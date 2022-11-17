Sidney School moves forward on stadium renovations

Sidney Superintendent Tim Hood addressed the Board of Directors at the weekly school board meeting on Nov. 14 concerning the district’s ongoing facility work with bond funds. He recommended moving forward to the next phase of the project.

“The next phase would be public bidding or quotes regarding the stadium renovations. We have bids before us that will expire so we need to make decisions on that, as well,” Hood said.

After much discussion, the board approved to rebid the demolition and dirt work for the stadium renovations. Board members also voted to award the bids for the bleachers and press box to TownsEnd Co. for $371,290 and for the track to Midwest Tennis and Track for $374,000. The bids were approved two months ago and both companies held their prices. Hood said they would discuss the next steps as they make progress.

Sidney’s $10 million bond issue for renovations and expansion of the district’s facilities was passed in November 2019 and dealing with a variety of unknown situations during the pandemic created many challenges and delays.

“The difference in bidding and obtaining quotes is that for public bidding, since you’ve already bid competitively, you can do a 13-day turnaround if you so choose or if you stay under $196,000, you can go out for quotes,” Hood said. “What is the board’s preference? I would like direction from the board, and I will pursue that.”

There was considerable discussion on the pros and cons of the bids, priorities and moving forward with the project.

The board’s concern was two-fold. They wanted to make sure that they could re-bid the demolition and dirt work, and they were concerned that since the rest of the project came in over budget, it would be essential to prioritize.

“Our first priority should be the bleachers and the track, and of course, the dirt work has to be a part of that as well,” Hood said. “At that point, you’ll have a decision to make, but next my recommendation would be the potential remodel of the concession stand and restrooms. The parking lot would follow. We will not bid the next phases until the dirt work bid is in to see where we are financially.”

He added that to get the things they needed to get done it would be tight, so he will be watching it very closely as they move forward.

Hood said he feels that community members are in full support and will help drive the project forward. John Schreck, maintenance and facilities director, agreed and said that making progress and showing onward motion is necessary to show their commitment to the taxpayers.