Rhonda Almquist, science instructor at Sidney Schools, provided several hands-on activities for her science classes this spring as they honored Earth Day and Arbor Day with area conservation projects.

Almquist said her biology students worked closely with the DNR and the NRCS to compete their project.

“We removed wire that was protecting trees at a site donated to the DNR as part of the Riverton Waterfowl Preserve on April 26,” she added.

The activity on April 28 at the Fremont County Park was organized through the Fremont County Conservation Board and Connie Scott, the board’s secretary. Almquist’s students laid down mulch around the park trees, trimmed branches along the walking path and planted some trees.

“Connie thought we might be interested in helping prepare the park so others could enjoy the area so I took some of our students, and they got to work,” Almquist said. “Anything a person can do to help get people outside to enjoy our natural resources helps develop an appreciation for it and inspires them to take care of it.”

In May, seventh grade science students grade also took part in a conservation experience.

“We worked in conjunction with Cara Morgan and the Golden Hills RC & D,” Almquist said. “We spent time weeding the Rain Gardens and flowerbeds at the Fairgrounds and then we went to Waubonsie for a scavenger hunt.”

Almquist said she is always looking for opportunities to get students involved in conservation activities.

“I am so pleased with their efforts outside of the classroom and I feel many students really feel a sense of ownership and pride after we complete a project,” she said.