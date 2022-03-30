SIEF celebrates 150 years of education in Shenandoah

The first annual Shenandoah Iowa Education Foundation (SIEF) banquet was held on March 26 at the Elks Lodge, celebrating 150 years of education in Shenandoah. During the banquet, Kyle Horn, a 1982 graduate of Shenandoah High School, was awarded the first Alumnus of the Year award, and teachers and staff in the Shenandoah Community School District were recognized.

The evening began with Corby Fichter, president of SIEF, giving an overview of the foundation, saying, “We’re in this together for the long haul.”

Fichter said the first SIEF board meeting was held in May 2016, with the endowment sitting at zero. He said by the end of 2021, the endowment was up to $650,000, with a goal of hitting $1 million by the end of 2022.

Fichter said that building an endowment is not only about the current students and teachers but also about the next generation of students and teachers. He said the foundation’s purpose is a long-term one, with the aim of providing financial support to students and teachers above and beyond what the school can offer.

“That endowment came from many of you in this room tonight,” said Fichter. “In this community and across the country. We’ve always said those that think of Shenandoah as home thank you for participating and contributing to our foundation.”

A three-legged stool is how Fichter described the endowment. He said the first leg is having the funds to operate and the second leg is increasing the endowment. Fichter said the “Family Challenge” has helped increase the endowment immensely, and those contributions will go towards grants, special projects and scholarships. In year one of the “Family Challenge,” the challenge was for 25 families to donate $1,000 a year for ten years. The challenge is to add another 25 families contributing to the endowment each year.

“Third part of that leg, there will be special projects,” said Fichter. “There will be special needs for arts, music, band, sports, facilities. Our guess is there’s many of you here in this room and community and around the country that would like to give to a specific purpose. We can do that. Those dollars obviously come in, and they go back out for those projects. But that’s the third piece. So there’s many different ways to give and reasons to give to the foundation for that endowment.”

Fichter said the annual event is a way for SIEF to celebrate the work it has accomplished and showcase the Shenandoah Community School District, students, teachers and community. Current SIEF board members are Fichter, Julie O’Hara (vice-president), Star Ann Kloberdanz (secretary), Jamie Burdorf (executive director), Lance Cornelius, Dr. Timothy Smith, Nick Bosley, Paula Brownlee, Chuck Offenburger, Alan Armstrong and Duane Rexroth.

Jeff Johnson then introduced Horn, who was awarded the first Alumnus of the Year award by SIEF.

Horn was a 1982 graduate of Shenandoah High School and had been working as a branch manager for Manpower Staffing in Des Moines. Through this job, Horn said his “eyes were opened to the reality of the workforce.”

In 2014 Horn launched a nonprofit called American Job Honor Awards to help individuals needing a second chance. He said he became an advocate for individuals with barriers such as disabilities, criminal history, ageism and immigration or refugee barriers. Through public speaking, media and award programs in Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota, Horn promotes employment for everyone. Horn is now the full-time director of the American Job Honor Awards.

“At the heart of what Kyle and his team do are short videos featuring the top honorees in each state,” said Johnson. “And through these videos, Kyle is able to put a face on those who have struggled but succeeded in finding work.”

Horn and his team came to Shenandoah in 2019 and put together a video about Bob Finley, who has worked at the Dept Deli for over 35 years. Horn recognized Finley during the banquet after watching the video.

“My parents always instilled in me and my brother and sister the fact that the dignity of a single human being is always the most important thing in the world, and that lesson traveled with me throughout the rest of my life and informs of what I do today,” said Horn.

Horn said the education he received in Shenandoah has been critical in his journey. He said the teachers had made an incredible impact academically and gave him encouragement and hope.

“On the drive down here, I was reflecting about Shenandoah and how much it changed over the years from the heyday of the seed and nursery capital of the world, and my first thought was, ‘Well, those days are over,’” said Horn. “But then I reflected, are they really? Because the teachers, the educators in this community have carried on that tradition from that point forward, preparing just like in the horticultural sense. Cultivating and nurturing young plants and trees there going to be planted all around the world, producing fruit and adding beauty wherever they go, and our teachers have carried forward that tradition. I salute you for that, and I thank you for what you’ve done in my life, and I thank the education foundation for all of your work toward the teachers of this community.”

The guest speaker for the evening, Scott Ginger, was introduced. Ginger is a 1976 graduate of Shenandoah High School and a retired educator residing in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was awarded the Nevada Educator of the Year in 2017-2018 and was recognized by the National Speech and Debate Association for that award.

“Tonight’s celebration of excellence in Shenandoah reminded me how proud I am as an alum of the Shenandoah School District,” said Ginger. “I would add that it’s a bit intimidating to speak to a room full of your peers, many of whom are good friends, former classmates, and teammates, former neighbors, former teachers and coaches. As a speaker, you want to do well because you respect them, and you also want to do well because if you don’t, it’s likely a couple of those friends will let you know it on the way out.”

Ginger said his family roots go deep in Shenandoah with his parents, both were born and raised in Shenandoah and graduated with the class of 1951. Ginger reminisced about all of his fond memories of Shenandoah and credited his teachers who strongly influenced his life.

“Through their actions, language and lesson plans, my best teachers taught their subject matter, but they also taught through their modeling honesty, dedication, integrity, thoughtfulness, responsibility, and the list goes on,” said Ginger. “And all those, in turn, are values that stayed with so many of us a lot longer than remembering all of the state capitals.”

At the age of 19, Ginger said one of his teachers, Mrs. Rhoades, “delivered a direct, concise opinion” to him, saying he should become a teacher. He said at the time; he had no interest in becoming an educator.

“Twelve years later, at the age of 31, that little seed that she planted, I begin my first year as a junior high English teacher in Las Vegas, Nevada,” said Ginger. “Becoming a teacher was the best career decision I ever made, and I would do it all over again in a heartbeat. Thank you, Mrs. Rhoades, for planting that seed.”

Ginger taught for 30 years in Nevada, with 27 of those years at the Green Valley High School, where he started a speech and debate program. He said the program didn’t do so well in competitions that first year, but it had grown from 35 kids to 70 kids taking the elective in the second year.

“What I learned from those kids was they were responding to the culture we create,” said Ginger.

Ginger said the classrooms, hallways, locker rooms and playing fields in Shenandoah helped him build that culture for his students, and after that initial year, the team became competitive.

“You might say I’ve been sharing a piece of Shenandoah with my students without saying I’m sharing Shenandoah,” said Ginger.

When Ginger retired in 2018, he said the speech and debate team had won 19 district championships, 16 state championships, had 25 consecutive years of qualifying students to nationals, 76 individual state champions, 83 all Americans and 188 national qualifiers. Ginger said the team’s national ranking out of 2,500 schools was consistently in the top 1%.

“When I reflect on my students and our program successes, I sometimes think about my teachers and the impact you all made on me,” said Ginger. “Shenandoah is where I met some of my most influential teachers. I realize my teaching happened 1,300 plus miles from here, but I also realize that that was only two degrees of separation. Degrees of separation do not know distance or time to one extent or another. My teams, I spoke of just now, was influenced by the teachers here in Shen.”

“I promise you I wasn’t just paying attention; a lot of us were paying attention,” said Ginger. “And you’re making a big impact on the world. There’s a saying in Las Vegas what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas. I’d like to say some of what happens in Vegas started in Shenandoah.”

SIEF board members Brownlee and Kloberdanz recognized 25 staff members from the Shenandoah Community School District throughout the evening that have spent 25 or more years in the field of education. Those individuals were Kyan Kirkholm, Connie McGinnis, Trina Baldwin, Theresa Swank, Andy Campbell, Betsy Max, Teresa Hughes, Kim Munsinger, Mike Jones, Jay Sweet, Mary Peterson, Marla Hart, Toni Bounds, Barb Farwell, Dana Finnegan, Amy Bopp, Amy Toye, Pam Nebel, Dr. Kerri Nelson, William “Bill” Barrett, Alisa Andrew, Hillary Rodewald, Becky Sturm, Sonia Leece and Gayle Allensworth.

“As we honor 150 years of education in Shenandoah, we recognize that successful communities are built on successful schools, and successful schools are built with quality people who are invested and passionate about their work,” said Brownlee.