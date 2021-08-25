Signup now to run or volunteer at 10th Wabash Trace Nature Trail Marathon, Half and Relay

Last years out and back USATF certified course for the marathon and marathon relay starts in Shenandoah and runs via the trail and finishes downtown. Start time is at 7:30 a.m. in front of the Greater Shenandoah Historical Museum, 800 W. Sheridan Avenue.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The half marathon starts in Imogene one half hour earlier this year at 8 a.m. and runs to Shenandoah on the trail. Start site for the half is near the St. Patrick Catholic Church. Half marathoners can sign up for a bus ride to the start in Imogene from Shenandoah. The bus leaves from the Depot Restaurant, 101 Railroad Street at 6:45 a.m.

The race is chip timed so each runner’s time begins when they cross the start line. The new course is fast and flat. Last year 69 marathoners qualified for the Boston Marathon. Signs will mark the miles along the course. Emergency aid will also be provided along the course.

The route through Shenandoah at the start runs east on Sheridan Avenue to Center Street north to Wabash Street to Sycamore Street north to the trail in Sportsmans Park. It reverses at the finish. Motorists should give right of way to runners, but road guards and law enforcement will be present at intersections for safety.