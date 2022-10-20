Sidney School implements substitute teaching course

At their monthly meeting on Oct. 17, Superintendent Tim Hood asked the Sidney School Board of Directors to consider paying for the cost of a substitute teaching authorization course to garner interest for substituting in the district.

Hood said that the self-paced course is $150, and perhaps offering to pay the cost of the course could attract someone who might not otherwise be thinking of substituting.

“We can always use more subs and maybe this will allow us to get some local people interested in doing it," he said. "We would ask that they sub at least five times during the school year or they would have to reimburse the district. We would like them to sub more than five days, of course.”

The motion passed unanimously.

Elementary principal Shannon Wehling updated the board on happenings at the elementary building.

“We discussed fire safety last week," she said. "The wonderful volunteers of the Sidney Fire and Rescue presented important safety reminders to all students, and we are so thankful for their time and talents.”

Wehling added that students enjoyed learning about special firefighter gear, and the sixth graders were excited to learn how to use a fire extinguisher.

Wehling also reported that the Joint Leadership Team has developed a parent survey for use during the 2022-23 school year. She said they last utilized a needs assessment as part of the initial steps for the bond issue in 2017.

Upcoming dates for the elementary include the Scholastic Book Fair that is set for Oct. 24-27, Red Ribbon Week starting Oct. 24, the PBIS Assembly on Oct. 26 and picture retakes for pre-kindergarten through third grades on Nov. 3.

Principal Kimberly Payne provided the junior high and high school update.

“The junior high and high school will be starting Connections groups this week," she said. "Our goal is to have a meeting a month. Mrs. Athen has been setting up the curriculum for the groups to make sure we cover our SEL (social emotional learning) concepts.”

She added that the Cowboy Connections group focused on getting to know each other at their first meeting, and they will continue that in October when they meet again.

Upcoming dates for the seventh- through 12th graders include the Junior High Corner Conference Vocal Festival on Oct. 18 in Sidney and the High School Vocal Festival held in Griswold on Nov. 14.

The end of the first quarter for PK-12 is Oct. 21, and Parent/Teacher Conferences will be held on Oct. 27 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. There will be no classes Oct. 27 or Oct. 28.

In other business, the board approved the modified allowable growth for the special education deficit in the amount of $434,563.72, the corrective action plan for the Certified Annual Report and the updated 100 and 200 series of the board policies. Board members plan to revisit board policies throughout the year so all policies will be updated by the end of the school year. Wehling explained that the state requires this to be done every five years.

The board also approved the following personnel hires: Sergio Rodriguez, assistant high school football; Audrey Cabiness, elementary paraprofessional; Cole Brown, part time night custodian.

Board Secretary Randall Albright was happy to share with the board several exciting things that have been happening in the district.

“Congratulations to the students that participated in our Special Olympics Bowling Tournament," he said. "We have some state qualifiers! Destinee Lester, Koltin Greenwood, Audrey Goodman and Mallari Olson all got first place, so they will all go to state bowling. Randy Crawford placed second, Terry Moyer placed fourth and Yasmin Suarez was unable to compete but did qualify for regionals.”

Albright also reported that the Sidney Pride Marching Band attended the Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree in Clarinda and won first place out of 19 other bands in the Class 1A competition.

“Also, head coach Amy McClintock and the volleyball team won the Corner Conference season and the Corner Conference Tournament," Albright said. "They are on a roll! The JV team also wrapped up their undefeated season and they won a couple of tournaments. Congratulations to the volleyball teams.”

Hood announced that the district is hosting an open house for both buildings on Nov. 10 from 5 to 6 p.m. to showcase the additions and improvements that have been made the past year.

The next meeting for the Sidney School Board will be held Nov. 14 at 6 p.m.