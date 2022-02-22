Sidney schools work to create better opportunities

Sidney Community School District is another school that is moving forward to create better opportunities for their students, staff and community. Sidney has had quite a year of growth through curriculum, activities and facilities. According to Superintendent Tim Hood, there is definitely more to come.

“The biggest area of progress is probably our facilities,” Hood said as he described building additions, changes and improvements. “The elementary building has all new electrical, LED lighting and HVAC. It’s very energy efficient and that is a huge change. We have added classroom space, office space and made an increased and change in our preschool. We believe we now have a two-section building that will be here a very long time.”

Hood admitted that there are “kinks” that need to be worked out and a few pieces that have been delayed due to shipping.

“There are a few things left to do and work on,” he said. “We don’t have all the carpet in but when we do and can finish that, we will have an open house. People will be pleased.”

Elementary Principal Shannon Wehling agreed and said there are many benefits now and in the future.

“The preschool addition has been wonderful,” she said. “Now there is a separate entrance, and the bathroom and sinks are their size. That has been a huge gain. The dedicated preschool space is designed perfectly for their needs.”

In addition to the preschool changes, the kindergarten classrooms were renovated and include Jack and Jill bathrooms.

“The kindergarten rooms are improved and music and band now have their dedicated space,” Wehling said. “They were part of the Cowboy Cafe. Now they have their own space with sound proof walls, and we now have a full size Cowboy Cafe.”

She said that progression also includes the staff as they are working to refine their professional development and have been focusing on social-emotional learning and trauma-informed responses this past year.

“For professional development, we brought in a national speaker who broke things down for us in a teacher’s perspective,” Wehling said. “There were tons of takeaways. It answers the question of ‘How we can respond to things at a better level?’ It’s called Conscious Discipline, and we are using the train the trainer model.”

The school obtained a grant through the AEA for the two-year process.

The elementary building hasn’t been the only facility with changes, and Hood enthusiastically discussed the revamping of the 7-12 building.

“We redid the entrance in and out and now everyone one who comes to the school is funneled into the office,” he said. “We added a small meeting room and a larger conference room, and it is something we had never had before. And that’s in both buildings.”

He also said that one of the biggest advantages to the additions is that they no longer have to bus students to the CTE building. Everything is now housed inside and they were able to remove the portable building they utilized for years.

The new addition includes an auto shop, agriculture and welding shop with six stations, a shared classroom between the two shops and a new gymnatorium and stage where the music classes are now held.

“The facility has really improved and is also much more secure than it ever has been,” Hood said. “We are excited about the changes.”

He said that the next phase is the stadium renovation. His hope is that they can start moving dirt this spring once bids are put out and accepted.

“We are going to put in an all-weather track, an irrigated football field, new bleachers and will either remodel or put in a new concession stand and restrooms. We will also add 300 parking stalls,” Hood said.

Hood listed the curriculum advancements for the high school.

“We now have automotive, welding and vocational agriculture,” he said. “Now everything is connected. We love our gymatorium where we can host Jr. high and JV games. When it is done, it will seat 800 or so.”

He said that another enhancement to the high school is the addition of an IJAG (Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates) program just this year.

Kim Payne, high school principal, is very happy that the program was added to the course offerings.

“IJAG has been a very good program for us,” she said. “We’ve had five guest speakers already. We’ve had bankers, the mayors of Shenandoah and Sidney, and someone coming in from Wal-Mart to talk about employability skills. They are also doing service projects so they can learn to give back.”

Chelsie Reynolds is the IJAG education specialist, and she described her role in the new initiative.

“I help students develop employability skills to get ready for the workforce as well as help them explore their options past high school,” Reynolds said. “Whether it’s college, the workforce, military or a trade school, the skills I’m working to instill are similar. We do a lot of exploring.”

IJAG is a nonprofit organization started in 1999 that connects schools and businesses to provide dropout prevention and school-to-work transitions for Iowa students.

“We are all about trauma-informed care so my room is built up around that concept and is set up to make students feel calm,” Reynolds said. “We focus on employer engagement, trauma-informed care and project-based learning.”

She currently teaches three classes and has around 30 students. With the program stating at the beginning of the school year, Reynolds was a bit late to the game.

“I didn’t start until October after I got a phone call asking if I could fill the vacant position so I am learning, too, as I go,” she said. “I am hoping to recruit and improve the numbers.”

She believes it has progressed since she started.

“It’s going really well, and it’s only going to get better,” Reynolds said. “I’m learning so many things.”

The students work on project-based learning lessons that are three to four weeks each, and the lessons range from resumes to interviews, proper greetings and honing communication skills. The lessons include hands-on activities, classroom speakers and/or field trips to go out and engage with employers.

Reynolds is already looking forward at what improvements can be made for next year.

“Next year, we are going to work on having more involvement in the community,” she said. “Students will also need 15 credit hours of community service so we will be out in the community.”

She said the biggest impact on students is the life skills and employability skills they are learning and will take with them past graduation.

The classes, under Reynold’s direction, are headed to the state’s capitol on Feb. 21 to talk to legislators about requesting additional funds for IJAG for next year so the number of programs in Iowa can increase.

Payne also wanted to give credit to other CTE programs.

“Brad Johnson is our culinary arts teacher. He works with IWCC so students can earn college credit,” Payne said.

Their vision was to create a restaurant two years ago but, of course, COVID-19 put a damper on that goal.

“We were finally able to provide a restaurant meal this year. The first one was with our teachers, and it was a big hit,” she said. “They are getting ready to do another one. Eventually we want to invite community members to come in.”

Payne said that the cross-curricular opportunities are endless and that most of their CTE courses articulate through IWCC.

“We are talking about career academies and doing that within for our offerings, she said. “Our auto, welding, culinary arts and CNA classes have a lot of potential.”

Hood said he is hoping that eventually they can work with other schools so the offerings for students can increase and the career academies can grow. He said that he is also looking to add HVAC and building trades.

According to Payne, Sidney’s FFA, is revitalized and growing, as well.

“They are getting it going again and doing more activities,” she said. “They went out during harvest and fed the farmers and went to national convention just to name a couple.”

Quinn Sheldon, a former Sidney graduate, is the district’s vocational agriculture teacher and FFA advisor and thoroughly enjoys what she does.

“I get to teach our students the importance of agriculture in everyday life; without it we wouldn’t be where we are,” Sheldon said. “Getting to share my passion with them has been a real treat.”

Sheldon said that before the addition, students were bussed to her classroom at a separate location every period, so she lost at least 10 minutes of educational time every class period.

“Being all in one building has given us back a ton of learning time and has also allowed me to meet and build relationships with students who aren’t in my classes,” she said. “We have been able to compete in numerous FFA events the last two years and do a lot of community involvement projects that have really helped grow the program.”

Sheldon couldn’t say enough about the future benefits for students.

“FFA makes a huge difference in the lives of students because it gives them real-life experiences of the world they are heading into after high school, events like job interview and ag sales, for example, will help them grow in career success,” she said.