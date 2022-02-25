Sidney School Board learns more about IJAG program before approving for 2022-2023

Chelsea Reynolds, education specialist for Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates (IJAG), presented at the Feb. 14 regular meeting of the Sidney School Board to inform members about this newer school program.

The state of Iowa had 4,000 IJAG students in 2021; there are currently 23 enrolled in the Sidney district. The class is an elective for mainly 11th and 12th grade students, but some sophomores are also involved. The class is designed to help high school students who aren’t sure about their post-graduation plans find the right path.

The student-centered program uses data analysis, development of relationships, student voice and choice, project-based learning, and internships and apprenticeships, among other things, to prepare student for life beyond graduation.

Reynolds explained, “We have three - it’s called IJAG Advantage - three circles. We focus on employer engagement, whether I bring speakers in or we go visit the workplace. Trauma-informed care, so I have an open-door policy. If students need just to chat, I’m there for them. Then the other thing, that makes our circle of three, is our PBLs, which is project-based learning.” She explained that students have a voice in choosing these PBLs.

Board member Darynn Ruiz was invited into the class to talk about all things credit, which students classified as highly important. “We had a whole week about budgeting. What it takes to rent an apartment, what the lease looks like, budgeting for food for themselves and also a family of up to four, how to shop in the grocery store,” stated Reynolds.

Ruiz observed, “I was blown away. They were so much more engaged than I was anticipating. I was really impressed. They had great questions. They were thoughtful.”

Reynolds went on to explain some of the other learning and activities in her class. Some students didn’t know how to tie neckties, so they spent some time on that. Yoga was introduced to encourage students to be more mindful of wellness. The students also have access to a Virtual Job Shadow (VJS) which gives them the opportunity to explore less-accessible jobs.

Other guest speakers have included Roger McQueen, mayor of Shenandoah; an agriculture representative from Northwest Missouri State University and an Arbor Bank representative. The class will also be hearing from Brown’s Shoe Fit regarding soft skills in the workplace and Fremont County deputy regarding the details of his education and career.

Students in the program are also required to fundraise and complete community service. They must raise at least $350 per year; any proceeds beyond that amount benefit the class. Fifteen hours of community service per year are also expected.

Part of Reynold’s service to students is to follow up on them after graduation. “Once the students graduate from high school, I follow them for a full year. I check in on them every month. I want to stay connected with them and help them better themselves going forward.”

Reynolds considers challenges students are facing when determining their eligibility for the program but wishes all could be involved. “I believe strongly that this program should be for every student. We work on a lot of employability skills and personal barriers. I at least need three barriers for the students that want to take the IJAG program. Everyone has at least one, whether it’s something that happened to us as a child, divorce, just anything. Personal, academic, are just a few of the barriers I look at.”

Board member Teresa Graham stated, “I think it’s a great program. This is wonderful because I think for a lot of kids, for a long time, there’s been a gap.”

Sidney is the smallest district to currently offer the IJAG program. Other schools in the area include Clarinda, Red Oak, Creston and Council Bluffs.

High School Principal Kimberly Payne praised Reynolds stating, “Chelsea has come in and done a phenomenal job. She has a good rapport with the kids, a good rapport with the staff. She’s doing amazing. She’s out there. She’s seeking out people to come in. We’re very fortunate to have her.”

The board unanimously approved the continuation of the IJAG program in the 2022-2023 school year.

In other business:

•Business Manager Trisha Glockel reported that all open-enrollment billing will be payable at the March regular meeting.

•Budget work will be taking place the week of Feb. 14-18, so hopefully it can be approved at the March regular meeting.

•Winter FAST data is being analyzed at the elementary; high school data was presented to the board.

•Parent-Teacher conferences are scheduled district-wide for Feb. 17; the elementary used JMC Parent Teacher Conference Scheduler for parents to schedule conference times.

•Elementary students participated in a Kindness Week Challenge from Jan. 24-28. Each grade focused on a kindness project or lesson throughout the week. Third-grade students delivered cookies to the high school students and staff, and HS Principal Kimberly Payne brought cookies to share with the school board as well.

•Elementary enrollment is down three students from last month in PK. Junior high and high school numbers remained constant. Four students did switch to the virtual program for second semester.

•A community member has requested that the high school start a dance team. Principal Payne was excited at the prospect of adding this team. The position would be offered within the district and then opened to other applicants.

•There is a 9th-12th dance on Feb. 25.

•“Celebration” will be held Mar. 3-4 in the new gymnatorium. Students audition to perform at this event.

•The school’s production of Footloose will be on Mar. 10-11.

•Feb. 21 and Mar. 21 will now be regular school days to make up for days missed due to previous construction.

•ISASP tests will be given in grades 3 through 11 on Apr. 4-14.

•Spring Break is scheduled for Apr. 15-19.

•There will be a send-off for State-qualifying wrestler Seth Ettlemann at 1:45 pm on Feb. 16.

•Transportation Director Tim Lemrick reported that new buses are in use and working well.

•Requests for bids on the stadium renovation project should go out in late February or early March with hopes of moving forward and breaking ground soon after.

•Superintendent Tim Hood will reach out to Hamburg about the possibility of having a joining school board meeting.

•The Shared SRO PRogram for 2022-23 School Year was approved.

•Drivers Ed Summer Contract and Fee was approved with no changes from last school year.

•Budget Guarantee Resolution was approved provided the district should qualify.

•The Return to Learn Plan was approved.

•Board Policy 711.10, a policy addressing bus seat belts, was approved.

•Business Associate Agreement allowing for Glockel to serve as Medicaid liaison was approved.

•The board accepted the resignation of evening custodian Pat Greenlee.

•An Addendum for lost Planning Period was approved for Logan Landwehr.