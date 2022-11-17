Sidney Schools explore electric bus option

At the regular monthly meeting of the Sidney Schools Board of Directors on Nov. 14, transportation director Tim Lemrick said his phone has been very busy since the announcement that Sidney Schools will be receiving funds for three electric buses through the EPA’s 2022 Clean School Bus Rebate Program.

“I’ve been in contact with four different companies for charging units," he said. "I’ve had meetings with two of three bus manufacturers. I was very pleased that two of them came in right at the $375,000 cost that we are allowed and that price includes the camera systems.”

The cost of air conditioning would be an additional amount, he added.

Lemrick described the different types and prices of chargers needed for specific types of buses.

“I’ve been in contact with MidAmerican Energy to look at our site and facility to see what they can do to get the power into our building and set up these chargers," he said. "They haven't been here, but they will be soon. Tomorrow I’ll be talking to an Atchison-Holt representative if we choose to find something out this way. I wanted to look at both options. So I’ll talk to him and see what kind of programs they have. I’ve been in Zoom meetings and asking a lot of questions to see what others are using to find out what would best work for us.”

Lemrick indicated he is looking at all the financials and wants to put it all together so he can get orders in to be first on the list.

“I am also talking to the Logan-Magnolia transportation director because they are receiving funds, too. I am hoping the companies can work out a little better deal with both the buses and charging stations if we order together,” he explained.

Board members asked about charging times, the number of miles a bus could drive on one charge and types of warranties. Lemrick said he has also considered other pieces to the project such as training, tools and safety equipment. He hopes to have everything ready to order by April 28.

Trisha Glockel, business manager, went over the financial reports with the board and wanted to point out specific information.

”One of the things I did want to draw your attention to is the PPEL (Physical Plant and Equipment Levy) fund," she said. "There is a $29,400 expense listed there and that is for the teacher computers we are getting, but we will also be getting a rebate back through the E-Rate 470 that the AEA is helping us file. All of that will be covered, except for $1,400, and that’s what we will pay out of pocket.

"In December or January, we will be ordering student laptop replacements and those will totally be covered by the grant.”

Superintendent Tim Hood explained that the AEA came out with a branch of their technology division to help schools maximize their E-Rate funds.

“It costs us $700 to $800 a year but it is worth much more than that," he said. "They help us file and it’s very beneficial. For most things, the E-Rate program will pay 80% to 90% of the total bill.”

E-Rate is a universal service program for schools and libraries that make telecommunications and information services more affordable. Discounts range from 20% to 90%, and funding is based on need per school.

Glockel also told the board that she and Hood attended a conference regarding the district's five-year plan. She talked about the unspent authorized budget, and the graph she shared with the board shows that Sidney Schools are extremely healthy.

The Board of Directors then adjourned for the retirement of the board and Board Secretary Randall Albright called the organizational meeting of the new board to order. As there were no new members, Albright administered the oath of office to re-elected Board President Renee Johnson and re-elected Board Vice-President Justin Travis. Johnson continued presiding over the meeting.

Shannon Wehling, PK-6 building principal, presented her monthly report to the board.

“We had parent-teacher conferences on Oct. 27 and had a great turnout. We had a 95% parent attendance rate," she said.

Wehling also summarized the fall FAST Assessment.

“When we look at our scores, we like to track kids across our grade levels so that we’re not just looking at apples vs. oranges, but we can see them progress across time," she said. "Our fall literacy numbers are pretty standard of what we’ve seen in the past, and we will continue to dig in at the first, second and third grade levels.”

Teachers use the data to inform their instruction, and Wehling said they also use it to set up interventions and instructional groups.

“We begin progress monitoring for those students who have been identified as persistently at risk. We analyze the progress monitoring every six to eight weeks to determine the effectiveness of the intervention and make changes when necessary,” she said.

Wehling pointed out several important dates coming up and that included the fourth graders “Bread in a Bag” activity and a PBIS assembly on Nov. 21, an instrumental music program on Dec. 5, a joint service learning project with elementary and secondary students on Dec. 16, Presents for Parents on Dec. 20 and a PBIS assembly on Dec. 21.

Kim Payne, principal for grades 7-12, reported a 47% attendance rate for parent-teacher conferences in her building.

“We have open door conferences for families to come in when it’s convenient for them," she said. "They are on JMC online and know their kids’ grades, when assignments are due and when they haven’t turned work in. So I think they feel they don’t have to come out here. I do require my staff to contact families for any student receiving a D or F. Last year we were at 37% attendance rate so I think that’s a pretty big jump.”

Payne also presented information for fall FAST data.

“I am very pleased with the seventh graders. We were very consistent with where they ended last year with just a slight dip. This is the same for our eighth graders. For both, our percentages for high risk are low,” she said.

Future dates on the high school calendar include the joint service project, a Nov. 21 due date for second quarter midterm grades and semester tests are set for Dec. 20-21.

John Schreck, maintenance and facilities director, said he didn’t have much to report at this time.

“We did have a watershed issue that came up but mostly we’ve been focusing on getting this stadium renovation project up and going. That’s the big goal,” he said.

In other business, the board approved the SBRC (School Budget Review Committee) application for allowable growth and supplemental state aid for increasing enrollment in the amount of $112,677.60 and SBRC application for allowable growth and supplemental state aid for open enrollment out in 2021 but not included on the Fall 2020 certified enrollment. That amount is $5,781.60. The directors also approved the 300 series of their board policies and the sharing of tennis with Shenandoah for one student with the condition that the student provides their own transportation.

Personnel approvals included the hiring of Sergio Rodriquez for the junior high assistant boys basketball coach and high school assistant baseball coach, Dave Dowling for the junior high assistant girls basketball coach position and Donnie Sears as the high school driver education instructor.

Albright relayed celebrations from the past month.

“Congratulations to Molly Fichter for being chosen to receive the DARE Good Citizenship award for Sidney High School. Molly was chosen because she exhibits dependability, service, leadership and patriotism," he said. "Also a big congratulations to Cade Smith for making it to the Junior World Rodeo Finals in bull riding. Cade will be representing Sidney High School and the state of Iowa in Las Vegas in December.”

Lemrick also reported that Lindsey Heard’s iJAG students went to the state capitol for the Leadership Development Conference. He quoted Heard saying that the students did very well, worked really hard and that she is really proud of them for the dedication they exhibited on their projects.

Albright also noted additional honors: Nick Peters was named Second-Team Team Offensive Lineman for his efforts and Jeramiah Ballen earned Honorable Mention for Class A District 7 Football honors. For volleyball, All-Conference honors included First-Team Elite selections Kaden Payne and Avery Dowling. Emily Hutt was selected for First-Team, and Eve Brumbaugh and Fallon Sheldon received Second-Team All-Conference honors. Coach Amy McClintock announced that Dowling, Hutt and Payne also earned All-Southwest District Honors.

The Sidney School Board will meet Dec. 19 for its next regular monthly meeting.