Signup now to run or volunteer at 10th Wabash Trace Nature Trail Marathon, Half and Relay

The 2021 Wabash Trace Nature Trail Marathon, Half Marathon and Marathon Relay will honor first responders, military and health care workers Sept. 11. In its tenth year, the fundraising race attracts runners from all over the U.S. The trail in Sportsmans Park will be lined with American flags and American Legion provides the state flags of the entrants at the start/finish line.
Register to run now online at www.getmeregistered.com or print the registration form at www.shenandoahiowa.net. Mail or drop off forms to Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Association, 619 W. Sheridan Avenue, Shenandoah, IA 51601. Forms are also available at the chamber and the Depot Restaurant. Last day to register is September 9.
Volunteers can sign up at SCIA. Email or call if you can help, 712-246-3455, chamber@shenandoahiowa.net. Help is needed with photography, finish line support, setup and teardown of start and finish lines, race packet stuffing, packet pickup, award presentation assistance and road guarding. Businesses have an opportunity to put items, coupons or flyers for their business in the race packets.
Race officials strongly encourage entrants and volunteers to get vaccinated for Covid-19 to keep everyone healthy. Masks will be offered at the indoor packet pickup Sept. 10 and day of the race. Early packet pickup is 5 - 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10 at the east door of the Historical building at 100 S. Maple Street.
Last years out and back USATF certified course for the marathon and marathon relay starts in Shenandoah and runs via the trail and finishes downtown. Start time is at 7:30 a.m. in front of the Greater Shenandoah Historical Museum, 800 W. Sheridan Avenue.
The half marathon starts in Imogene one half hour earlier this year at 8 a.m. and runs to Shenandoah on the trail. Start site for the half is near the St. Patrick Catholic Church. Half marathoners can sign up for a bus ride to the start in Imogene from Shenandoah. The bus leaves from the Depot Restaurant, 101 Railroad Street at 6:45 a.m.
The race is chip timed so each runner’s time begins when they cross the start line. The new course is fast and flat. Last year 69 marathoners qualified for the Boston Marathon. Signs will mark the miles along the course. Emergency aid will also be provided along the course.
The route through Shenandoah at the start runs east on Sheridan Avenue to Center Street north to Wabash Street to Sycamore Street north to the trail in Sportsmans Park. It reverses at the finish. Motorists should give right of way to runners, but road guards and law enforcement will be present at intersections for safety.
Beverages in cups and energy gel blocks will be provided at water stations approximately every two miles. Water refill coolers will be available if runners want to self fill their own containers including camelbacks. Everyone will still be able to enjoy running on the beautiful Wabash Trace Nature Trail.
Awards ceremony will be under the tent at the Depot Restaurant. Beer and snacks will be provided. T-shirts go to all registered runners and medallions will be presented to all finishers. Overall winner awards will be given to first through third place in the marathon and half marathon. Age group awards will be presented to first and second in each age division at five year increments starting at under 18 and last group is 70 and over. Five-person relay team awards will be given to first place team in each division: male, female, and co-ed.
Entry fees are nonrefundable and nontransferable. There is a six hour time limit and the finish line closes at 1:30 p.m. For more information contact SCIA.
Proceeds from the event benefit the Wabash Trace Nature Trail, Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Association, City of Imogene, and Son’s & Daughters of Imogene. 2021 primary sponsors for the event are Invenergy and Bank Iowa. Other sponsors are Pella Corp., Shenandoah Community School, Shenandoah Medical Center, Hy-Vee, Brown’s Shoe Fit Co., Fareway, WalMart, The Depot Restaurant, Sorenson Auto Plaza, Subway, El Porton Mexican Restaurant, RocStop, First National Bank, Eye Care Associates of Southwest Iowa, Wilson Insurance, Earl May, Shenandoah American Legion, City of Shenandoah, City of Imogene, Wabash Trace Nature Trail, and Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Association. Shenandoah businesses and organizations manning water stations are the Optimists, Bank Iowa & Rotary, Page County Democrats, First National Bank, First Heritage Bank and Sheridan Decorating.