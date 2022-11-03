Sidney Schools receive funding for electric school buses

Nov. 1 was a thrilling day for Sidney and the Sidney Community School District.

Meg McCollister, Regional Administrator, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Region 7, and her staff from Lenexa, Kansas were in Sidney to present a $1.185 million check to school administrators, staff and school board. The funds will enable the district to purchase three electric school buses through the EPA’s Clean School Bus Rebate Program.

Sidney was one of 13 Iowa school selected in the competition to receive funding. In total, Iowa school districts will be awarded over $11 million to purchase 30 school buses. The program is part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed in November 2021.

After EPA Public Affairs Specialist Ben Washburn welcomed staff, students, community members, administrators and board of directors, he introduced McCollister.

“We have a very exciting announcement for your district," McCollister began her speech. "School buses are vital to a community and are important in our lives. First, they provide reliable transportation for children every day, which has been shown to help reduce absenteeism. Buses also reduce the number of vehicles on the road, and they help provide relief for families with busy schedules. It is estimated that 25 billion children in the U.S. take a school bus to and from school every day. The EPA’s 2022 Clean School Bus Rebate Program will forever transform school bus fleets across the United States by replacing older heavily polluting buses with clean zero emissions school buses. Our hope is that eventually clean school buses will be the standard in our country, and that means improved air quality in and around schools, a reduction in greenhouse gas pollution and better health for our children. This is a once in a generation investment that will further enable the EPA to make unprecedented contributions to our country's health and safety, as well as make huge strides in environmental justice and climate resilience.”

According to McCollister, the announcement in Sidney is part of the first 1 billion dollar distribution, and the EPA will make available another $1 billion for clean school buses in 2023. Program funding will total 5 billion dollars over the next five years.

“This is my favorite part. I am happy to announce that Sidney Community School District is elected to receive 1.185 million dollars to purchase three electric school buses," she said.

McCollister commended the effort and hard work put towards the application program/

“This came at a perfect time because we are just at the tail end of Children’s Health Month," she said. "The EPA is committed to protecting the health and safety of our children and these new school buses will help us make good on that commitment. Also, these new school buses will be a great opportunity to teach our children about the importance of preserving our environment. Every time they ride in a clean bus they will be reminded of a valuable lesson. You can utilize life’s necessities like vehicles and still be responsible stewards of our environment. So I guess in this case, the lesson is in the journey. Thank you for taking these first steps toward preserving and protecting our environment and your children.”

Sidney staff members reacted enthusiastically to the ceremonial check presentation.

“Today is a great day as we are celebrating this wonderful award," said Kim Payne, high school principal. "This is a proud moment for our district and our community. This award will have a huge impact on the day-to-day transportation of our students to and from school and beyond. As a district we are always looking to provide an opportunity to improve the lives of our students. The addition of three electric school buses to our transportation fleet will positively impact the health and well being of our students and will create a cleaner environment.”

Payne thanked Tim Lemrick, transportation director, and Trisha Glockel, business manager, for their tireless work in applying for the grant.

Superintendent Tim Hood was more than happy to acknowledge who deserved the accolades for the completion of the application and admitted he had handed the reins to Glockel and Lemrick.

“This is how it played out," he said. "I received an email about the clean school bus program. so I contacted Tim and Trisha and asked if they had any interest. We spoke about it and decided to give it a shot. All the credit needs to go to them because I basically just signed the document. It’s a great day for the Sidney School District. The buses will help with the environment, and as far as our taxpayers, we don't have to buy three new buses now! This is a great day all around.”

As Hood called up Glockel and Lemrick, he also thanked them for their time and effort.

Lemrick confessed that he was skeptical about applying at first.

“We are a small community in southwest Iowa, and I just thought we would be overlooked," he said. "With encouragement from Trisha and Mr. Hood, I put the work in.”

He thanked the EPA for the opportunity to update district school buses.

“It’s a great chance to play a role in helping improve the environment and improving our school system and community," he said. "I was totally blown away when I realized it was actually going to happen. It’s a fantastic opportunity for our community and for the environment. I think it will be a tremendous boost in our community.”

The district currently runs four routes with seven buses, and Lemrick explained that they were in a position where they really needed to update a few of their vehicles, but didn’t know what direction to go or where the money would come from. He said the latest quote he received was over $150,000.

“Our oldest bus is a 2004; it’s still reliable but it’s a pollutant," he said. "We needed to figure out how and when we were going to replace our buses. Just a small note on how much this will help financially: the three buses we will be replacing ran 174 miles per day, consuming 26 gallons of diesel fuel a day. That is 4,680 gallons of diesel fuel per school year. At today’s cost, that is about $10,000 in diesel alone. That is a huge savings plus the new buses will reduce fossil fuels and emissions to make it a better atmosphere for our children. I know we are just a small part of the world but with EPA programs like this one, it will make a huge difference to our environment and nation. I am very grateful that Sidney was selected as a recipient of the grant.”

Glockel was also delighted to be a part of the huge celebration.

“Our school district prides itself on so many things," she said. "We excel academically, in our athletics and in activities, and this is just another way we get to excel in going green. It is definitely something to be proud of.”

The availability of $500 million for its Clean School Bus Program was announced in May and the application period closed in August. Because of the overwhelming demand from school districts across the country, the EPA nearly doubled the amount of funding that will be awarded. McCollister said the EPA was very pleased with the outstanding response from school districts seeking to purchase electric and low-emission school buses across the country. She said it is the hope of the EPA to put electric school buses in every school district across America.