review.
The board approved the following construction additions or alternates:
• add a restroom in the special education room in the secondary building, at a cost of about $37,000, which may come from another fund;
• renovation of meeting room 101A in the secondary building, at a cost of about $10,285;
• renovation of the Cowboy Café in the elementary to make it possible to use it as a gym, too, at a cost of about $8,065, and
• repair/replace the floor in room 113 in the elementary, which used to be a theatre and has a false floor, at a cost of about $16,000.
The board also discussed a change to all finishes that would cost about $490,000, but Hood dismissed that as too expensive.
New lighting throughout the elementary was considered and even with an add-on price of $99,000, Hood indicated the district would likely never be able to do it cheaper. The board members asked about rebates, and was willing to approve the new lighting, but wanted more information about savings through rebates.
New Kindergarten lockers were considered, with Boyd Jones and Alley Poyner Macchiato Architecture having told Hood the school could get the new lockers themselves cheaper than they could get them bid. The board will consider that at a later time.
Two new small meeting rooms at the elementary at a cost of about $42,259 were considered. Elementary Principal Shannon Wehling said the elementary was losing all storage with the new reconfiguration, so maybe the two new rooms could have a dual use. The board asked the construction manager to check on the price of just one small meeting room.
The board members approved the following construction deductions or lower priced substitutions:
• remove door 100.2 and 100.4;
• reduce frame F16;
• remove frame F10 and F12;
• remove gypsum furring from Automotive C115, Class C114 and Welding C113;
• remove ACP ceiling clouds from corridor C116;
• alternate roofing and wall panels;
• remove tile from restrooms and carpet from C116 and replace w/sealed concrete, and
• remove metal wall panel from corridor C116 and use Gyp Board.
None of these changes or substitutions were particularly high-dollar savings, but the board and Hood agreed every little bit helped, as long as they weren’t losing value or security/stability.
The board debated removing one planned linear trench in the automotive shop, having one instead of two, but wanted additional input from the automotive instructor. Dropping this trench would save the district $1,500.
Another potential change under discussion was whether to affix the bleachers to the wall or not. Affixing them to the wall would save the district about $9,455. Hood said he and the music instructor had debated back and forth about this change and weren’t sure themselves which they would prefer.
The board questioned how this would change space available in the gymnatorium, and if there was a difference in safety. They planned to get more input from the music teacher.
Sidney Elementary fifth and sixth grade students will begin participation in the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program the week of Jan. 25. This program will be taught by the School Resource Officer, Deputy Ashton Luke. This is a 10-week course which will teach the students decision making skills that will help with problem solving, being a good citizen and making safe, healthy choices. Elementary Principal Shannon Wehling indicated it had been the early 2000s when the school last had the DARE program, and she said she was excited to see it back.
In other business, the board approved:
• modified allowable growth for at-risk/dropout prevention of up to $130,318;
• extension of COVID-19 FFCRA leave to the end of March rather than December, retroactive to January 4;
• resignations of Janet Lemrick, Carrie Hardy and Randall Allbright, and
• hiring of new personnel, Trisha Glockel-Business Manager, Sara Madison-HS Special Ed Teacher, Crystal Ham-Elementary Para, and Randall Allbright-JH/HS Secretary.